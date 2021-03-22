2 Iron Ore Stocks to Buy for the Coming Infrastructure Boom

NYSE: BHP | BHP Group Limited American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Ordinary Shares) News, Ratings, and Charts

BHP – Iron ore plays a significant role in the manufacturing sector because it is a major component in steel manufacturing. With President Biden planning to pass a substantial infrastructure stimulus bill to boost the U.S.’ economic recovery, companies such as BHP Group (BHP) and Vale (VALE) are likely to benefit significantly in the coming months. Let’s discuss these two stocks more.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Mar 22, 2021


President Biden has been pushing the importance of U.S. infrastructure redevelopment since his campaign for president. He has vowed to spend approximately $1.3 trillion to rebuild the country’s infrastructure over 10 years. Biden is now taking  steps to deliver on his promise and his administration is currently advancing an infrastructure bill in the U.S. Congress. According to a New York Times article, Biden plans on spending approximately $3 trillion on his “Build Back Better Recovery Plan,” which includes the infrastructure spending.

Iron ore has immense applications in  infrastructure development. As such, the industrial metals sector is expected to grow in tandem with an infrastructure boom. Many companies in the industrial metals industry, especially iron ore, are likely to benefit from this because iron ore plays an important role in almost all manufacturing sectors, primarily in the manufacture of steel.

The global iron ore market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the next six years to hit $2.22 trillion by 2026. Thus, we think, iron ore manufacturers BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) and Vale S.A. (VALE) are likely to generate substantial returns in the upcoming months.

Click here to check out our Infrastructure Sector Report for 2021

BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia BHP is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development, and marketing of natural resources worldwide. The company operates through four segments — Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. BHP extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas from its production operations located primarily in Australia and the Americas and manages product distribution through its global logistics chain, including freight and pipeline transportation.

This month, BHP signed a two-year partnership agreement with Chinese automotive think tank, Automotive Data of China Co. to support its research on the future electrification of transport in China. BHP also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s HBIS Group Co. this month  and with Japanese steel producer JFE Steel in February  to study and explore greenhouse gas emissions reduction technologies and pathways.

For the half-year ended December 31, 2020, BHP’s revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $25.64 billion. Its revenue from the copper and iron ore segment increased 26.2% and 35.5%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The company’s profit from operations was  $9.75 billion, which represents an improvement of 17.3% year-over-year. Furthermore , BHP’s net operating cash flow was  $9.37 billion, up 25.9% year-over-year.

A  consensus EPS estimate of $5.14 for its  fiscal year 2021, ending June 30, 2021, represents a 43.33% increase year-over-year. A $53.76 billion consensus revenue estimate for the same period represents a 25.2% increase from the prior-year period. The stock has gained 112.8% over the past year and closed Friday’s trading session at $68.83.

BHP’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BHP also has a B grade for Quality, Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum. We have also graded BHP for Growth and Value. Click here to access all of BHP’s ratings.

BHP is ranked #6 of 42 stocks in the Industrial – Metals industry.

Vale S.A. (VALE)

Based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil VALE produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking and is a producer of nickel also.  It operates through three segments — Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products, and provides related logistic services. VALE also offers platinum group metals.

This month, VALE announced  that it had started operating a tailings filtration plant located at the Vargem Grande iron ore Complex, which represents the first of its four filtration plants to be operated in the company’s site in Minas Gerais. The company also announced this month that it has begun  commissioning to increase wet processing production on the Timbopeba site, which is a part of the Mariana Complex. Moreover, VALE paid R$4.26 per share as a dividend on March 15.

The company’s net operating revenues increased 48.2% year-over-year to $14.77 billion for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Its revenues from Iron Ore  under the Ferrous Minerals segment increased 66.9% year-over-year to $10.77 billion. VALE’s gross profit has increased 108.6% year-over-year to $9.04 billion. Its operating income was  $1.80 billion, compared to an operating loss of $2.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Its net income also came in at $739 million versus  a net loss of $1.56 billion in the prior year period.

Analysts expect VALE’s consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter, ending March 31, 2021 to improve 1185.7% year-over-year to $0.90. Its revenue is also expected to increase 78.9% year-over-year to $12.52 billion over the same period. The stock has gained 140.3% over the past year to close Friday’s trading session at $17.25. It has also gained 49.9% over the past six months.

It’s no surprise that VALE has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

Also, the stock has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Growth, Value, and Momentum. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for VALE (Stability and Sentiment).

VALE is ranked #5 in the same industry.

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

 

BHP shares rose $0.01 (+0.01%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, BHP has gained 8.65%, versus a 5.00% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BHPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VALEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More BHP Group Limited American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Ordinary Shares) (BHP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BHP News