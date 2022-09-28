Is Beyond Meat a Smart Stock to Bite Into Right Now?

: BYND | Beyond Meat Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BYND – Plant-based meat seller Beyond Meat (BYND) has reported declining revenues in the last reported quarter. Inflation has hit alternative protein sellers. Amid this, does BYND have the fundamentals to be a quality investment now? Read on to find out….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Sep 28, 2022


Plant-based meat products seller Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is currently facing administrative issues. Recently, the company’s COO Douglas Ramsey was arrested and consequently suspended over allegations of biting a man’s face after a University of Arkansas American football game in Fayetteville. Moreover, Bernie Adcock announced that he would step down as its chief supply chain officer.

On top of it, alternative protein brands are witnessing sales declines. Fake meat brands are expensive compared to traditional proteins. Therefore, with food inflation reaching 11.4% in August, shoppers seem to opt for cheaper options.

BYND’s stock has declined 87% over the past year and 77.4% year-to-date. It is down 40.6% over the past month to close its last trading session at $14.73.

Here are the factors that could affect BYND’s performance in the near term:

Stretched Valuations

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, BYND is trading at 3.34x, 103% higher than the industry average of 1.65x. The stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 1.92 is 73.9% higher than the industry average of 1.10.

Bleak Financials

For the fiscal second quarter that ended July 2, BYND’s net revenues decreased 1.6% year-over-year to $147.04 million. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per common share rose 394.3% and 393.5% from the prior-year quarter to $97.13 million and $1.53.

Bleak Profit Margins

BYND’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 6.70% is 79.5% lower than the industry average of 32.63%. Its trailing-12-month net income margin and levered FCF margin of a negative 71.78% and 70.69% are significantly lower than their respective industry averages of 4.93% and 3.06%.

Its trailing-12-month ROE, ROTC, and ROA of a negative 320.69%, 15.04%, and 27.32% compare to their respective industry averages of 12.21%, 6.21%, and 4.77%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

BYND’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BYND has a Growth grade of F in sync with its bleak financial growth. It also has an F grade for Quality, consistent with its bleak profitability margins. The stock has a Value grade of D, justified by its stretched valuations.

In the 86-stock Food Makers industry, it is ranked #85.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for BYND (Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Food Makers industry here.

Bottom Line

BYND’s recent executive suspension could make investors anxious. Moreover, alternative proteins are facing a demand slowdown. With analysts predicting the company’s EPS to decline 78.4% year-over-year in the current year (fiscal 2022), the stock might be best avoided now.

How Does Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While BYND has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRBMF) and Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINY), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

BYND shares were trading at $15.86 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.13 (+7.67%). Year-to-date, BYND has declined -75.66%, versus a -21.47% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BYNDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GRBMFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IBAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JBSSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AJINYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Racing to Bottom

The S&P 500 (SPY) has raced 15% lower in just a few short weeks. Sure we might see a short term bounce here or there. Unfortunately most signs still point lower. Why is that the case? How much lower could we go? And what is the best way to trade this market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister provides the answers in his new market outlook below...
Sep 28, 2022 | 6:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Under $50 Worth Snapping up Right Now

With the market volatility and odds of recession perpetually increasing with every interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, investors would be advised to load up on attractively priced stocks of businesses with robust demand and stable growth trajectory. Hence, fundamentally sound stocks Kroger (KR) and APA (APA), currently trading under $50, could be ideal investments. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Worst Stock to Buy During Times of High Inflation

Rent the Runway (RENT) is slated to cut its workforce by 24% in the face of declining consumer spending amid soaring prices. Its subscriber count dropped in the last quarter. The stock has lost more than 70% year-to-date. Given the stubbornly high inflation, RENT might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm

Read More Stories

More Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BYND News