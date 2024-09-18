Can Constellation Energy Shine Even Brighter After a 72% YTD Surge?

: CEG | Constellation Energy Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

CEG – Shares of Constellation Energy (CEG) have surged over 72% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broader market. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what powered the nuclear energy company’s strong performance and assess whether it has the potential to shine brighter. Read on….

Shweta KumariBy Shweta Kumari

Sep 18, 2024


Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has been on a remarkable run this year. The stock has surged 72.2% year-to-date, outpacing the broader market. As the largest owner of nuclear plants in the U.S., CEG is benefiting from a growing demand for clean energy solutions, particularly nuclear power.

The technology sector’s increasing reliance on nuclear energy to meet the power demands of data centers, especially those supporting AI and advanced technologies, has further bolstered the company’s prospects. To position itself for sustained growth, CEG has planned to invest approximately $5.1 billion over the 2024-2025 period to enhance its infrastructure and secure essential nuclear fuel.

In the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, CEG reported a modest year-over-year increase in operating revenues, reaching $5.47 billion. Its operating income grew 64.4% from the year-ago value to $1.10 billion, and its net income (on a non-GAAP basis) came in at $814 million, slightly below the $833 billion reported in the prior year’s quarter.

The company reported adjusted operating earnings per share of $1.68, up 2.4% year-over-year. Moreover, its cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to $383 billion, reflecting a 17.8% improvement from the same period last year.

Thanks to this strong financial momentum, the company raised its full-year adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings guidance to $7.60 to $8.40 per share from the previous guidance of $7.23 to $8.03 per share. Additionally, CEG accelerated its share buyback efforts, repurchasing another $500 million in shares during the second quarter, bringing the total to $1 billion for the year.

With this positive financial outlook, the stock has delivered an impressive gain of 83.1% over the past year, closing the last trading session at $201.23. Here’s what could influence the performance of CEG in the upcoming months:

Mixed Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect CEG’s EPS to increase 27.6% year-over-year to $2.54 for the third quarter ending September 2024. However, its revenue for the current quarter is expected to decrease by 38.8% year-over-year to $3.74 billion.

Similarly, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, CEG’s revenue is expected to decline 16.7% year-over-year to $20.77 billion. The company is estimated to post earnings per share of $7.97 in the current year, indicating a 49.3% improvement from the prior year period.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, CEG is trading at 25.24x, 42.7% higher than the industry average of 17.69x. Its forward EV/EBITDA and Price/Sales of 16.10x and 3.03x are 42.4% and 36.9% higher than the respective industry averages of 11.30x and 2.21x. Furthermore, the stock’s forward Price/Book multiple of 5.15 compares with the industry average of 1.76.

Mixed Profitability

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, CEG’s 19.55% is 56.7% lower than the 45.10% industry average. Likewise, its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 23.27% is 36.4% below the industry average of 36.55%.

On the other hand, CEG’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.48x is 121.7% higher compared to the industry average of 0.22x. Similarly, its 21.08% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 119.4% more than the industry average of 9.61%. Furthermore, the stock’s 8.80% trailing-12-month ROTC compares to the industry average of 4.03%.

POWR Ratings Exhibit Mixed Prospects

CEG’s stance is apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of C, which translates to Neutral in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. CEG’s stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $189.15 and $172.37, respectively, justifying its B grade for Momentum. Yet, the stock received a C for Quality, corresponding with its mixed profit margins.

On the other hand, CEG has a D grade for Value, which is in sync with its stretched valuation.

CEG is ranked #32 out of 59 stocks in the Utilities – Domestic industry. Click here to access CEG’s Growth, Stability, and Sentiment ratings.

Bottom Line

The increasing demand for clean energy, driven by the expansion of AI-powered data centers, positions the company to capitalize on future growth. Its focus on securing power purchase agreements for these energy-intensive centers could further boost its stock performance.

However, after a strong first-half rally, CEG’s stock trades at a premium compared to other utilities. While the company’s growth prospects remain solid, its current valuation suggests limited upside potential. Thus, waiting for a better entry point into the stock could be beneficial for investors.

How Does Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While CEG has an overall grade of C, equating to a Neutral rating, you may check out these B (Buy) rated stocks within the Utilities – Domestic industry: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) and Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE). To explore more Utilities – Domestic stocks, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

CEG shares were trading at $200.62 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.61 (-0.30%). Year-to-date, CEG has gained 72.55%, versus a 19.33% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Shweta Kumari


Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CEGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BIPCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GNEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Paths for Stocks AFTER Fed Meeting

There are 3 very different paths for stocks following the Wednesday 9/18 Fed meeting. Some are quite bullish for the S&P 500 (SPY). And 1 outcome would spark a nasty sell off for stocks. Read on below to prepare your portfolio for what comes next...
Sep 18, 2024 | 6:17am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Global Stocks to Buy for International Exposure and Growth

With the U.S. market facing a whirlwind of economic uncertainty and volatile Fed policies, seeking solace in international stocks could be a wise move. Diversifying with picks like Alibaba Group (BABA), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Nokia (NOK) might provide the stability and growth a portfolio needs amid the chaos. Read on…
Sep 16, 2024 | 9:02am
: PFE | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Healthcare Stocks With High Analyst Price Targets

Recent innovations, successful trials, and increased research and development spending in the healthcare sector further boost the sector’s appeal today. Given this momentum, investors might consider investing in stocks with high analyst price targets, such as Pfizer (PFE), Biogen (BIIB), and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). Read on…
Sep 14, 2024 | 1:03am
: BOX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Undervalued Tech Stocks With Strong Fundamentals

The tech sector presents a strong investment opportunity due to rising demand for advanced solutions, digital transformation, and AI-driven innovations. With IT services spending growing and the hardware market expanding, tech stocks show promising growth potential. Therefore, investors should consider strong tech stocks like Box (BOX), Teradata (TDC), and AstroNova (ALOT), which look undervalued at current prices. Read on...
Sep 13, 2024 | 4:07pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks in a Rolling Correction?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been stuck below its highs for quite a while. We have seen a series of sell offs, pullbacks and corrections. And now we just seem to be stuck in a tight trading range whipping back and forth. Steve Reitmeister explains this “rolling correction” situation along with a plan and top stocks to put some profits in your pocket. Read on below...
Sep 14, 2024 | 6:21am

Read More Stories

More Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CEG News