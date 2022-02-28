2 Software Stocks That Look Cheap

NASDAQ: CVLT | Commvault Systems, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CVLT – The technology and software sectors have suffered major setbacks because of sell-offs amid U.S.-Russia-Ukraine tensions and worrisome forthcoming interest rate increases. However, given their solid long-term growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on cheap yet quality software stocks Commvault Systems (CVLT) and NetScout Systems (NTCT). Let’s discuss.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Feb 28, 2022


The software industry has remained under pressure so far this year amid an ongoing tech sell-off. The Fed’s hawkish tilt, coupled with surging market volatility, have caused the benchmark Nasdaq Composite index to slump 12.5% year-to-date and 11.6% over the past three months.

Nonetheless, overwhelming demand with respect to the software industry continues unabated, thanks to rapid digitization and remote lifestyles. So cheap, undervalued software stocks with strong revenue growth prospects might be ideal bets now, given the strong industry tailwinds.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on cheap yet quality software stocks Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) and NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT).

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

CVLT in Oceanport, N.J. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. Its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as a software subscription.

On Jan. 25, 2022, Sanjay Mirchandani, President, and CEO, said, “Increasingly, customers are turning to us because we provide one platform for software and SaaS offerings to address a multitude of data management needs. This is fueling our growth and accelerating our journey to a cloud-first recurring revenue model.”

CVLT’s total revenues came in at $202.38 million for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 7.7% year-over-year. Its non-GAAP net income was $31.23 million, up 14.2% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.67, up 17.5% year-over-year.

CVLT’s 3.40x forward EV/S is lower than the 3.48x industry average. Its 16.78x forward EV/EBIT is also lower than the 17.04 industry average.

For its fiscal year 2023, analysts expect CVLT’s revenue to be $817.29 million, representing a 6.7% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 15.4% year-over-year to $2.78 in 2023. It surpassed the EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. The stock closed Friday’s trading session at $63.25.

CVLT’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has an A grade for Value and Quality and a B grade for Growth. Click here to see CVLT’s ratings for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment as well. Again, CVLT is ranked #3 of 165 stocks in the Software – Application industry.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

NTCT provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions to protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its unique products are nGeniusONE; nGeniusPULSE; nGenius Business Analytics solution. NTCT is headquartered in Westford, Mass.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Anil Singhal, NTCT’s president, and CEO, said, “Increased enterprise customer demand and the substantial acceleration of service provider customer orders, previously forecasted to occur in our fourth quarter, led to higher sales, margins, and profitability.”

NTCT’s total revenue came in at $262.19 million for its fiscal year 2022 third quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 14.6% year-over-year. Furthermore, its non-GAAP net income came in at $66.5 million, up 36% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.89, up 34.8% year-over-year.

NTCT’s 2.52x forward EV/S is 27.7% lower than the 3.48x industry average Its 2.67x forward P/S is also lower than the 3.54x industry average.

Analysts expect NTCT’s revenue to increase 3.8% year-over-year to $887.82 million in its fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to increase 11.3% year-over-year to $1.97 in fiscal 2023. The stock surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. And over the past year, the stock has gained 9.9% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $31.36.

NTCT has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

It has an A grade for Value and a B grade for Growth and Quality. It is ranked #2 of 81 stocks in the Technology – Services industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for NTCT (Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CVLT shares were trading at $63.84 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.59 (+0.93%). Year-to-date, CVLT has declined -7.37%, versus a -7.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CVLTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NTCTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Rule for Successful Options Trading

Options. Implied Volatility. Many traders' eyes glaze over attempting to comprehend what is thought to be something way too difficult to ever understand. In reality, though, the concepts that comprise option trading are easier to understand than you think. A walk through of what I consider the most important concept, implied volatility (IV), will help prove this to you. Read on below to find out more...
Feb 25, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8%

The severe economic sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine are inviting immense volatility to global markets. Though major stock market benchmarks rebounded late yesterday, concerns over high inflation and disruptions to oil and gas supply could keep the markets under pressure in the near term. So, we think quality stocks BHP Group (BHP), Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW), and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), which currently yield more than 8%, could be safe bets now. These stocks are rated Buy in our proprietary rating system.
Feb 25, 2022 | 1:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Does the Stock Market Hate Uncertainty?

I have no doubt that many of you are scratching your heads on how the S&P 500 (SPY) has rallied strongly in the 2 sessions since Russia invaded the Ukraine. I believe that 2 long time market maxims help tell the story perfectly. So we will focus on that for today's POWR Value commentary. Read on below for more…
Feb 26, 2022 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cloud Computing in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries and is expected to exceed the trillion-dollar mark in the next decade. In recent weeks, the sector has corrected although earnings momentum continues. 5 of the best stocks are Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Workday (WDAY), SAP (SAP), and Veeva Systems (VEEV). .
Feb 25, 2022 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Does the Stock Market Hate Uncertainty?

I have no doubt that many of you are scratching your heads on how the S&P 500 (SPY) has rallied strongly in the 2 sessions since Russia invaded the Ukraine. I believe that 2 long time market maxims help tell the story perfectly. So we will focus on that for today's POWR Value commentary. Read on below for more…
Feb 26, 2022 | 3:00pm

Read More Stories

More Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CVLT News