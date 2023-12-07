Beyond Bitcoin, This Company is Here to Fortify Your Fiat

: CXT | Crane NXT Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

CXT – A resurgence in Bitcoin has lit a fire in the crypto market recently, with the coin jumping toward the half century mark for the first time since early 2022. But even its staunch advocates admit Bitcoin is a long way from replacing fiat currency, if it ever does. So, don’t throw out your paper money just yet. And maybe consider investing in one of the biggest creators and protectors of that money, Crane NXT.

Steven AdamsBy Steven Adams

Dec 7, 2023


Recently there has been a frenzied renewal of interest in Bitcoin as the crypto currency has rocketed out of a base in the mid-$20,000s to recently touch $45,000. Whether you trade crypto or not, all of the angles and arguments are fascinating. And the characters involved in the debate are bold and colorful. From crypto haters like JP Morgan’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon who testified before Congress yesterday, to CEO Michael Saylor at Microstrategy (MSTR), whose company is basically a Bitcoin holding company. 

But, whether you adhere to either argument, for or against crypto, fiat currency isn’t going away any time soon.  In fact, fiat currency, the actual paper in circulation, is growing at about a 6% clip annually. And, as one of the pro crypto arguments correctly points out, fiat currency is increasingly under attack from counterfeiters using more and more advanced techniques…can you say AI? 

But, never fear, there is a company already battling to keep global fiat currency safe, and Crane NXT (CXT) is turning a tidy profit from their efforts. 

If I gave you two guesses what the company “Crane” does, some of you with an aerospace and defense background would say they make power management systems for aircraft. And, others would say they make high end stationery…those of us who used to actually put pen to paper would remember the look and feel of paper and envelopes. And, you’d all be correct.

Earlier this year, the aerospace and defense (along with high pressure flow management) business, and the “paper” business, separated into two companies. Aerospace and defense is now Crane Company (CR) and paper is now Crane NXT (CXT). I want to focus on CXT, which it turns out, is WAY more than just stationery.

The company operates two main business lines, the design, technology, and printing of actual fiat currency, and detection and authentication systems used to guarantee transactions by preventing counterfeit payments. And, there is a third more nascent but growing business, of counterfeit product detection and authentication built around technology developed in the fiat currency business. 

This third business is very exciting because there is basically an unlimited supply of products which could use either the micro-optic technology, as in technology that can see a pattern/shape/size of an object (or something printed on the object) to authenticate it. Or, the microstructures technology, literally weaving an unnoticeable fabric or “structure” into a product that is detectable by CXT devices. CXT currently estimates the market for these services to be in the $5 billion range. 

The detection and authentication technology, in both the currency and product businesses, employs very sophisticated technology in which Crane is a market leader. This technology, along with the customer relationships the company has in dealing with U.S. and international governments in the currency area, provides a moat around much of Crane’s business.  

Crane NXT stock has done quite well since the separation of the two companies, at one point being up over 50%. The stock should have a tailwind, both with the continued growth, and threats to fiat currency, and the increasing need to track products, for a variety of reasons, including supply chain verification and product safety issues.

In its recent earnings report CXT reported increasing operating profit margins, to 28%, and that it was raising full year guidance. Sales in the quarter grew 5.3% YoY, and the company was able to pay down $125 million in debt in the quarter. Crane NXT has a PE ratio under 10, and the stock trades at just 1.7 times sales. 

Crane NXT is an overall B rated stock in our POWR Rating system, putting it above 82% of the stocks we track. Unsurprisingly it ranks very highly in the Quality component, with a stable “cash” business (couldn’t resist) and with that low PE is highly rated in the Value component as well. 

Bitcoin may, or may not, be the currency of the future, but that future remains in the distance. In the meantime, increasing threats to fiat currency, combined with governments that are literally printing money at a brisk clip, should provide a stable business for Crane NXT. And it is using this stable base to expand into very logical adjacent and growing businesses.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

CXT shares were trading at $50.60 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.06 (+0.12%). Year-to-date, CXT has gained 46.53%, versus a 21.15% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steven Adams


After earning a law degree cum laude with a focus on securities law, Steven worked as a Nasdaq market maker for a large broker dealer, and then as a trader for an arbitrage focused proprietary hedge fund. He subsequently worked as a consultant for a Fortune 500 consulting firm serving both government and commercial clients, including the NYSE, Prudential, FDIC, and NASA. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CXTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MSTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JPMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

VERY Healthy Stock Rotation Underway

The S&P 500 (SPY) is putting the finishing touches on a strong 2023 campaign. This is the 4th straight year the large cap index has outperformed small and mid caps. Gladly there are signs this is going to change which is a very healthy sign for the longevity of this bull run. 43 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister explains why in his latest commentary that includes insights on this top 11 picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Dec 6, 2023 | 6:20am
: MA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Financial Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio's Bottomline

The consumer financial sector is experiencing a transformative wave of technological advancements fueled by the rise of fintech companies and digital banking. Amid this swiftly evolving landscape, three consumer finance stocks, Mastercard (MA), Noah Holdings (NOAH), and EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) could be ideal buys this month. Read more…
Dec 6, 2023 | 12:55pm
: TX | News, Ratings, and Charts

POWR Income Stock of the Week: Ternium SA (TX)

The Federal Trade Commission has been on a crusade this year to stop mergers in their tracks with little regard to the size of the merger or the industry it was taking place in. But, with major setbacks being delivered by the courts the mergers and acquisitions markets are thawing, and one industry set to consolidate is the steel industry. This may be a boon for all the steel players involved, and one under the radar income play steel producer is Ternium.
Dec 5, 2023 | 3:03pm
: RCL | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Travel Stocks to Watch With Holiday Gains Potentially in the Pipeline

The travel industry is witnessing a surge in cruise market interest, driven by evolving consumer preferences and sustainability considerations. Hence, travel stocks Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) might be sound watchlist additions before the holidays. Read more…
Dec 6, 2023 | 12:22pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is It Time for Small Caps to Shine?

November was about as good of a month as a stock investor could ask for. However, still too much of the gains are accruing the same old collection of large cap stocks at the top of the S&P 500 (SPY). Gladly there are healthy signs that small caps are ready to take charge. Get Steve Reitmeister’s take on that subject including a preview of his top 11 picks for today’s market. Read on for more…
Dec 2, 2023 | 6:19am

Read More Stories

More Crane NXT Co. (CXT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CXT News