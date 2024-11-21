The agricultural technology (AgTech) sector is revolutionizing food production by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and precision farming. Leveraging AI, robotics, and data analytics, these firms are addressing global challenges like climate change and resource shortages.

Below, I have highlighted three agricultural technology firms: Deere & Company (DE), Corteva, Inc. (CTVA), and Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), which are well-positioned to capture the opportunity to enhance food production.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it would strengthen American farms and expand innovative domestic fertilizer production by awarding over $120 million to fund six fertilizer production projects.

Precision agriculture has gained traction, allowing farmers to monitor crop health and soil conditions with tools like sensors and drones. These technologies help minimize waste and maximize yields. Federal agencies support such innovations and have implemented a conservation benefit for implementing such practices over the last few years.

The worldwide AgTech market is anticipated to reach $74.03 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. Also, with sustainable agriculture becoming a global priority, these companies are positioned to benefit from long-term growth trends, providing solutions that address both economic and environmental challenges.

With that in mind, let’s dig deeper into the fundamentals of the above-mentioned AgTech stocks in detail:

Deere & Company (DE)

DE engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture; Small Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services.

On October 23, DE introduced its next generation of SmartGrade technology on the 450, 550, and 650 P-Tier Small Dozers. This new technology rollout enables seamless upgradeability and also serves as a more enhanced management solution.

In the same month, DE announced an expansion to its Agriculture & Turf training center and field site. This development supports both service and sales training and is viewed as an investment that advances the company’s commitment to customer success through the support of John Deere’s world-class dealer channel.

DE’s total revenue for the fourth quarter (ended October 27, 2024) amounted to $11.14 billion. The company’s attributable net income came in at $1.25 billion and $4.55 per share.

Analysts expect DE’s revenue for the first quarter (ending January 2025) to decline 32.9% year-over-year to $8.83 billion. However, the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93 for the same period indicates a 52.8% year-over-year decline.

Over the past nine months, the stock has surged 12.3%, closing the last trading session at $412.

DE’s stance is apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has a B grade for Momentum. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Among the 79 stocks in the A-rated Industrial – Machinery industry, it is ranked #61. Click here to see the additional DE ratings (Growth, Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality).

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)

CTVA is a global pure-play agriculture company that provides seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry. The company operates in two segments: Seed and Crop Protection.

On November 18, CTVA announced a partnership with BP p.l.c. (BP) to develop a low-carbon intensity bio-feedstock joint venture. This collaboration would produce and deliver crop-based biofuel feedstocks to help meet the anticipated growth in demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). It will also help CTVA become part of the global decarbonization solution.

On September 17, CTVA announced a collaboration with Pairwise, a technology company pioneering the application of gene editing in food and agriculture. This collaboration is to accelerate the delivery of advanced gene editing solutions in agriculture. Under this agreement, CTVA will invest $25 million as equity investment in Pairwise, helping expand the reach and benefits of gene editing to a variety of staple and special corps.

For the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024, CTVA’s net sales stood at $12.93 billion. Its non-GAAP operating EBITDA amounted to $2.85 billion, while its Seed segment’s non-GAAP operating EBITDA grew 7.8% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Also, its non-GAAP operating earnings per share came in at $2.24.

According to the company’s financial guidance, CTVA forecasts fiscal year 2024 operating EBITDA in the range of $3.35 billion-$3.45 billion. In addition, it anticipates its free cash flow to be in the range of $1.50 billion-$2 billion.

The consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending December 2024) represents a 9.6% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.32 for the same quarter indicates a 115.6% improvement year-over-year. The company has an impressive surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 25.4% over the past year to close the last trading session at $58.88.

CTVA’s POWR Ratings reflect this outlook. It is ranked #15 out of 24 stocks in the Agriculture industry. To see the other ratings of CTVA for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality, click here.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF)

Headquartered in Delta, Canada, VFF produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. The company is also a vertically integrated supplier of plant-based consumer packaged goods in the cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) categories. It operates through four segments: Produce; Cannabis-Canada; Cannabis-U.S.; and Energy.

On September 24, VFF announced the complete acquisition of Leli Holland, B.V. This transaction will allow VFF to permit legal recreational cannabis operations and also help expand its medicinal operations internationally.

On August 1, ROSE LifeScience Inc., majorly owned by VFF, received a Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. This approval will enable ROSE to focus on advanced product innovations and developments in cannabis and validate value-added technologies.

During the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, VFF’s sales increased 19.9% year-over-year to CAD83.37 million ($59.64 million). The company’s gross profit came in at CAD15.71 million ($11.28 million), reflecting an increase of 7.4% from the prior year’s quarter. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA amounted to CAD5.30 million ($3.79 million), reflecting an increase of 63.2% year-over-year.

Street expects VFF’s revenue for the current year (ending December 2024) to increase 16.6% year-over-year to $333.74 million. For the fiscal year 2025, its revenue is expected to grow by 4.1% from the prior year to $347.40 million.

Shares of VFF have surged marginally year-to-date to close the last trading session at $0.79.

VFF’s fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has a B grade for Growth. It is ranked #14 out of 24 stocks in the Agriculture industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated VFF for Value, Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Get all VFF’s ratings here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

DE shares were trading at $439.35 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $34.39 (+8.49%). Year-to-date, DE has gained 11.10%, versus a 26.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: ShreyaRathi

More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article