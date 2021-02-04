3 Top-Rated Computer Hardware Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

: DELL | Dell Technologies Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

DELL – The computer hardware industry is on a high-growth trajectory thanks to a growing dependency on technology solutions by industry and individuals. As such, market leading companies such as Dell Technologies (DELL), Canon (CAJ), and NetApp (NTAP) should be on one’s watchlist because they are constantly innovating, releasing new products and upgrading existing offerings to drive growth. Let’s look closer.

Aaryaman AashindBy Aaryaman Aashind

Feb 4, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Technology companies delivered stellar returns last year thanks to COVID-19-pandemic-led changes in lifestyle and the emergence of remote working and entertainment trends. Tech companies’ booming performance is evident in the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s (IYW) 37% returns in 2020.

An increasing focus on artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud computing, and edge computing irrespective of a vaccine-driven economic recovery from the global pandemic should keep driving the performance of the technology hardware industry. This is in part because hardware is the backbone of these technologies. The global computer hardware industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2025.

Consequently, we think hardware technology companies Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL), Canon, Inc. (CAJ), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) should keep thriving. These market leaders are developing cutting-edge hardware to support the latest developments in software. Their stocks have recorded double-digit gains over the past year, and are likely to continue doing so.

Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL)

DELL develops, manufactures, and markets computers and related hardware. The company has worldwide operations. DELL’s stock has gained 58.1% over the past year.

DELL is currently collaborating with SK Telecom and VMWare to develop the OneBox MEC, which can provide enterprises with an integrated 5G computing platform. DELL has also recently unveiled its new portfolio of computers that are designed to be more sustainable, more collaborative, and more intelligent.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, the company saw a 3% growth in revenue compared to the same period last year. The company diluted EPS was up 64% during the same period.

DELL is expected to see a revenue growth of 7.2% for the quarter ended April 2021 and 0.2% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 1.5% in 2021 and at a rate of 2.8% per annum over the next five years.

DELL’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary ratings system. It has a grade of A for Growth. In the 52-stock Technology – Hardware industry, it is ranked #3.

In total, we rate DELL on eight different levels. Beyond what we stated above we also have given DELL grades for Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, Quality, and Value. Get all the DELL ratings here.

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Canon, Inc. (CAJ)

CAJ is involved in developing, marketing, and manufacturing a variety of technology products, such as cameras, printers, scanners, multi-purpose devices, and lithography equipment. The company has worldwide operations. CAJ’s stock has risen 32.5% over the past six months.

The company recently launched its imagePRESS Lite C170 color multifunction printer, which is a significant addition to its  existing portfolio of products. CAJ plans to commence sales of its  FPA-3030i5a Semiconductor Lithography System in March.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s operating profit increased 45.4% compared to the same period last year. Its operating profit  increased 2.6 percentage points during the same period.

CAJ’s revenue is estimated to increase 16.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 15.6% in 2021. Its  EPS is expected to rise 11.3% in 2021 and 19.1% per year over the next five years.

It is no surprise that CAJ has an overall rating of A, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. CAJ has a grade of B for Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. In the Technology – Hardware industry, it is ranked #5.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for CAJ (Growth and Stability).

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

NTAP markets  software, services, and systems to organizations to help store and process customer data. The company has a range of storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid flash arrays. NTAP’s stock has returned 23.4% over the past year.

NTAP recently launched a new storage-less and server-less cloud-based solution for multi-cloud management. The company has also released  new updates to its NetApp ONTAP data management software, including greater cloud integration.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, NTAP  saw an increase in public cloud services annualized revenue of 200% year-over-year. The company’s billings increased 10% during the same period.

NTAP’s revenue is expected to grow 3.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2.9% in 2021. Its EPS growth is expected to be 2.8% in 2021 and 6.2% per annum over the next five years.

NTAP has a grade of A for Quality and B for Momentum in our POWR Ratings system. In the 5-stock Technology – Storage industry, it is ranked #2.

Beyond what we stated above we also have given NTAP grades for Stability, Growth, Value, and Sentiment. Get all the NTAP ratings here.

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

February Stock Outlook & Trading Plan

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

DELL shares were trading at $78.86 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $1.11 (+1.43%). Year-to-date, DELL has gained 7.60%, versus a 3.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaryaman Aashind


Aaryaman is an accomplished journalist that’s passionate about providing in-depth insights about investing and personal finance. Recently he has been focused on the stock market and he specializes in evaluating high-growth stocks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DELLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CAJGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NTAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

February Stock Outlook & Trading Plan

January was a wild month for the stock market (SPY) which actually ended in negative territory given the “Rise of the Retail Bros” created so much volatility. February has started on the right foot. Why? And what lies ahead? And what are the best 13 picks for today’s market? That answer to those questions and more await in this timely market commentary. Ready on for more…
Feb 3, 2021 | 11:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying in 2021

The era of remote working and virtual learning should keep the technology sector’s momentum alive for the foreseeable future. Hence, stocks like Garmin (GRMN) and NETGEAR (NTGR) could be good investments.
Feb 2, 2021 | 5:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Best Buy is Reity’s Stock of the Week

Best Buy (BBY) is an impressive stock across a variety of metrics. It’s 35% cheaper than the S&P 500. Yet, it grew sales by 21% last quarter, while the S&P 500’s revenue growth was flat. It’s thrived during the coronavirus but won’t be negatively affected by the economy reopening. Get all the details below on why BBY is our Stock of the Week...
Feb 1, 2021 | 8:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

The still uncertain, and by any measure gradual, U.S. economic recovery is of some concern to investors. With only a marginal increase in GDP over the past quarter, and with unemployment still depressingly high, many expect the U.S. to remain in a recession at a minimum through the first half of the year. So, it might be wise to consider investing in Walmart (WMT), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and CVS Health (CVS) for now because these companies operate in the recession-proof segments of the economy. Let’s take a close look.
Feb 2, 2021 | 4:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Best Buy is Reity’s Stock of the Week

Best Buy (BBY) is an impressive stock across a variety of metrics. It’s 35% cheaper than the S&P 500. Yet, it grew sales by 21% last quarter, while the S&P 500’s revenue growth was flat. It’s thrived during the coronavirus but won’t be negatively affected by the economy reopening. Get all the details below on why BBY is our Stock of the Week...
Feb 1, 2021 | 8:42pm

Read More Stories

More Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DELL News