Although the stock market indices are quite strong, there are some reasons to be worried about the economic outlook. Consumer spending has flat-lined as stimulus checks expire, and they face increased inflationary pressures.

Additionally, the Fed has a more hawkish bias, while many companies will face tough comps on a year-over-year basis. The POWR Ratings can help you navigate this tricky situation.

These ratings are updated daily to reflect the quantitative and qualitative merits of publicly traded companies. Let’s shift the spotlight to three stocks recently downgraded in the POWR Ratings. Those stocks are Cuentas (CUEN), Document Security Systems (DSS), and IMV (IMV).

CUEN

CUEN is a fintech business that specializes in the use of proprietary tech for e-commerce and e-banking. CUEN provides a litany of banking services including digital content and prepaid debit options.

CUEN has an F POWR Rating grade meaning it is a Strong Sell. CUEN has F grades in the Quality, Stability, and Value components of the POWR Ratings. You can find out how the stock fares in the rest of the POWR Ratings components such as Sentiment, Growth, and Momentum by clicking here.

Of the 23 stocks in the Telecom – Domestic segment, CUEN is ranked 21st. The Telecom – Domestic space has an F POWR Rating grade. Click here to learn more about the stocks in this segment.

CUEN is priced closer to its 52-week low of $1.65 than its 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a beta of 0.70, meaning it probably won’t prove volatile.

DSS

DSS is a tech specialist that has patents for digital security that verifies the identity and ultimately prevents counterfeiting and forgery. DSS’s tech is used by global security printers. DSS also makes printed documents much more secure. Printed examinations, engineering documents, labels, cards, official documents, and plenty more are that much more secure now thanks to DSS’s safeguards. However, the company has plenty of flaws.

DSS has an F POWR Rating grade. The company has F grades in the individual POWR Rating components of Quality and Stability. DSS has D grades in the Value and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. Investors can find out how the stock performs in the Momentum and Sentiment components of the POWR Ratings by clicking here.

DSS is ranked third-last of the 47 stocks in the Shipping industry, coming in at number 45. The Shipping category as a whole has a D POWR Rating grade. Click here to find out more about the stocks in the Shipping segment.

DSS is trading at $1.23, meaning it is a penny stock. Making matters worse is the fact that it has the potential to prove somewhat volatile as its beta is hovering right around two.

IMV

IMV is an immune-oncology business that specializes in proprietary drug development through a patented delivery. This formulation allows for antigens to remain in contact with the immune system for more time and also in a more controlled manner. IMV is a clinical-stage business located in Halifax, Canada.

IMV is trading within fifty cents of its 52-week low of $1.31. The stock’s 52-week high is $5.06. IMV has a 1.52 beta so it probably won’t fluctuate too much.

IMV has an F POWR Rating grade. The stock has an F Quality component grade along with Ds in the Momentum, Growth, and Stability components. You can find out more about how IMV performs in the Sentiment and Value components of the POWR Ratings by clicking here.

Out of the 508 stocks in the Biotech space, IMV is ranked 471st. Investors who are curious about the stocks in this segment are invited to click here to learn more about the category.

In the prior 31 weeks, the IMV’s average analyst price target has decreased by $2.20. It is concerning that the analysts who have provided recommendations for the stock are split down the middle between Hold and Buy. However, no analysts consider IMV to be a Strong Buy or Strong Sell.