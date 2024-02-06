Duke Energy (DUK) Earnings Analysis: Buy or Watch Moves?

NYSE: DUK | Duke Energy Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

DUK – Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is all set to lift the curtain on its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on February 8. However, considering the company’s mixed fundamentals, would it be wise to own the shares DUK ahead of its earnings? Read more to find out….

Anushka MukherjeeBy Anushka Mukherjee

Feb 6, 2024


Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a major energy company in the United States. The company is divided into two primary segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I); and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I).

As DUK gears up to announce its fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, this article sheds light on DUK’s fundamentals to gauge its worthiness as an investment candidate. Let’s understand in detail.

For the fourth quarter, Wall Street forecasts DUK’s revenue to experience a 2% year-over-year plunge to $7.20 billion, while its EPS for the same quarter is projected to climb 38.5% year-over-year to $1.54. Meanwhile, during the third quarter, DUK witnessed growth in both its topline and adjusted profit, although its revenue fell short of analyst estimates.

DUK reported revenue of $7.99 billion in the third quarter, slightly below analysts’ anticipated $8.13 billion. However, the company’s adjusted earnings per share stood at $1.94 for the same period, surpassing projections of $1.92 per share.

Brian Savoy, DUK’s CFO, noted that earnings growth was driven by factors such as rate cases and riders, favorable weather conditions, and decreased operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses resulting from cost mitigation efforts.

These elements had a positive impact on its electric utilities business. However, they were offset by reduced weather-normalized volumes, elevated storm costs, and higher interest expenses.

Nevertheless, despite the dimmed fundamentals, on January 11, 2024, DUK declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, payable to its shareholders on March 18, 2024. The company’s annual dividend of $4.10 translates to a 4.26% yield on the prevailing price, while its four-year average dividend yield is 4.10%. Moreover, the company has a record of 12 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Furthermore, DUK’s Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Good, highlighted DUK’s long-term strategic goals, emphasizing the company’s commitment to deliver sustainable value and achieve earnings growth of 5 to 7% over the next five years, leveraging its attractive dividend yield and investments in regulated utilities.

In terms of price performance, DUK’s shares surged 5.9% over the past three months but tumbled 2.6% over the past month to close the last trading session at $95.25.

Here are the fundamental aspects of DUK that could influence its performance in the near term:

Mixed Financials

For the fiscal third quarter, which ended on September 30, 2023, DUK’s total operating revenue increased 1.9% year-over-year to $7.99 billion, whereas its total operating expenses rose 1.7% from the year-ago value to $5.89 billion.

Furthermore, the company’s attributable net income dropped 11.9% from the prior-year quarter to $1.25 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.94, up 8.9% year-over-year. However, during the same quarter, DUK’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $324 million, declining 20.8% compared to $409 million as of December 31, 2022.

Mixed Profitability

DUK’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 44.48% is 33.4% higher than the industry average of 33.34%. Also, its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 47% is 14.8% higher than the 40.96% industry average.

On the other hand, the stock’s trailing-12-month net income margin of 4.17% is 51.9% lower than the industry average of 9.92%. In addition, its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.16x is 28.1% lower than the 0.22x industry average.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP PEG, DUK’s 2.85x is 11.3% higher than the industry average of 2.56x. Also, its forward EV/Sales multiple of 5.39 is 42.9% higher than the 3.78x industry average. Likewise, the stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 2.53 is 30.9% higher than the 1.93x industry average.

POWR Ratings Exhibit Uncertainty

DUK’s fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of C, translating to Neutral in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. DUK has a C grade for Growth, justified by its mixed financial performance in the third quarter. Likewise, the stock’s C grade for Quality is in sync with its mixed profitability metrics. Meanwhile, DUK’s D grade for Value is consistent with its stretched valuation.

In the Utilities – Domestic industry, DUK is ranked #11 out of the 63 stocks.    

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated the stock for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all ratings of DUK here.

Bottom Line

While DUK’s attractive dividend yield and long-term strategic objectives might bode well for investors, the company’s mixed fundamentals and elevated valuation underscore the need for exercising caution. Thus, it might be prudent for investors to await a more opportune entry point within the stock.

How Does Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While DUK has an overall grade of C, equating to a Neutral rating, you may check out other stocks within the Utilities – Foreign industry: Centrica plc (CPYYY), TransAlta Corporation (TAC), and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PPAAY), carrying A (Strong Buy) and B (Buy) ratings. To explore more Utilities – Foreign stocks, click here.    

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

DUK shares were trading at $95.23 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.02 (-0.02%). Year-to-date, DUK has declined -1.87%, versus a 3.61% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Mukherjee


Anushka's ultimate aim is to equip investors with essential knowledge that empowers them to make well-informed investment choices and attain sustained financial prosperity in the long run. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DUKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CPYYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TACGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PPAAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

5,000 or Bust! is New Stock Market Slogan

The S&P 500 (SPY) is adding to the gains from 2023 early in the new year. However, not every group is participating. In fact, small and mid caps are in the red at this stage. So at this stage there is little question the large cap index will reach new heights of 5,000 in coming days. The bigger question is what happens afterwards? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views along with this top 13 trades in the commentary that follows below...
Jan 31, 2024 | 6:21am
: GILD | News, Ratings, and Charts

Gilead (GILD) Quarterly Earnings: Buy or Sell Signal?

Biotech major Gilead Sciences (GILD) will release its fourth-quarter results on February 6. The company is expected to report growth in earnings over the prior-year quarter, but its revenue is expected to decline. Given the expected decline in its revenue, how should investors play this stock? Read on to learn my view…
Feb 5, 2024 | 9:05am
: MPLX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Smart Oil & Gas Stocks Serving Gains

Growing energy demand globally combined with supply disruptions aggravated by an uncertain geopolitical backdrop could drive crude oil prices higher. Thus, fundamentally sound oil & gas stocks MPLX (MPLX), Repsol (REPYY), and Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) could be smart investments now for substantial gains. Read on…
Feb 5, 2024 | 8:40am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

BABA and SOHU - Why These 2 China Stocks Are Hot Picks for 2024

The rise in online services and e-commerce bodes well for China's economic outlook in 2024 and beyond. Many experts are optimistic about this trend. Moreover, the potential fiscal reform in the country should bode well for its technology companies. In this context, let's explore the fundamentals of Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) to understand why these stocks are worth considering for investment now…
Feb 5, 2024 | 7:57am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Surprise Reason Behind Stock Breakout?

Why is the S&P 500 (SPY) making new highs? And what is the outlook for stocks coming into the quite important 1/31 Fed meeting? Investment pro Steve Reitmeister shares his views along with a preview of his top 13 trades to excel in weeks and months ahead. Read on below for more...
Jan 24, 2024 | 6:22am

Read More Stories

More Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DUK News