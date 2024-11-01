Utilities are experiencing rising demand from AI infrastructure, data centers, and EV charging, driving steady revenue growth. The sector also benefits from the shift to cleaner energy, which supports long-term growth potential. For investors seeking stability, utility stocks like Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Engie SA (ENGIY), and Fortis Inc. (FTS) offer reliable dividends and promising dividend growth.

The utility sector is particularly promising and stable, supported by rising electricity demand from industrial growth and electric vehicles this year. Utilities play an essential role in sustaining critical tech sectors, providing steady demand and a defensive position against economic fluctuations. As a result, in the U.S., electricity demand is projected to grow by 3% in 2024 and by 1.9% in 2025.

As utilities transition from fossil fuels, they can achieve more stable costs and improved profitability by avoiding price volatility. Investments in nuclear, renewable energy, and methane reduction position utilities as leaders in clean, stable energy, while gas liquefaction supports the transition to lower-emission fuels. The global utilities market is projected to grow at 6.8% annually, reaching $8.31 trillion by 2027.

On top of it, anticipated interest rate cuts are likely to ease capital costs, benefiting utility companies reliant on substantial infrastructure spending. With promising local regulatory changes, the sector’s outlook remains strong. Investors’ interest in utility stocks is evident from the SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities’ (XLU) 33.9% returns over the past year.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s analyze the fundamental aspects of the three utility picks.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

DUK and its subsidiaries operate as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I).

On October 7, 2024, DUK declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share on its common stock and $359.38 per share on its Series A preferred stock, both payable on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 15, 2024.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, DUK’s 49.86% is 11.3% higher than the 44.79% industry average. Likewise, its 42.39% trailing-12-month Capex / Sales is 25.5% higher than the 33.77% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s 47.63% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 30.2% higher than the 36.58% industry average.

DUK has paid dividends for 17 consecutive years. Its annual dividend is $4.18, which translates to a yield of 3.63% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 4.01%. Moreover, the company’s dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 2% over the past three years.

DUK’s total operating revenues for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, increased 9% year-over-year to $7.17 billion. Its operating income rose 19.4% over the year-ago value to $1.71 billion. Also, net earnings and adjusted EPS stood at $921 million and $1.18, reflecting increases of 29% and 29.7% year-over-year, respectively.

Street expects DUK’s EPS for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, to increase 7.7% year-over-year to $1.63. Its revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, is expected to grow 1.3% year-over-year to $8.10 billion. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 29.7% to close the last trading session at $115.27. Its 60-month beta is 0.46.

DUK’s POWR Ratings reflect strong prospects. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

DUK is ranked #13 out of 59 stocks in the Utilities – Domestic industry. It has a B grade for Growth, Momentum, and Stability. Click here to see DUK’s ratings for Value, Sentiment, and Quality.

Engie SA (ENGIY)

Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, ENGIY operates in the power, natural gas, and energy services sectors. It functions through the Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Other segments.

On October 29, 2024, ENGIY and OCP Group announced a strategic partnership to accelerate OCP’s energy transition in Morocco, focusing on renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and desalination.

The partnership includes developing four large-scale industrial projects and a research agenda, aiming to enhance competitiveness and support Morocco’s ambitious energy goals.

On October 15, 2024, ENGIY announced the acquisition of its first biomethane production plant in Belgium, with a capacity of 68 GWh per year. This strategic purchase supports ENGIY’s goal of producing 10 TWh of biomethane annually in Europe, enhancing its presence in the renewable energy sector.

In terms of the trailing-12-month Return on Total Capital, ENGIY’s 6.82% is 69.8% higher than the 4.02% industry average. Likewise, its 15.94% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 65.7% higher than the 9.62% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s 0.38x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 75.2% higher than the 0.21x industry average.

ENGIY pays an annual dividend of $0.87, which translates to a yield of 5.15% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 6.12%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 45.5% over the past three years.

For the first half ended June 30, 2024, ENGIY’s revenues were €37.53 billion ($40.77 billion). Its cash flow from operating activities came in at €8.97 billion ($9.74 billion). Moreover, the company’s net income and EPS were €2.40 billion ($2.61 billion) and €0.78, respectively, compared to a net loss of €217 million ($235.73 million) and a loss per share of $0.37.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, ENGIY’s revenue is expected to increase marginally year-over-year to $16.15 billion. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 7.2% to close the last trading session at $16.84. Its 60-month beta is 0.94.

ENGIY’s robust fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

ENGIY has an A grade for Growth and a B grade for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Within the B-rated Utilities – Foreign industry, it is ranked #5 out of 51 stocks. To see ENGIY’s rating for Quality, click here.

Fortis Inc. (FTS)

Headquartered in St. John’s, Canada, FTS operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to southeastern Arizona and in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties, with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MW of wind capacity.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBIT margin, FTS’ 28.79% is 35.3% higher than the 21.28% industry average. Likewise, its 44.98% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 23% higher than the 36.58% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s 37.54% trailing-12-month Capex / Sales is 11.2% higher than the 33.77% industry average.

FTS’ annualized dividend of $1.77 per share translates to a dividend yield of 4.09% on the current share price. Its four-year average yield is 3.85%. Over the past five years, FTS’ dividend payments have grown at a CAGR of 5.1%. The company has paid dividends for the past eight years.

During the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, adjusted net earnings increased 9.6% over the prior-year quarter to C$331 million ($237.8 million). Similarly, the company’s adjusted net earnings per share came in at $0.67, up 8.1% from the year-ago value.

Analysts expect FTS’ revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to increase 8.9% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Its EPS for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, is expected to increase 11.7% year-over-year to $0.60. FTS surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past six months, the stock has gained 10% to close the last trading session at $43.23. Its 24-month beta is 0.37.

FTS’ positive outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has a B grade for Momentum and Stability. It is ranked #43 in the Utilities – Foreign industry. Click here to see FTS’ ratings for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality.

DUK shares were trading at $112.68 per share on Friday afternoon, down $2.59 (-2.25%). Year-to-date, DUK has gained 19.71%, versus a 21.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

