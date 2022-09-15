1 Gaming Stock in Play Right Now and 1 to Avoid

NASDAQ: EA | Electronic Arts Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EA – Growing penetration of smartphones and advanced technologies such as 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and metaverse keep the gaming industry poised for perpetual growth even in the post-pandemic world. While it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong gaming stock Electronic Arts (EA), struggling industry participant Roblox (RBLX) might be best avoided, given its bleak recovery prospects. Let’s discuss this in detail….

Santanu RoyBy Santanu Roy

Sep 15, 2022


The gaming industry experienced a windfall during the COVID-19 pandemic. It provided many people means to stay entertained and active from the confines of their homes. Despite the normalization of the health crisis, gaming seems to have become an irreversible and growing trend due to enhanced offerings fueled by the integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, AR, VR, and metaverse.

With metaverse being the next dimension of gaming, the industry is expected to reach a revenue of $208.60 billion globally in 2022 and grow at a 7.9% CAGR to a projected volume of $304.70 billion by 2027. Mobile gaming is expected to contribute to a majority of this growth.

However, investors should be careful to bank on fundamentally strong and growing companies in this space while chafing out the ones with a bleak outlook. Hence, we think it would be wise to buy Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to make the most of the industry tailwinds and avoid Roblox Corporation (RBLX), given its weak fundamentals and decelerating growth.

Stock to Buy:

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

EA is an interactive digital entertainment company that develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. 

On September 12, 2022, EA announced a new partnership with KOEI TECMO and studio Omega Force to develop and release the next excellent hunting game. This new kind of hunting game is expected to expand the company’s reach in the global markets.

On September 9, EA announced Seattle-based Ridgeline Games as the newest studio dedicated to the Battlefield franchise. Ridgeline Games will be focused on developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe. This collaboration is set to add value and make the franchise more compelling.

For the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended June 30, 2022, EA’s total net revenue increased 13.9% year-over-year to $1.77 billion. The company’s operating income increased 37% year-over-year to $441 million during the same period. Its quarterly net income increased 52.4% year-over-year to $311 million, which translated to an EPS of $1.11, up 56.3% year-over-year.

Analysts expect EA’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year 2022 (ending March 2023) to increase 6.3% and 2.3% from the prior year to $7.99 billion and $7.19, respectively. The company’s revenue and EPS for the next year are expected to grow 7% and 11.2% year-over-year to $8.55 billion and $7.99, respectively. The company also surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing five fiscals.

The stock has gained 6.5% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $126.92.

EA’s sound fundamentals and bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

EA also has a B grade for Quality and Value. It is ranked #3 among 22 stocks in the Entertainment – Toys & Video Games industry. 

In addition to the above, we have also rated EA for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Click here to access all ratings for EA.

Stock to Avoid:

Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

RBLX operates an online entertainment platform where users interact with each other to explore and develop user-generated and 3D experiences. The company’s offerings include Roblox Studio, Client, Education, and Cloud.

On September 9, 2022, it was reported that RBLX would introduce online advertising to diversify its income stream amid slowing growth in revenue, almost entirely dependent on in-app purchases.

For the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, RBLX’s loss from operations widened 19.1% year-over-year to $170.27 million. The company’s net loss attributable to common stockholders worsened by 25.9% from the previous-year quarter to $176.44 million. This translated to a 20% year-over-year deterioration in net loss per share for the quarter to $0.30.

Analysts expect RBLX’s loss per share for the fiscal year 2022 (ending December 2022) to widen 24.4% year-over-year to $1.21. Furthermore, the company’s loss per share is expected to worsen by 11.1% year-over-year to $1.34 for the next fiscal 2023.

The stock has plummeted 45.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $45.07.

In concurrence with this bleak outlook, RBLX has an overall POWR Rating of F, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The stock has an F grade for Stability and Sentiment and a D for Growth, Value, and Momentum.

It is ranked last in the 22-stock Entertainment – Toys & Video Games industry. To see all POWR Ratings for RBLX, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

EA shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, EA has declined -5.28%, versus a -17.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Santanu Roy


Having been fascinated by the traditional and evolving factors that affect investment decisions, Santanu decided to pursue a career as an investment analyst. Prior to his switch to investment research, he was a process associate at Cognizant. With a master's degree in business administration and a fundamental approach to analyzing businesses, he aims to help retail investors identify the best long-term investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RBLXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Yes Investors...It’s a Bear Market

Investors were once again foolishly bidding up stocks coming into the inflation report Tuesday morning. Bulls were slaughtered when they found out that inflation is not fading away and that likely spells more economic pain on the way as the Fed will need to stay on the rate hike war path. Bears are back in charge. And perhaps ready to mount an attack on the recent lows of 3,636 for the S&P 500 (SPY). And likely much lower. Why is that? And how can you stay on the right side of the trading action? The answers await you in the article below...
Sep 14, 2022 | 6:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Potential Paths for the Stock Market

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. It's time to buckle down and get serious for the last 3 months of the year before things once again go on hiatus during the second half of December. Given the onslaught of news and historical developments, there's no reason to expect that this won't continue in the final months of this year. In today's commentary, I want to preview the 2 potential paths for the S&P 500 (SPY) I see into year-end and then I want to cover some reasons to adjust our trading strategy given recent developments. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 13, 2022 | 9:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 EV Supply Chain Stocks With Bright Futures

EV sales are booming and are expected to displace gas-powered cars within a decade as the primary mode of transportation. Rather than trying to pick winners and losers among the manufacturers, investors should bet on key companies that are part of the supply chain. 2 of these companies are Freeport McMoran (FCX) and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM).
Sep 15, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm

Read More Stories

More Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EA News