1 REIT Every Investor Needs to Add to Their Portfolio Today

NYSE: EPR | EPR Properties News, Ratings, and Charts

EPR – EPR Properties (EPR) reported solid top and bottom-line growth for its last quarter. Furthermore, the company raised its earnings outlook and confirmed investment spending guidance for fiscal 2022. EPR’s more than 6% dividend yield makes it an appropriate stock for every investor looking for a steady income stream amid these uncertain market conditions. Moreover, its strong financials, high profitability, and solid growth prospects indicate a reasonable capital appreciation potential. Continue reading….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Jul 21, 2022


With a $3.90 billion market cap, EPR Properties (EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues, which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences. It has approximately $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states.

Amid these uncertain market conditions, the key factor one should consider about EPR is its 6.34% dividend yield. Given its solid fundamentals, the company should be able to reward shareholders by paying impressive dividends. That’s because REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders annually in the form of dividends.

EPR reported impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter results and affirmed solid growth ahead. The company raised earnings guidance and confirmed investment spending guidance for fiscal 2022. It expects FFOAA per common share for full-year 2022 from $4.39 to $4.55, compared to prior guidance ranging from $4.30 to $4.50. In addition, EPR confirmed investment spending guidance between $500 million and $700 million.

The EPR investment spending totaled $90.50 million during the first quarter, comprising experiential acquisitions, development, and redevelopment projects. Also, the company continues to execute and accelerate its significant investment pipeline with capital deployment for the remaining year.

Moreover, On June 2, EPR announced a $142 million acquisition of the Village Vacances Valcartier resort and hotel in Quebec City, Quebec, and the Calypso Waterpark in Ottawa, Ontario. With the acquisition, the company is simultaneously leasing these properties to Premier Parks under a long-term triple net lease.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of two top-performing attractions in Canada. Consistent with our stated strategy, we are ramping up our investment spending as our pipeline of experiential real estate opportunities continues to grow,” said Gregory Silvers, EPR’s Chairman, and CEO.

EPR has gained 15.9% over the past six months and 7.5% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $52.04. The stock is currently trading near its 52-week high of $56.38, which it hit on April 22, 2022.

Here is what could influence the EPR’s performance in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

EPR’s revenue increased 40.9% year-over-year to $157.47 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company’s adjusted EBITDAre amounted to $124.16 million, up 51% year-over-year. 

Its FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR grew 144.6% year-over-year to $87.09 million, while its FFOAA per share rose 129.2% from the year-ago value to $1.10.

Furthermore, the company’s AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR and AFFO per share came in at $91.72 million and $1.16, registering increases of 135.6% and 123.1% from the prior-year period, respectively. 

Its cash on hand at quarter-end totaled $323.80 million, with no borrowings on its $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. The company remains focused on maintaining strong liquidity and financial flexibility.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect EPR’s revenue for the fiscal 2022 second quarter (ended June 2022) to come in at $145.92 million, representing a rise of 32.5% from the prior-year period. The $0.54 consensus EPS estimate for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a 217.7% year-over-year increase.

In addition, the company’s revenue and EPS for the current year (ending December 2022) are expected to increase 10% and 119% year-over-year, respectively. Also, Street expects the company’s EPS to grow 7% per annum over the next five years.

High Profitability

EPR’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 48.39% is 110.3% higher than the 23.01% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 76.91% is 40.9% higher than the 54.57% industry average. Likewise, the company’s trailing-12-month net income of 24.03% is 27.1% higher than the industry average of 18.91%.

Furthermore, EPR’s trailing-12-month ROTC of 2.97% is higher than the industry average of 1.95%.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

EPR has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

EPR has a B grade for Growth, consistent with its revenue and earnings growth estimates. In addition, the stock has a B grade for Quality, which is in sync with its higher-than-industry profitability.

EPR is ranked #5 out of 33 stocks in the REITs – Retail industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given EPR grades for Sentiment, Momentum, Value, and Stability. Get access to all the EPR Ratings here.

Bottom Line

EPR reported solid fiscal 2022 first-quarter results, supported by healthy tenant performance. The company also raised its earnings outlook. This, along with a more than 6% dividend yield, makes EPR a good choice for every investor amid these uncertain market conditions.

How Does EPR Properties (EPR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

EPR has an overall POWR Rating of B. One could also check out these other stocks within the REITs – Retail industry with a B (Buy) rating: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF), Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS), and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

EPR shares were trading at $51.54 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.50 (-0.96%). Year-to-date, EPR has gained 12.09%, versus a -15.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EPRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CWYUFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BFSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UBAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Do You Have the Patience to Weather THIS Bear Market?

Bear markets require more patience than bull markets. That’s because the rallies are so impressive that it beckons you to come back on board only before crashing to new lows. Truly a “sirens song” for investors. Let 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explain to you why stocks (SPY) will head lower...and why it may take longer than you think. Read the rest below...
Jul 20, 2022 | 6:25am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside That Belong in Your Portfolio

As concerns over persisting macroeconomic headwinds and an upcoming recession are causing immense volatility in the stock market, better-than-expected earnings results and resilient consumer spending are restoring investors’ confidence. Therefore, shares of growth-focused companies Hugo Boss (BOSSY), DLH Holdings (DLHC), Genuine Parts (GPC), Valhi (VHI), and Merck & Co. (MRK) could be solid additions to your portfolio. Let’s discuss…
Jul 20, 2022 | 3:47pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Does Market Volatility Have You Worried? Rest Easy With These 3 Stocks

The stock market has been under pressure due to economic factors like inflation and the Fed trying to tame it with monetary policy tightening. However, the stock market indices are bouncing back on the backs of strong corporate earnings. Hence, we think fundamentally solid stocks Procter & Gamble (PG), Mitek Systems (MITK), and Gartner (IT) might be ideal buys in this backdrop. Read on…
Jul 20, 2022 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More EPR Properties (EPR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EPR News