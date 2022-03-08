Evercore: A High-Quality Stock with Room to Run

NYSE: EVR | Evercore Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EVR – Investment banking advisory firm Evercore Inc. (EVR) reported revenue growth across its segments in its last quarter. In addition, the company expects its earnings to soar over the next few years. So, read on for details on why we think adding the stock to one’s portfolio now is wise.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Mar 8, 2022


New York City-based Evercore Inc. (EVR) is a leading global independent investment banking advisory company. It helps clients raise public and private capital, delivers equity research, equity sales, agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors.

In its recent quarterly earnings release, the company reported robust financial performance. Its asset management and administration fees rose $3.0 million, or 21%, year over year, owing to increased fees from wealth management clients. 

In addition, its commissions and related revenue increased or 4% from the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting higher revenues from research subscriptions and convertible securities.

Here is what could shape EVR’s performance in the near term:

Share Buy Back

Last month, EVR’s board of directors  authorized a share buyback program of up to $1.4 billion or 10 million shares of Evercore Inc. Class A common stock and Evercore LP Units. This authorization underscores Evercore’s continuing commitment to its capital-return objectives, including balancing dilution from annual bonus equity and new hire grants through share repurchases and returning excess cash not needed for business expansion through share repurchases.

Robust Financials

During the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, EVR’s net revenue increased 20.3% year-over-year to $1.12 billion. Its operating income increased 39.6% year-over-year to $456.1 million. And the company’s net income grew 34.3% from its year-ago value to $295.86 million, while its EPS grew 38.6% from the prior-year quarter to $6.96.

Strong Profitability

EVR’s 97.2% trailing-12-months gross profit margin  is 54.1% higher than the 63.1% industry average. Also, its asset turnover ratio and ROA are 330.3% and 1350.4% higher than the respective industry averages. Furthermore, its $1.38 billion in cash from operations is 882.7% higher than the $140.92 million industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Of the seven Wall Street analysts that rated EVR, three rated it Buy, and four rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $160.5 indicates a 45.4% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $141.00 to a high of $180.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

EVR has an overall B grade, which equates to a Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. EVR has an A grade for Quality. EVR’s solid earnings and revenue growth is consistent with the Quality grade.

Among the 22 stocks in the B-rated Investment Brokerage industry, EVR is ranked #5.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded MU for Sentiment, Stability, Growth, Value, and Momentum. Get all EVR ratings here.

Note that EVR is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Value Strategist, Steve Reitmeister, currently in the POWR Value portfolio. Learn more here.

Bottom Line

EVR has witnessed 57% year-over-year growth in advisory revenues, exceeding $2.7 billion for the first time in the company’s history. In addition, given the favorable analysts’ sentiments and the company’s fundamental strength, the stock could deliver solid gains in the near term. So, we think the stock could be a great bet now.

How Does Evercore Inc. (EVR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

EVR has an overall POWR B Rating, which equates to a Buy rating.  Check out these other stocks within the Investment Brokerage industry: Manning & Napier Inc. (MN), which has an A (Strong Buy) rating, and Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR), and Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI), which have  B (BUY) ratings.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

EVR shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, EVR has declined -18.30%, versus a -11.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EVRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PIPRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HLIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 High-Quality Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

Anticipated oil and gas supply disruptions due to Western and EU sanctions on Russia is causing immense volatility in stock markets. So, it could be wise to bet on high-quality stocks Equinor (EQNR), Hugo Boss (BOSSY), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), and Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP). We think these names are well-positioned to survive the gloomy market sentiment. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 2:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low-Beta Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from Market Volatility

Multi-decade high inflation, Ukraine-Russia hostilities, and forthcoming interest rate increases by the Fed are fueling serious stock market volatility. To avoid the wild price swings, we think investors could consider adding low-beta stocks ResMed (RMD), AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), and Quidel (QDEL) to their watchlists. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm

Read More Stories

More Evercore Inc. (EVR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EVR News