2 Best Beaten-Down Networking Stocks to Buy Now: Extreme Networks and AudioCodes

NASDAQ: EXTR | Extreme Networks, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EXTR – Significant funding from the bi-partisan infrastructure bill passed last fall and growing demand for advanced networking solutions should drive the networking industry’s growth. Because concerns over looming interest rate hikes have been holding back tech stocks of late, now could be an opportune time to bet on budding networking stocks Extreme Networks (EXTR) and AudioCodes (AUDC). Let’s discuss.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Feb 24, 2022


Tech stocks are witnessing a significant sell-off on concerns over expected interest rate hikes. However, surging demand for efficient networking solutions to facilitate remote working and digital operations and significant funding from the infrastructure bill to improve broadband access should drive the networking industry’s growth.

Continuing demand and advancements in networking solutions should help the industry thrive. Growing investor optimism in this space is evidenced by the iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF’s (IGN) 3.2% gains over the past nine months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.7% returns. The global network infrastructure market is expected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to $229.74 billion by 2026.

Given this backdrop, beaten-down networking stocks Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) appear to us to be ideal bets now. These stocks are well-positioned to deliver significant returns in the coming months.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)

EXTR provides wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment, software, and services for enterprises, data centers, and service providers. The San Jose, Calif.-based company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider, and educational customers, focusing on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers worldwide. It has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion.

On Jan.10, 2022, EXTR, in partnership with NetNordic, a Sweden-based company that specializes in networking and communication solutions, established one of the largest cloud-managed network infrastructures in Borås Stad, Sweden. This new Infrastructure aims to deliver faster and more advanced connectivity, extending secure public Wi-Fi while automating and simplifying network management for the IT team. EXTR should contribute significantly to the transition of Borås Stad to a Smart City.

For its fiscal year 2022 second quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, EXTR’s net revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $280.93 million. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $163.57 million, representing a 10.8% year-over-year improvement. Its non-GAAP operating income was  $36.73 million for the quarter, indicating a 49.1% rise from the prior-year period. EXTR’s non-GAAP net income came in at $28.44 million, up 77.9% from the prior-year period. And its  non-GAAP EPS increased 61.5% year-over-year to $0.21. The company had $173.55 million in cash as of Dec.31, 2021.

Analysts expect EXTR’s EPS to improve 43.9% year-over-year to $0.82 for its fiscal 2022, ending June 30, 2022. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The $1.13 billion consensus revenue estimate for the same fiscal year represents a 12.1% rise from the prior-year period. The company’s EPS is expected to grow at a 20% rate per annum over the next five years.

Over the past three years, the stock’s total assets and levered free cash flow have grown at CAGRs of 12.5% and 25.7%, respectively. It declined  8.1% in price over the past month to end yesterday’s trading session at $11.05.

EXTR’s 0.69x non-GAAP forward PEG is 52.7% lower than the 1.47x industry average. In terms of forward EV/Sales, EXTR is currently trading at 1.52x, which is 58.3% lower than the 3.65x industry average.

EXTR’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Growth, and a B grade for Value and Quality. Click here to see the additional ratings for EXTR’s Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum.

EXTR is ranked #1 of 56 stocks in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

With an $879.33 million market cap, AUDC, a Lod, Israel-based company provides advanced communications software and products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all IP voice networks in unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services, and serves OEMs, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers worldwide.

On Jan. 10, 2022, AUDC added Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) Operator Connect integration and a multi-tier customer portal to its AudioCodes Live Cloud offering. This integration enables operators to easily integrate with MSFT’s Operator Connect offering and simplify its customer onboarding to MSFT’s Microsoft Teams. It also leverages AUDC’s mature session border controllers (SBCs), certified for Microsoft Direct Routing, and supports Microsoft Operator Connect. The companies should witness higher demand from service providers in the coming months.

For its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, AUDC’s total revenues increased 12.8% year-over-year to $248.92 million. The company’s gross profit came in at $170.89 million, representing a 14.1% year-over-year improvement. Its operating income was $39.52 million, representing a 3.6% rise from the prior-year period. While its non-GAAP net income increased 10.8% year-over-year to $51.79 million, its non-GAAP EPS grew 6.4% to $1.50. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had $79.42 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to reach $1.54 for its fiscal year 2022, ending Dec. 31, 2022, representing a 2.7% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The $281.08 million consensus revenue estimate for the same fiscal year indicates a 12.9% year-over-year improvement. The company’s EPS is expected to grow at a 14.1% rate per annum over the next five years.

AUDC’s total assets and levered free cash flow have grown at CAGRs of 24.9% and 49.7%, respectively, over the past three years. Over the past month, the stock has lost 4.7% and closed yesterday’s trading session at $27.22.

In terms of non-GAAP forward PEG, AUDC is currently trading at 1.18x, which is 19.5% lower than the 1.47x industry average. And in terms of forward EV/Sales, AUDC is currently trading at 2.69x, which is 26.2% lower than the 3.65x industry average.

AUDC’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Stability. Click here to see the additional ratings for AUDC (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment). AUDC is ranked #3 in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

EXTR shares were trading at $11.23 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.18 (+1.63%). Year-to-date, EXTR has declined -28.47%, versus a -11.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EXTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AUDCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Retail Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Retail stocks had an outstanding year in 2021 due to the stimulus payments and pandemic improvement. Find out what's in store for the sector in 2022 and why you should consider high-quality stocks like Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (CVS).
Feb 22, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates several times this year are expected to keep the stock market volatile. So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally sound large-cap solid stocks Centene (CNC), Genuine Parts (GPC), LKQ (LKQ), and Albertsons (ACI) for stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system and have solid growth attributes.
Feb 22, 2022 | 11:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EXTR News