After Skyrocketing 2021, Does Ford Motor Stock Have More Room to Run?

NYSE: F | Ford Motor Company News, Ratings, and Charts

F – The shares of legacy automaker Ford Motor (F) have surged in price in triple digit percentage terms over the past year because investors have been betting on it to become a game-changer in the electric vehicle (EV) space. So, with an impressive product line-up, will F be able to maintain its momentum this year? Read more to learn our view.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Jan 4, 2022


Ford Motor Company (F) in Dearborn, Mich., is a Legacy automobile manufacturer that operates in three segments: Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit. 

The company has emerged as a competitor to Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) by launching three electric vehicles last year and is set to launch five additional electric vehicles this year.

F’s shares have gained 151.7% in price over the past year and 52.3% over the past three months, reflecting positive investor sentiment as the company enters the EV space.

So, here is what could shape F’s performance in the near term:

Electrification Strategy

F plans to invest $2 billion over the next three years (through 2025) to launch electric versions of its iconic vehicles, such as its Mustang automobile, F-150 truck, and Transit van. The company is currently targeting the market for fully electric commercial vans and pickups. It has already launched its electric Mustang and E-Transit and is scheduled to launch its electric F-150 Lightning this spring.

In addition, F has the most extensive public charging network in North America, with more than 63,000 charging plugs and counting. F also has a network of more than 2300 EV-certified dealers across the country and 644 EV-certified commercial vehicle centers.

Furthermore, F has invested $500 million in EV start-up Rivian, which will develop and sell all-electric vehicles in the European market beginning 2023.

Stable Growth Prospects

Analysts expect F’s revenues to increase 8% in the about-to-be-reported quarter (ended December 2021), 9.5% in fiscal 2021, and 13.9% in the current year. The consensus EPS estimates indicate a 17.6% rise in its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, 363.4% improvement last year, and 4.7% growth in 2022. Furthermore, the Street expects F’s EPS to improve at a 77.7% CAGR over the next five years.

However, analysts expect F’s revenues and EPS to fall 0.4% and 44.9%, respectively, year-over-year to $33.41 billion and $0.49 in the current quarter (ending March 2022).

Mixed Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, F is currently trading at 10.96x, which is 27% lower than the 15.02x industry average. Its 0.19 forward non-GAAP PEG multiple is 81% lower than the 0.98 industry average. In addition, F’s forward Price/Sales and Price/Book multiples of 0.65 and 2.21, respectively, compare favorably with the 1.22 and 3.47 industry averages.

However, the stock’s forward EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales ratios of 15.14 and 1.56, respectively, are 43.1% and 1.4% higher than the 10.58 and 1.42 industry averages. Also, its forward 13.06 Price/Cash Flow multiple is marginally higher than the 12.88 industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Marginal Downside

Of  16 Wall Street analysts that rated F, nine rated it Buy, four rated it Hold, and three rated it Sell. The 12-month median price target of $19.73 indicates a 9.4% potential downside from yesterday’s closing price of $21.77. The price targets range from a low of $12.00 to a high of $25.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

F has an overall C rating, which equates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

F has a C grade  for Momentum and Quality. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $19.43 and $15.03, respectively, indicating a downtrend in sync with its  Momentum grade. In addition, F’s trailing-12-month net income margin and ROE of 2.13% and 8.22%, respectively, are significantly lower than the 6.56% and 17.23% industry averages, justifying its  Quality grade.

Of  66 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, F is ranked # 19.

In addition to the grades I have highlighted, view F ratings for Growth, Stability, Value, and Sentiment here.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Bottom Line

With an impressive pipeline, F is poised to become a leading player in the EV industry over the long run. Its affordable price point should allow it to compete with the largest EV manufacturer TSLA. However, we think investors should wait until the ongoing semiconductor shortage eases and F’s profit margins improve before investing in the stock.

How Does Ford Motor Company (F) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While F has a C rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Daimler AG (DDAIF) and Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

F shares were trading at $23.88 per share on Tuesday morning, up $2.11 (+9.69%). Year-to-date, F has gained 14.97%, versus a 0.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DDAIFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MZDAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Key Investing Lessons Learned from the 2021 Stock Market

Investors who do not properly face the problems of the past are doomed to repeat those same mistakes. That is why I so strongly believe in doing this annual “Lessons Learned” commentary to discover strategies that will allow us to beat the stock market (SPY) in the years ahead. Enjoy!
Dec 30, 2021 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm

Read More Stories

More Ford Motor Company (F) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All F News