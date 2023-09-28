Buy Alert: 3 of the Top-Rated Logistics Stocks in the Industry

NYSE: FDX | FedEx Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

FDX – The logistics industry is well-positioned for growth due to the growing demand for online shopping, expansion in international trade, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs and streamline operations. To that end, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong logistics stocks Radiant Logistics (RLGT), AerCap Holdings (AER), and FedEx (FDX). These stocks are buy-rated in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Sep 28, 2023


Despite macroeconomic challenges, the logistics industry is well-positioned for solid growth because air freight is vital for global trade, and the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the industry’s prospects due to the growing demand for fast and reliable transportation services.

Considering these factors, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong logistics stocks Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT), AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), and FedEx Corporation (FDX). These stocks are Buy-rated in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Before diving deeper into their fundamentals, let’s discuss why the logistics industry is well-positioned for growth.

The growth in the logistics industry has been driven by increasing demand for efficient global transportation, e-commerce expansion, rising international trade, technological advancements, and the growth of the aviation sector.

Despite facing challenges of falling trade volumes, the slowdown in economic activity, etc., during the pandemic, the logistics industry has made a strong comeback as businesses expand their global reach, consumer spending grows over time, and spending on e-commerce continues to rise.

Moreover, the use of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) will help improve supply chain visibility, optimize routes, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies.

The global air freight market size is estimated at $142.77 billion this year and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach $190.30 billion by 2028.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s analyze the fundamental aspects of the three Air Freight & Shipping Services picks, beginning with the third choice.

Stock #3: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT)

RLGT provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services. In addition, the company also provides logistics and supply chain services.

On August 14, 2023, RLGT announced the opening of a new company-owned location in Kansas City, Missouri, named Radiant Global Logistics (RGL-MKC). This location will offer specialized first and final-mile control tower solutions for commercial and residential services across North America.

On June 1, 2023, RLGT announced the expansion of its Service by Air (SBA) network with a new location in Boston, Massachusetts. Leveraging RLGT’s advanced technology platform, purchasing influence, and extensive global network, the Boston location will provide a comprehensive range of domestic and international freight forwarding and logistics services.

In terms of the trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, RLGT’s 8.44% is 51.9% higher than the 5.56% industry average. Likewise, its 5.23% trailing-12-month Return on Total Assets is 2.9% higher than the 5.08% industry average. Additionally, its 2.44x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 200.2% higher than the 0.81x industry average.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, RLGT’s revenues came in at $1.09 billion. Its income from operations for the period came in at $28.12 million. The company’s net income attributable to RLGT came in at $20.60 million. Also, its income per share came in at $0.42. In addition, its net cash provided by operating activities rose 293.5% year-over-year to $97.90 million.

Street expects RLGT’s revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, to increase 10% year-over-year to $268.60 million. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 13% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $5.75.

RLGT’s positive outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an A grade for Value and a B for Quality. It is ranked #3 out of 14 stocks in the B-rated Air Freight & Shipping Services industry. To see RLGT’s Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment ratings, click here.

Stock #2: AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, AER engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally.

On June 28, 2023, AER announced lease placements with Airlink, Southern Africa’s largest regional airline, for three used Embraer E195-E1 aircraft. The first is already delivered, and the others are in July 2023.

Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer at AER, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Airlink as a new customer to AerCap with the lease of three E195 aircraft. We wish all the team at Airlink every success and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBIT margin, AER’s 49.10% is 403.9% higher than the 9.74% industry average. Likewise, its 49.49% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 266.1% higher than the 13.52% industry average. Additionally, its 25.55% trailing-12-month net income margin is 309.8% higher than the 6.23% industry average.

AER’s total revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 15.2% year-over-year to $1.92 billion. Its net income attributable to AER increased 45% year-over-year to $492.89 million. The company’s EPS came in at $2.12, representing an increase of 51.4% year-over-year.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, AER’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 0.2% and 9.5% year-over-year to $1.82 and $1.89 billion, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 50.8% to close the last trading session at $63.02.

AER’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #2 in the same industry. It has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. Click here to see AER’s Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings.

Stock #1: FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, FDX provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments.

In terms of the trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity margin, FDX’s 16.14% is 18.7% higher than the 13.60% industry average. Likewise, its 6.98% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 137.2% higher than the 2.94% industry average. Additionally, its 1.02x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 25.9% higher than the 0.81x industry average.

FDX’s net sales for the fiscal first quarter that ended August 31, 2023, came in at $21.68 billion. It adjusted operating income increased 29.4% year-over-year to $1.59 billion. The company’s adjusted net income increased 28.1% year-over-year to $1.16 billion. In addition, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.55, representing an increase of 32.3% year-over-year.

Analysts expect FDX’s EPS for the quarter ending November 30, 2023, to increase 30.5% year-over-year to $4.15. Likewise, its revenue for the quarter ending February 28, 2023, is expected to increase 2.3% year-over-year to $22.67 billion. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 81.2% to close the last trading session at $262.71.

FDX’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked first in the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry. It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Quality. To see FDX’s Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

FDX shares were trading at $266.87 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $4.16 (+1.58%). Year-to-date, FDX has gained 56.58%, versus a 13.54% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FDXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AERGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RLGTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: LINC | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Education Stocks to Buy for an AI World

AI is supposed to remake many areas of the economy, acting as a disruptor of current business operations. It’s becoming clear that one area quickly proclaimed a victim of AI, may actually be a huge beneficiary of the new technology. These three education and training stocks, Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), Perdoceo (PRDO) and Stride (LRN), are humming along in a ChatGPT world.
Sep 27, 2023 | 1:55pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The Fed threw some gasoline on the stock sell off fire last week. With that stocks are exploring new lows with the 200 day moving average in play at 4,195 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Is it time to buy stocks...or run for cover? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights including how low he expects stocks to go. Plus information on his top 11 picks for today’s volatile market. Read on below for more...
Sep 27, 2023 | 6:15am
: BATL | News, Ratings, and Charts

My Favorite Energy Stock Under $10

Oil is back in the headlines as it has rocketed higher on a combination of factors over the past two months. This means oil stocks should definitely be back on your radar. And this under $10 oil stock has popped up on the POWR Ratings radar, Battalion Oil (BATL).
Sep 24, 2023 | 10:03am
: LOAN | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy Rating Issued on THIS 10% Yield Stock

In the current high mortgage rate environment, and with financial instability growing in the commercial real estate market, you want to be extra diligent when investing in mortgage lenders. This lender has a sterling track record of providing short term loans to those needing some quick extra cash. And Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is rewarding investors with a hefty dividend.
Sep 26, 2023 | 4:03pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Alert: Just Another BUY THE DIP Opportunity

Traders threw a tantrum after the Fed shared details on their rate hike plans. This has the S&P 500 (SPY) hitting the lowest level in quite a while. Gladly, things are not as dire as they seem. That is why Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights to explain why a bull market is still in place...and how to target the best stocks and ETFs for the days ahead. Read on for the full story below...
Sep 23, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More FedEx Corp. (FDX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FDX News