3 Financial Services Stocks to Maximize Your Returns

NASDAQ: FISV | Fiserv Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FISV – The growing adoption of digital financial services is expected to drive the long-term growth of the financial services industry. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong financial services stocks Fiserv (FISV), Navient (NAVI), and Medallion Financial (MFIN). Read more….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

May 24, 2023


Digital financial services have brought about a significant transformation to the financial system. The pandemic boosted the adoption of digital financial services. It completely changed how we transacted, saved money, traded, availed credit, etc.

Given the fast-growing demand for digital financial solutions, the financial services industry is well-positioned for long-term growth. Therefore, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong financial services stocks Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), Navient Corporation (NAVI), and Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN).

Before diving deeper into the fundamentals of these stocks, let’s discuss what’s happening in the financial services industry.

During the pandemic, the world recognized the need for digitizing financial services. Traditional financial institutions were caught off guard as they were still stuck with outdated technology, which did not provide the ease of doing seamless digital transactions.

Many financial services companies provide more efficient and consumer-centric solutions than traditional financial institutions. These firms are leveraging technology to provide innovative and convenient financial services like online banking, wealth management, digital payments, consumer credit, etc. With technology becoming a significant part of our lives, the demand for digital financial solutions will likely rise.

According to a Boston Consulting Group and QED Investors report, financial technology revenues are projected to grow sixfold from $245 billion to $1.5 trillion by 2030. Considering these factors, investing in the featured stocks could be wise.

Let’s take a closer look at their fundamentals.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

FISV provides account processing and digital banking solutions, card issuer processing and network services, card issue processing and network services, payments, e-commerce, merchant acquiring and processing, and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution and business management platform. The company’s segments include Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology (Fintech), and Payments and Network (Payments).

On February 23, 2023, FISV announced that its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of 75 million shares of its common stock. This authorization will not expire. This is expected to create greater shareholder value.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBIT margin, FISV’s 21.71% is 4.7% higher than the 20.74% industry average. Likewise, its 39.09% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 91.7% higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Furthermore, the stock’s 8.19% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 331.9% higher than the industry average of 1.90%.

FISV’s total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, increased 9.9% year-over-year to $4.55 billion. Its adjusted net income rose 8.1% over the prior-year quarter to $996 million. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.58, representing an increase of 12.9% year-over-year. In addition, its adjusted operating income increased 15.1% year-over-year to $1.44 billion.

Analysts expect FISV’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, to increase 14.8% and 6.8% year-over-year to $1.79 and $4.52 billion, respectively. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 19.7% to close the last trading session at $118.27.

FISV’s POWR Ratings reflect this positive outlook. FISV has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It is ranked #7 out of 100 stocks in the Financial Services (Enterprise) industry. It has a B grade for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. Click here to see the other ratings of FISV for Value, Momentum, and Quality.

Navient Corporation (NAVI)

NAVI provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, NAVI’s 100% is 69.8% higher than the 58.91% industry average. Likewise, its 34.55% trailing-12-month net income margin is 34.2% higher than the industry average of 25.75%. Furthermore, the stock’s 17.33% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 56.1% higher than the industry average of 11.10%.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, NAVI’s net income margin, the Federal Education Loans segment, came in at 1.12%, compared to 1.04% in the prior-year quarter. Its net interest margin, Consumer Lending Segment, came in at 3.12%, compared to 2.80% in the year-ago quarter. Its adjusted core earnings EPS came in at $1.06, representing an increase of 17.8% year-over-year.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, NAVI’s EPS is expected to rise 11.2% year-over-year to $0.69. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has declined 0.3% to close the last trading session at $15.34.

NAVI’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

Within the same industry, it is ranked #9. It has a B grade for Value and Quality. To see the other ratings of NAVI for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

MFIN operates as a finance company. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, MFIN’s 85.96% is 45.9% higher than the 58.91% industry average. Likewise, its 53.72% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 163.4% higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Furthermore, the stock’s 52.77% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 154.4% higher than the industry average of 20.74%.

MFIN’s net interest income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, increased 21.4 % year-over-year to $43.60 million. Its total interest income rose 29% over the prior-year quarter to $55.84 million. Its total net income attributable to MFIN increased 56.1% year-over-year to $15.36 million. In addition, its EPS came in at $0.67, representing an increase of 71.8% year-over-year to $0.67.

Analysts expect MFIN’s revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, to increase 13.9% year-over-year to $44.30 million. Its EPS for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, is expected to increase 13.5% year-over-year to $0.36. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, the stock has declined 0.5% to close the last trading session at $6.39.

MFIN’s POWR Ratings reflect this positive outlook. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #4 in the Financial Services (Enterprise) industry. To see the other ratings of MFIN for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

FISV shares fell $0.39 (-0.33%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, FISV has gained 15.99%, versus a 8.16% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FISVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NAVIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MFINGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Post 6/1 Stock Trading Plan

The 6/1 debt deal deadline seems to loom large for the stock market (SPY). Yet that is nothing more than a side show and distraction from what really matters. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explains what investors need to focus on to stay ahead of the market in the weeks ahead. Get his market outlook, trading plan and top picks in the fresh commentary below...
May 24, 2023 | 7:27am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Keep Tabs on These 3 Promising Bank Stocks

The risks pertaining to the U.S. banking system continue to make investors and depositors jittery. However, some foreign banks present an attractive investment opportunity. Given the concerns over the prospects of domestic banks, it could be wise to add fundamentally strong foreign bank stocks Barclays (BCS), Deutsche Bank (DB), and Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) to one’s watchlist. Read more…
May 19, 2023 | 9:10am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Explosive Biotech Stocks to Own

The biotech industry is well-positioned to grow, thanks to breakthrough advances, rising chronic illness and government support. So, fundamentally solid biotech stocks, Genmab (GMAB) and Exelixis (EXEL) may be worth buying now. Read on...
May 19, 2023 | 1:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Top 3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Now

Technological advancements and the rising demand in commercial and residential markets should keep the industrial sector buoyed in the upcoming times. Therefore, quality industrial stocks Holcim Ltd (HCMLY), CRH plc (CRH), and CEMEX (CX) could be wise portfolio additions this month. Read on…
May 19, 2023 | 11:18am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Explosive Biotech Stocks to Own

The biotech industry is well-positioned to grow, thanks to breakthrough advances, rising chronic illness and government support. So, fundamentally solid biotech stocks, Genmab (GMAB) and Exelixis (EXEL) may be worth buying now. Read on...
May 19, 2023 | 1:55pm

Read More Stories

More Fiserv Inc. (FISV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FISV News