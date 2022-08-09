Wall Street Sees Upside in This Cybersecurity Stock — Is It a Buy Now?

NASDAQ: FTNT | Fortinet Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FTNT – The cybersecurity industry has gained massive attention with the rapid digitalization since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the tech sell-off on interest rate concerns has led to cybersecurity stocks losing momentum lately, Wall Street analysts see a decent upside for Fortinet (FTNT) in the near term. So, is it wise to buy the stock now? Read on to learn our view….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Aug 9, 2022


With the rapid digitalization of businesses since the onset of the pandemic, cyberattacks have increased manifold. Since security breaches often lead to losses worth billions of dollars, companies have increasingly focused on cybersecurity solutions to protect their sensitive information.

Given the increased dependence on technology solutions today, many analysts believe cybersecurity stocks are recession-proof. Cyberattacks and security breaches are expected to keep evolving and rising. Therefore, cybersecurity solutions are expected to remain in demand, irrespective of the state of the economy.

Investors’ interest in cybersecurity stocks is evident from the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s (HACK) 3.8% returns over the past three months.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is a prominent player in the cybersecurity industry. The company offers cybersecurity and networking solutions. It provides cyber security solutions to various organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, government organizations, and small businesses.

The stock has declined 25.8% in price year-to-date and 12.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $53.32. FTNT is trading 28.3% below its 52-week high of $74.35, which it hit on December 29, 2021. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $71.89 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 34.8%.

Here’s what could influence the performance of FTNT in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

FTNT’s total revenue increased 28.6% year-over-year to $1.03 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Its product revenue increased 34.3% year-over-year to $400.70 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating income increased 25.6% year-over-year to $255.40 million.

Also, its non-GAAP net income increased 22.3% year-over-year to $194.10 million. In addition, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.24, representing an increase of 26.3% year-over-year.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect FTNT’s EPS for fiscal 2022 and 2023 to increase 28.7% and 20.4% year-over-year to $1.03 and $1.24, respectively. Its revenue for fiscal 2022 and 2023 is expected to increase 31.1% and 21.3% year-over-year to $4.38 billion and $5.31 billion, respectively. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Higher Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month gross profit margin, FTNT’s 75.26% is 48.5% higher than the 50.66% industry average. Likewise, its 17.66% trailing-12-month net income margin is 315.8% higher than the industry average of 4.25%. Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month Capex/Sales came in at 10.03%, compared to the industry average of 2.34%.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

FTNT has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. FTNT has an A grade for Quality, in sync with its high profitability.

It has a B grade for Sentiment, consistent with favorable analyst estimates.

FTNT is ranked #4 out of 29 stocks in the Software – Security industry. Click here to access FTNT’s ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability.

Bottom Line

In this highly digitalized world, cybersecurity spending has become crucial for companies to ward off various security threats. Cybersecurity stocks have solid growth prospects in the long term. FTNT is well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Therefore, it could be wise to invest in the stock now.

How Does Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stack Up Against its Peers?

FTNT has an overall POWR Rating of B, equating to Buy. Check out these other stocks within the Software – Security industry with a B (Buy) rating: Radware Ltd. (RDWR), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), and Trend Micro Incorporated (TMICY).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

FTNT shares were trading at $52.53 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.79 (-1.48%). Year-to-date, FTNT has declined -26.92%, versus a -12.57% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FTNTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RDWRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CHKPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TMICYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Recession or Not Recession…That Is the Question

Every investor appreciates that recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. But the definition of a recession often seems more difficult to pin down. So are we in a recession? And if not, then does that mean that disaster has been averted or that the pain train is still rolling towards investors? This is an important debate because it helps us appreciate what lies ahead for the stock market (SPY). We will tackle this vital topic in this week's commentary. Read on below...
Aug 6, 2022 | 12:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Active Stocks on Wall Street to Buy Right Now

Even though the U.S. stocks ended July with decent gains, growing recession fears could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. However, despite the current market headwinds, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound stocks, Microsoft (MSFT), SIGA Technologies (SIGA), and Fortinet (FTNT), which have been active on Wall Street lately. Read on to learn more…
Aug 5, 2022 | 11:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Big Reasons Why the Bear Rally Is Nearing an End…

The Stock Market (SPY) has put on an impressive rally over the last few weeks, leading many investors to believe that the bull is ready to resume its run. However, there are multiple reasons to believe the bear market is far from over. I lay out 4 of the main reasons below and explain how you can profit from the volatile markets that lie ahead. Read on below for more…
Aug 5, 2022 | 11:58am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Winning Stocks to Pay Attention to This Week

Concerns over soaring inflation, the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the decline in GDP for two consecutive quarters, and a potential recession are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Fundamentally sound and winning stocks Murphy USA (MUSA) and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) could be good additions to your watchlist as investors prepare for a busy week of inflation data. Let’s discuss…
Aug 8, 2022 | 12:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Big Reasons Why the Bear Rally Is Nearing an End…

The Stock Market (SPY) has put on an impressive rally over the last few weeks, leading many investors to believe that the bull is ready to resume its run. However, there are multiple reasons to believe the bear market is far from over. I lay out 4 of the main reasons below and explain how you can profit from the volatile markets that lie ahead. Read on below for more…
Aug 5, 2022 | 11:58am

Read More Stories

More Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FTNT News