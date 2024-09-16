These 2 AI Stocks Could Be Game-Changers for Investors

AI has revolutionized the internet by automating tasks and personalizing experiences, driving innovation and efficiency. With rapid growth projected in both AI and internet markets, investing in AI stocks offers promising returns. To that end, let's analyze the investment prospects of AI stocks Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL), which could be game-changers for investors.

Sep 16, 2024


The internet sector is booming, fueled by rapid global digital adoption, accelerated digitalization, and the rise of smart infrastructure. With AI advancements revolutionizing data processing, automation, and user experiences, the sector offers significant growth potential. Amid this backdrop, buying fundamentally strong AI stocks could be wise: Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

AI has transformed the internet and social media by automating content creation, ad targeting, and moderation, enhancing user engagement through personalized, interactive content. AI tools help brands create tailored campaigns, streamline processes, and monitor customer sentiment.

Moreover, these advancements have boosted the internet market by driving innovation, efficiency, and user-centric experiences, making AI a key factor in its growth. Notably, the global internet service market size is projected to reach $766.08 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4%, highlighting a strong market with promising investment opportunities.

Furthermore, according to Statista, the artificial intelligence market is projected to reach $184 billion in 2024, with a 28.46% CAGR, growing to $826.7 billion by 2030. Hence, as AI adoption rises, internet companies leveraging it can offer strong returns, making AI stocks potential game-changers for investors seeking long-term gains in a tech-driven market.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s look at the fundamentals of the two above-mentioned Internet stocks, beginning with number two.

Stock #2: Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

META engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBIT margin, META’s 41.21% is 358.1% higher than the 9% industry average. Its 34.34% trailing-12-month net income margin is considerably higher than the 3% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s 19.28% trailing-12-month Capex / Sales is 446.9% higher than the 3.53% industry average.

META’s revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased 22.1% year-over-year to $39.07 billion. Its income from operations grew 58.1% from the previous year’s quarter to $14.85 billion. For the same period, the company’s net income amounted to $13.47 billion, or $5.16 per share, up 72.9% and 73.2%, respectively, over the prior-year quarter.

Street expects META’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, to increase 19.6% and 17.5% year-over-year to $5.25 and $40.13 billion, respectively. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 71.8% to close the last trading session at $524.12.

META’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It is ranked #16 out of 53 in the B-rated Internet industry. It has an A grade for Quality and Sentiment. Click here to see META’s Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings.

Stock #1: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

GOOGL offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through its Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments.

In terms of the trailing-12-month net income margin, GOOGL’s 26.70% is 790.4% higher than the 3% industry average. Its 30.87% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 859.5% higher than the 3.22% industry average. Moreover, its 21.13% trailing-12-month Return on Total Assets is significantly higher than the 1.22% industry average.

GOOGL’s revenues for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, increased 13.6% year-over-year to $84.74 billion. The company’s income from operations rose 25.6% from the year-ago value to $27.43 billion.

Its net income and EPS rose 28.6% and 31.3% over the prior-year quarter to $23.62 billion and $1.89, respectively. Also, its company’s cash and cash equivalents came in at $27.23 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $24.05 billion as of December 31, 2023.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, GOOGL’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 18.5% and 12.5% year-over-year to $1.84 and $86.27 billion, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 18.8% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $157.46.

GOOGL’s POWR Ratings reflect its bright outlook. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #9 in the Internet industry. It has a B grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. To access additional grades for GOOGL’s Growth, Value, and Momentum, click here.

GOOGL shares were trading at $157.70 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.24 (+0.15%). Year-to-date, GOOGL has gained 13.17%, versus a 19.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


Are Stocks in a Rolling Correction?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been stuck below its highs for quite a while. We have seen a series of sell offs, pullbacks and corrections. And now we just seem to be stuck in a tight trading range whipping back and forth. Steve Reitmeister explains this “rolling correction” situation along with a plan and top stocks to put some profits in your pocket. Read on below...
Sep 14, 2024 | 6:21am
3 Global Stocks to Buy for International Exposure and Growth

With the U.S. market facing a whirlwind of economic uncertainty and volatile Fed policies, seeking solace in international stocks could be a wise move. Diversifying with picks like Alibaba Group (BABA), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Nokia (NOK) might provide the stability and growth a portfolio needs amid the chaos. Read on…
Sep 16, 2024 | 9:02am
3 Healthcare Stocks With High Analyst Price Targets

Recent innovations, successful trials, and increased research and development spending in the healthcare sector further boost the sector’s appeal today. Given this momentum, investors might consider investing in stocks with high analyst price targets, such as Pfizer (PFE), Biogen (BIIB), and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). Read on…
Sep 14, 2024 | 1:03am
3 Undervalued Tech Stocks With Strong Fundamentals

The tech sector presents a strong investment opportunity due to rising demand for advanced solutions, digital transformation, and AI-driven innovations. With IT services spending growing and the hardware market expanding, tech stocks show promising growth potential. Therefore, investors should consider strong tech stocks like Box (BOX), Teradata (TDC), and AstroNova (ALOT), which look undervalued at current prices. Read on...
Sep 13, 2024 | 4:07pm
This Stock Market is NO FUN!

The easy breezy profits for this young bull market are fading away fast even as the S&P 500 (SPY_ hovers near the all time highs. Instead we have entered the “No Fun” period for the stock market. But don’t confuse that with no ability to generate profits. Steve Reitmeister shows you how to do that in his latest commentary below...
Sep 11, 2024 | 6:19am

