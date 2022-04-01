Is Globalstar a Winner in the Space Industry?

NYSE: GSAT | Globalstar, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GSAT – Globalstar’s (GSAT) shares have soared nearly 26% in price over the past three months due to the company’s establishment of several strategic partnerships and other operational advances. But will the stock be able to maintain its momentum given its poor fundamentals? Read on, let’s find out.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Apr 1, 2022


Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) in Covington, La., offers mobile satellite services worldwide. The company’s primary markets include recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, marine and fishing, construction, utilities, transportation, natural resources, mining, and forestry. In addition, it has formed a strategic partnership with XCOM Labs to commercialize XCOM’s capacity-multiplying technology in conjunction with Globalstar’s Band n53 for 5G installations in the United States and other countries where GSAT holds terrestrial rights.

The stock is up 26.7% in price over the past three months on the back of several positive developments, including increasing investor interest across the space ecosystem, agreements inked with Nokia, the Port of Seattle, and Ceres Tag, and an increase in C-Band spectrum auction investment.

However, in January, Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal-weight, citing uncertainty about “a spectrum monetization event.”

Here is what could shape GSAT’s performance in the near term:

Poor Bottom line Performance

GSAT’s total revenue increased 3.9% year-over-year to $34.48 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021. However, its operating loss increased 3% from its year-ago value to $15.52 million. Its net loss grew 10.2% from the prior-year quarter to $23.96 million, while its loss per share came in at $0.01 over this period.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward Price/Sales, the stock is currently trading at 21.18x, which is 1255.3% higher than the 1.56x industry average. Also, its 23.95x forward EV/Sales is 958.5% higher than the 2.26x industry average. Furthermore, GSAT’s 10.50x forward Price/Book is 31.4% higher than the 2.50x industry average.

Poor Profitability

GSAT’s 0.15% trailing-12-months asset turnover ratio is 67.4% lower than the 0.45% industry average. Its $131.88 million trailing-12-months cash from operations is 56% lower than the  $299.40 million industry average. Also, its trailing-12-months ROA, net income margin, and ROC are negative 13.8%, 90.6%, and 5.6%, respectively.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Downside

The one Wall Street analyst that rated GSAT rated it a Sell. The 12-month median price target of $1.03 indicates a 29.9% potential downside. The price targets range from a low of $1.03 to a high of $1.03.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

GSAT has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. GSAT has an F grade Value. The company’s higher-than-industry valuation is consistent with the Value grade.

Among the 19 stocks in the F-rated Telecom – Domestic industry, GSAT is ranked #15.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view GSAT ratings for Stability, Momentum, Growth, Quality, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

While GSAT’s recent strategic collaboration with Nokia and other operational advancements has garnered significant investor attention and caused the stock to skyrocket in price, investors could get concerned about GSAT’s prospects based on its poor fundamental performance and consensus ratings. Therefore, we believe the stock is best avoided now.

How Does Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While GSAT has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, InterDigital Inc. (IDCC), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Ooma Inc. (OOMA), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

GSAT shares fell $0.01 (-0.68%) in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, GSAT has gained 25.86%, versus a -4.22% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GSATGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IDCCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OOMAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Strong Stock Bounce…What Happens Next?

Recession and stagflation are on the tips of too many investors’ tongues. This is true even as the S&P 500 (SPY) has enjoyed a tremendous two week rally. In fact, we are now closer to the previous highs than the recent lows. Unfortunately it is not yet time to relax. Instead we need to stay on vigilant watch on the upcoming economic reports to make sure they point to healthy growth that should propel stock prices higher. So lets review the key economic reports on the horizon along with what the leading indicators tell us about these announcements. Read on below for the full story…
Mar 30, 2022 | 6:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Value Stocks to Reinforce Your Portfolio in Q2 2022

Due to concerns over the possibility of aggressive interest rate increases and the consequences of a prolonged Ukraine-Russia war, current market volatility has caused many quality stocks to trade at attractive valuations. For example, fundamentally sound stocks Lockheed Martin (LMT), HCA Healthcare (HCA), FedEx (FDX), Enterprise Products (EPD), and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are currently trading at discounts to their peers and hold solid upside potential. So, we think it could be wise to add them to one’s portfolio now. Read on.
Mar 29, 2022 | 9:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cannabis Stocks To Short Now After Getting Too High

Selling defined risk bear call spreads to get paid now to be a seller at higher prices later
Mar 27, 2022 | 12:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am

Read More Stories

More Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GSAT News