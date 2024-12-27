Automotive companies are drawing significant investor attention. With the industry transitioning toward Electric Vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and connected car technologies, companies at the forefront of these innovations are expected to deliver substantial returns.

Given this backdrop, investors might consider looking into fundamentally sound automotive stocks such as Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), Li Auto Inc. (LI), and Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) for attractive analyst price targets.

Electric vehicle manufacturers remain a dominant force in the automotive market. Companies focusing on expanding EV production and infrastructure are experiencing heightened demand.

With governments worldwide offering incentives for EV adoption, automakers investing heavily in battery technology and green manufacturing processes are becoming investor favorites. In the third quarter of 2024, an estimated 346,3091 EVs were sold in the United States, a 5% increase from the second quarter.

Many legacy brands are rebranding themselves as tech-driven enterprises, introducing hybrid and fully electric models. These companies benefit from existing manufacturing expertise and global distribution networks, giving them an edge as they transition into the EV era.

Autonomous driving technology is another game-changer for the automotive industry. Companies developing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and full self-driving capabilities are securing partnerships and investments, redefining transportation that offers safer and more efficient travel options, which will likely drive long-term revenue growth.

According to Statista, revenues from automotive parts, accessories, and tire stores in the United States are projected to reach $92.3 billion in 2024. The worldwide automotive industry market is anticipated to reach $6.86 trillion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8%. With supply chain challenges gradually easing, automakers are ramping up production to meet demand.

Given this landscape, let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of the above-mentioned stocks:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HMC develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products internationally. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business; Automobile Business; Financial Services Business; and Power Product and Other Businesses.

On December 23, HMC and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) together signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a business integration through the establishment of a joint holding company. This MOU is aimed to enhance and integrate their respective management resources amid the market changes and

On the same day, HMC announced that GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda), a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture, has begun operation for new energy vehicle (NEV) production in its newly-constructed plant in China, named the Development District NEV Factory.

HMC’s sales revenue for the first half, which ended on September 30, 2024, amounted to ¥10.79 trillion ($68.49 billion), up 12.4% year-over-year. Its operating profit grew 6.6% from the year-ago value to ¥742.61 billion ($4.59 billion). Moreover, the company’s profit attributable to the owners of the parent came in at ¥494.68 billion ($3.14 billion), and EPS attributable stood at ¥103.25.

Analysts expect HMC’s revenue and EPS for the current year (ending March 2025) to be $135.68 billion and $1.38, respectively. For the fiscal year ending March 2026, its revenue and EPS are likely to grow marginally and by 5.1% year-over-year to $136.46 billion and $1.45.

Shares of HMC have surged 9.7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $28.37. The 12-month median price target is $41.83, equating to a 47.4% potential upside.

HMC’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

HMC has a B grade for Value, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #11 out of 51 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry. Click here to see the other HMC ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Based in Beijing, China, LI operates in the energy vehicle market, designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling premium smart electric vehicles. The company produces premium smart MPVs and SUVs, providing a range of services, including sales, after-sales management, technology development, and corporate management through various distribution channels.

On December 1, 2024, LI reported an 18.8% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries for November 2024, reaching 48,740 units, with cumulative deliveries totaling 1,075,359 by the end of the month.

During the fiscal third quarter, which ended September 30, LI’s total revenues rose 23.6% year-over-year to $6.11 billion. Its gross profit grew 20.7% from the prior-year quarter to $1.31 billion. The company posted income from operations of $489.15 million, reflecting an increase of 46.7% year-over-year. Also, its non-GAAP net income attributable amounted to $547.87 million and $0.26 per share, up 10.6% and 10.4% from the year-ago period, respectively.

Street expects LI’s revenue for the fiscal first quarter (ending March 2025) to increase 49.6% year-over-year to $5.30 billion. Its EPS for the same period is expected to register a marginal growth from the prior year, settling at $0.17. In addition, it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

Over the past six months, the stock has gained 33.8%, closing the last trading session at $25.32. Analysts see an average target price of $29.90, indicating an 18.1% change from the last price.

LI’s fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. It is ranked #21 out of 51 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated LI for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability. Get all LI’s ratings here.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

Headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland, GTX is an automotive technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide.

On October 17, GTX announced that it had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. to enhance cooperation in advanced technologies for electric commercial vehicles. In this alliance, the projects aim to jointly develop and produce leading next-generation E-powertrain trucks and also to expand the adoption of zero-emission technologies in the commercial vehicle market in China.

In the same month, GTX announced the establishment of a new zero-emission innovation center in Wuhan, China. The new establishment will be used to advance GTX’s research into cutting-edge zero-emission technologies and focus on high-speed E-Powertrain systems. This should also help strengthen GTX’s innovation footprint in China’s market.

In the fiscal third quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, GTX’s net sales amounted to $826 million. The company’s EPS came in at $$0.24, up 4.3% year-over-year. As of September 30, 2024, GTX’s total current assets reached $1.14 billion, with total assets amounting to $2.16 billion as of September 30, 2024.

The consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion for the fiscal year 2025 (ending December 2025) represents a 3.1% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $1.29 for the same period indicates a 19% improvement year-over-year.

The stock has gained 8.8% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $9.05. Analysts see an average target price is $12, indicating a 32.6% change from the last price.

GTX’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an A grade for Quality and a B for Value and Stability. Within the A-rated Auto Parts industry, it is ranked #7 out of 59 stocks. Click here to see GTX’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment.

