Cannabis Stock Weekly Recap

NYSE: IIPR | Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

IIPR – The cannabis industry was down for the week due to mixed news. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) posted strong earnings, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was trending downward, and GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) posted modest earnings.

By Aaron Missere
Aug 7, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

This was a difficult week for cannabis investors as the ETFMJ Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) closed the week down 3% and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSE:HMMJ) was down 6%.

Amidst the doom and gloom, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and Trulieve (OTC:TCNNF) shined as both stocks rose for the week.

Here are some highlights from the cannabis industry in the past five days:

IIPR Posts Strong Earnings

IIPR reported strong Q2 earnings on Wednesday. Despite a challenging environment for cannabis, IIPR clearly has been weathering the storm. The company reported revenue of $24.3 million, which was a 183% increase. Its net income for the quarter was $13 million, a 322% increase from the prior year. IIPR has performed well, while other companies in the industry have struggled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is also able to provide struggling cannabis companies with capital through their acquisition and sale-leaseback agreement. This should bode well for the long term as it will be able to acquire more properties at potentially discounted valuations.

ACB Continues to Lose Steam

As the cannabis sector remains in a downtrend, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) continues to lose steam and is heading back to single digits. Earlier in the week, ACB briefly dropped below $10 before recovering. If the stock can’t find any support soon, and no new CEO is announced, there could be plenty more downside in store for the company.

GW Pharmaceuticals Reports Earnings

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) posted modest earnings in Q2 as revenues increased 68% to $121.3 million. The stock finished Friday down 17.2% as investors were not pleased with the results. The company reported -$0.02 EPS, which reflected a net loss of $8.8 million for the quarter.

Earlier in the week, GWPH did announce some positive news. It announced that the FDA had approved Epidiolex Oral Solution to treat seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. The age range for all Epidiolex treatment will be expanded to include patients one year and older. This is the third approval for Epidiolex, which is the first and only FDA-approved cannabidiol (CBD) medicine.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

How to Trade THIS Stock Bubble?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

IIPR shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, IIPR has gained 54.82%, versus a 5.02% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaron Missere


Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IIPRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MJGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GWPHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

Microsoft’s Plan to Enter Video Chat Would Spur Rivalry with Facebook

Microsoft is looking like the favorite to acquire all or part of the TikTok video chat service. If this happens it could spark a rivalry with Facebook.
Aug 7, 2020 | 7:30pm
NYSE: IIPR | Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Cannabis Stock Weekly Recap

The cannabis industry was down for the week due to mixed news. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) posted strong earnings, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was trending downward, and GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) posted modest earnings.
Aug 7, 2020 | 6:01pm
NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 of David Tepper's Largest Holdings

David Tepper is a world renown hedge fund manager. Following top hedge fund managers can lead to fruitful returns. So here are the top holdings in Tepper's Appaloosa portfolio: Amazon.com (AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), and Alphabet (GOOGL).
Aug 7, 2020 | 5:53pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Possible Directions for the Stock Market from Here

Let's have an honest assessment of where the stock market (SPY) stands now. Once in hand it is easier to appreciate these 3 most likely scenarios for stocks and recommended trading strategy to stay one step ahead of the pack.
Aug 7, 2020 | 5:50pm
NYSE: LOW | Lowe's Companies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks That Bill Ackman Loves

Bill Ackman has been in the news. So far this year, he had a public meltdown on CNBC, turned $26 million into $2.6 billion, and launched a $4 billion blank check SPAC to take a unicorn public. Find out what he loves about four of his largest holdings - Lowe's (LOW), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Agilent Technologies (A).
Aug 7, 2020 | 5:44pm

Read More Stories

More Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IIPR News