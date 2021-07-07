Itron vs. Impinj: Which Internet of Things Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: ITRI | Itron, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ITRI – The Internet of Things (IoT) is a next generation technology that is expected to encompass much of our lives as all devices will be connected. This is why IoT stocks have been hugely popular. Itron (ITRI) and Impinj (PI) are two such stocks, but which is a better buy right now? Read more to find out.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Jul 7, 2021


The Internet of Things (IoT) is the wave of the future. It won’t be long until the majority of the devices people and businesses use are connected to the internet.

IDC, a tech analysis firm, predicts more than 41 billion IoT devices will be connected to the web within the next four years. From smart home devices to wearable devices, smart automotive equipment, and web-connected solutions for businesses in the industrial space, IoT will soon play a role in nearly every aspect of life and business.

Let’s shift our focus to pinpointing the best IoT stocks. Sort through the publicly traded companies in this industry, and you will find plenty of appealing prospects. Below, I provide a look at two popular IoT stocks: Itron (ITRI) and Impinj (PI).

Itron (ITRI)

ITRI, based in Liberty Lake, WA, was founded in the late 70s. This tech company provides smart meters and meter communications systems ranging from communication modules to networks, sensors, data analytics, and more. ITRI’s IoT solutions help municipalities and utilities operate their critical infrastructure.

ITRI has a forward P/E ratio of 39.93. This elevated ratio is a sign that ITRI is overpriced at $96 per share. The company has an overall grade of B, translating into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. ITRI also has a Momentum Grade of A. You can find out how ITRI grades in the Growth, Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality components by clicking here.

ITRI is ranked 22nd out of 85 stocks in the Industrial – Services space. Click here to find out other top stocks in this industry. Analysts believe ITRI is underpriced, setting an average target price of $115.33. This means the stock has a potential upside of 17%. Across the prior 168 days, ITRI’s average analyst target price has increased. Five analysts rate the stock a Strong Buy, and five rate it a Buy.

Impinj (PI)

PI makes referral and information network radio frequency tech solutions for businesses in many industries ranging from food and beverage to pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. PI sells Indy Reader Chips containing integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs, RFID-related products, Monza Tag Chips, and more.

Based in Seattle, Washington, PI has an overall grade of D, which is a Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Value Grade of D and Cs in the Momentum, Quality, and Sentiment components. You can find out how PI fares in the Stability and Growth components by clicking here

PI is ranked 86th of 99 stocks in the Semiconductor and Wireless Chip industry. Click here to find the top stocks in this industry. PI has a beta of 2.32, which means the stock is much more volatile than the market. 

Click here to check out our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

Which is the Better Buy?

ITRI is the better play. ITRI has a Buy rating in the POWR Ratings, while PI has a sell rating. The company is also ranked high in its industry, while PI is near the bottom of its industry. If you want a piece of the IoT pie, ITRI is the better buy.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

ITRI shares were trading at $96.40 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.88 (-1.91%). Year-to-date, ITRI has gained 0.52%, versus a 16.98% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ITRIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Super-Cheap Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy for the Second Half

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), Vaalco Energy (EGY), and Geopark (GPRK) are 3 oil & gas stocks that are trading at very cheap valuations. This means that if energy prices keep trending higher, these stocks have considerable upside.
Jul 6, 2021 | 5:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for July

As the U.S. economic recovery gains steam, driving major stock market indexes to new highs, it is becoming progressively more difficult to find true value stocks. However, given the growth prospects of Molina Healthcare (MOH), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and Lumber Liquidators (LL), their stocks still look undervalued at their current price levels. So, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s portfolio pronto. Read on.
Jul 2, 2021 | 12:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 'Strong Buy' Retail Stocks to Own This Summer

With the market breaking out to new highs, it's a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL)
Jun 28, 2021 | 12:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm

Read More Stories

More Itron, Inc. (ITRI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ITRI News