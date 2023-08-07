3 Pharma Stock Buys You Don’t Want to Miss

NYSE: JNJ | Johnson & Johnson News, Ratings, and Charts

JNJ – The pharmaceutical industry is growing amid robust demand. Also, given that healthcare stocks are generally thought of as defensive investments, fundamentally strong Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and AstraZeneca (AZN) might be profitable buys now. Read on…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Aug 7, 2023


The pharmaceutical industry is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years with expanding global medical needs. Also, the healthcare sector is relatively resilient during market downturns. Therefore, fundamentally strong pharma stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) could be wise additions to your portfolio now.

According to U.S. pharmaceutical industry statistics, the U.S. will have a 43.72% market share in the global pharma industry in 2023. Also, the U.S. is expected to spend $605 to $635 billion on medicine by 2025.

The US generic drug market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR until 2028. The aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, a significant number of patent-expired branded products, and increased demand for generic medicines are some of the reasons driving the industry.

Furthermore, the global pharmaceutical market is expected to reach $1.48 trillion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%. Investors’ interest in pharma stocks is evident from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s (PPH) 10.5% returns over the past nine months.

Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of the featured stocks.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ and its subsidiaries research, develop, manufacture, and sell various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Health; Pharmaceutical; and Medical Devices.

JNJ has paid dividends for 60 consecutive years. Over the last three years, JNJ’s dividend payouts have grown at 5.9% CAGR. While JNJ’s four-year average dividend yield is 2.62%. Its forward annual dividend of $4.76 translates to a 2.82% yield.

JNJ’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 27.66% is significantly higher than the 0.16% industry average, while its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 35.09% is 688.3% higher than the industry average of 4.45%.

During the fiscal second quarter that ended 2023, JNJ’s sales to customers increased 6.3% year-over-year to $25.53 billion. Its gross profit grew 7.6% from the same period in the prior year to $17.32 billion. The company’s adjusted net earnings amounted to $7.36 billion, while its adjusted EPS came in at $2.80, representing a 6.5% and 8.1% increase year-over-year.

JNJ’s revenue is expected to increase by 5.5% year-over-year to $100.15 billion for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 5.9% year-over-year to $10.75 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. JNJ’s shares have gained 4.3% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $169.04.

JNJ’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

JNJ has an A grade for Stability and a B for Growth, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, it is ranked #4 out of 165 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Value and Momentum for JNJ.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark, NVO is a global healthcare company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through two business segments: Diabetes and Obesity care; and Biopharm.

NVO has paid dividends for 40 consecutive years. Over the last three years, NVO’s dividend payouts have grown at 12.6% CAGR. While NVO’s four-year average dividend yield is 1.65%. Its forward annual dividend of $2.36 translates to a 1.51% yield.

NVO’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 46.13% is 936.1% higher than the industry average of 4.45%. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 43.27% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.16%.

For the fiscal first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, NVO’s net sales increased 26.9% year-over-year to Kr53.37 billion ($7.68 billion), while its operating profit came in at Kr17.09 billion ($3.59 billion), up 30.6% year-over-year. The company’s net profit and EPS came in at Kr13.59 billion ($2.85 billion) and Kr8.78, representing 39.4% and 41.2% increases year-over-year, respectively.

The consensus revenue estimate of $32.96 billion for the year ending December 2023 represents a 26.1% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 43.8% year-over-year to $5.19 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 49.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $156.60.

NVO’s POWR Ratings reflect strong prospects. It has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Growth, Value, Sentiment and Stability. It is ranked first in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated NVO for Momentum. Get all NVO ratings here.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom, AZN is a renowned biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing prescription medicines. Its marketed products treat oncology, covid-19, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases, etc.

AZN has paid dividends for 23 consecutive years. Over the last three years, AZN’s dividend payouts have grown at 1.18% CAGR. While AZN’s four-year average dividend yield is 2.52%. Its forward annual dividend of $0.93 translates to a 1.34% yield.

AZN’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 39.59% is 789.2% higher than the industry average of 4.45%. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 28.91% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.16%.

AZN’s total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $11.42 billion for the second quarter (ended June 30, 2023), while its operating profit grew 355.7% from the year-ago value to $2.46 billion. The company’s profit after tax and EPS increased 405.6% and 408.7% from the prior-year quarter to $1.82 billion and $1.17, respectively.

Analysts expect AZN’s revenue to increase 3.1% year-over-year to $45.72 billion for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 10.2% year-over-year to $3.67 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four tailing quarters. Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 13.8% to close the last trading session at $69.40.

AZN’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #7 in the same industry. It has an A grade for Growth and a B for Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. To see additional AZN’s rating for Momentum, click here.

43 Year Investment Pro Shares Top Picks

Steve Reitmeister is best known for his timely market outlooks & unique trading plans to stay on the right side of the market action. Click below to get his latest insights…

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

JNJ shares were trading at $171.55 per share on Monday morning, up $2.51 (+1.48%). Year-to-date, JNJ has declined -1.45%, versus a 18.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
JNJGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NVOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Gets “Fitch Slapped”

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to have hit a wall at 4,600 thanks in part to the surprising downgrade of US debt by the Fitch ratings service. Not only is that taking place, but investors also go served up the 3 key monthly economic reports that have market moving impact. Steve Reitmeister reviews this latest news to update his market outlook, trading plan and preview of 7 top picks. Get full details below...
Aug 5, 2023 | 6:11am
: REPYY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oil Stocks Topping Investors’ August Buy List

With crude oil supply set to suffer more constraints, quality energy stocks Repsol (REPYY), Sasol (SSL), and Ultrapar Participações (UGP), which are also participating in energy transition, have been justifiably popular on Wall Street. Read on…
Aug 4, 2023 | 3:47pm
: AVGO | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Chip Stocks to Buy as US Decouples from China

The US/China tech sanctions war continues. Yet, many US semiconductor firms still get the majority of their revenues (as high as 62%) from China. What chip companies – among those with high revenue percentages from China – are best poised to grow, despite the growing tech war? Two of them are Broadcom (AVGO) and Applied Materials (AMAT).
Aug 2, 2023 | 10:58am
: BIIB | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks Smart Money Is After

Biotech companies such as Biogen (BIIB), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX), and Theratechnologies (THTX) with the interest of institutional investors could be worth investing in now. Continue reading…
Aug 4, 2023 | 3:40pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

August Stock Market vs. Big 3 Economic Reports

The new bull market is hand as the S&P 500 (SPY) moves ever closer to the all time highs. However, that doesn’t mean we can fall asleep at the wheel as the health of the economy is always part of the stock investment equation. As such let’s review the Big 3 economic reports on the menu in early August and what that tells us about the market outlook and adjustments to our trading plan. Read on for the full story below...
Aug 2, 2023 | 6:09am

Read More Stories

More Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All JNJ News