Up More Than 175% in 2022, is Kaival Brands Innovations Group Still a Buy?

: KAVL | Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

KAVL – Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL) have gained more than 175% in price so far this year, driven primarily by the company’s success in winning a judicial stay of a marketing denial order issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year. However, considering the company’s lean profit margins and weak financial position, will it prove wise to invest in KAVL stock now? Continue reading to learn our view.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Mar 11, 2022


Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) in Grant, Fla., distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, which is owned and controlled by the same principal.

KAVL shares have declined 92.4% in price over the past year and 62.4% over the past six months. Investors were anxious about the impact of the FDA’s Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) process. In 2019, a Maryland federal court judge gave FDA a deadline of one year to review all submitted PMTAs. And in 2021, it issued marketing denial orders (MDO) for virtually all PMTAs for flavored vaping products. Later, the manufacturer of the premium BIDI® Stick ENDS requested that the FDA reconsider its MDO based on scientific evidence while also seeking a judicial stay of the MDO with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. And last month, the company announced that it had been granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order as a legal fight for the review of Bidi Vapor’s PMTA continues.

The judicial stay propelled the stock’s price higher, helping the company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq’s Listing Rule. KAVL’s shares have gained 176.5% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $2.06. If the company had failed to regain compliance, it would have been subjected to delisting.

Here is what could shape KAVL’s performance in the near term:

Financial Results Impacted by the FDA’s Regulations

For its fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, KAVL’s revenues came in at $58.78 million, representing an 8.6% decline year-over-year. The decline was primarily due to the FDA’s issuance of Bidi Vapor’s MDO, which restricted the company from marketing its  non-tobacco flavored BIDI® Sticks in the United States, along with increased competition. The company reported a  $9.03 million net loss , versus  $3.85 million in net income in the prior year. The decrease can be attributed to its decline in revenues and the increase in operating expenses. Also, its net loss per share came in at $0.38, versus its $0.09 per share year-ago net income.

Bleak Profit Margins

KAVL’s 20.30% gross profit margin is 43.4% lower than the 35.89% industry average. Also, its EBIT  and net income margins of negative 17.81% and 15.37%, respectively, are  substantially lower than the 9.51% and 6.69% industry averages.

Furthermore, KAVL’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC of negative 87.13%, 29.92%, and 62.70% compare with the 17.25%, 6.11%, and 7.91% respective industry averages.

POWR Ratings Reflect This Bleak Prospects

KAVL has an overall F rating, translating to Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an F grade for Stability, which is consistent with its 2.57  beta.

KAVL has a D grade for Quality, in sync with its negative profit margins.

Among the 12 stocks in the Tobacco industry, KAVL is ranked the last.

Beyond what I have stated above, one  can also view KAVL’s grades for Sentiment, Growth, Momentum, and Value here.

View the top-rated stocks in the Tobacco industry here.

Bottom Line

The company is actively exploring and negotiating potential international distribution opportunities for its offerings to expand into global markets. However, considering the regulatory headwinds, it might take a while for KAVL to improve its margins and return to profitability. Thus, I think it could be wise to avoid the stock.

How Does Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While KAVL has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might want to consider investing in the following Tobacco stocks with a B (Buy) rating: Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAY), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), and Vector Group Ltd. (VGR).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KAVL shares fell $0.04 (-1.94%) in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, KAVL has gained 176.40%, versus a -10.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KAVLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JAPAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VGRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am

Read More Stories

More Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KAVL News