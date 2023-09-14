Which Beverage Stock Is Signaling to Buy: Constellation Brands (STZ) and Coca-Cola (KO)

NYSE: KO | Coca-Cola Company News, Ratings, and Charts

KO – The beverage industry is well positioned for solid growth thanks to steady demand and evolving offerings. So, let’s analyze which beverage stock among Constellation Brands (STZ) and Coca-Cola (KO) is worth buying…

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Sep 14, 2023


Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions, the beverage industry is well positioned for solid growth amid increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences towards ready-to-drink beverages.

However, while it could be wise to buy The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) might be best added to your watchlist.

Before diving deeper into their fundamentals, let’s discuss why the beverages industry is well-positioned for long-term growth.

According to Statista, the U.S. beverage market is projected to reach a revenue of $64.38 billion in 2023. The industry is anticipated to exhibit an annual growth rate of 15%, resulting in a projected market volume of $112.60 billion by 2027.

Moreover, the industry is expected to experience growth driven by an uptick in promotional and advertising strategies employed by various manufacturers. The global beverages market is expected to reach $4.39 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

In addition, the rising number of fitness enthusiasts and growing consumer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle are boosting the functional beverages market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% until 2030.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the two above-mentioned Beverages stocks.

Stock to Buy:

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

KO manufactures, markets, and sells various non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavours; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages.

On July 12, 2023, KO and eight bottling partners announced a new $137.7 million venture capital fund managed by Greycroft, focused on sustainability investments. Greycroft Coca-Cola System Sustainability Fund, will prioritize addressing the carbon footprint of the KO system and concentrate on key areas like packaging, heating and cooling, facility decarbonization, distribution, and supply chain improvements.

John Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer at KO said, “This fund offers an opportunity to pioneer innovative solutions and help scale them quickly within the Coca-Cola system and across the industry. We expect to benefit from getting access to emerging technology and science for sustainability and carbon reduction.”

In terms of the trailing-12-month net income margin, KO’s 23.81% is 473.5% higher than the 4.15% industry average. Likewise, its 31.27% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 205.8% higher than the 10.23% industry average. Additionally, its 28.60% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 262.3% higher than the 7.89% industry average.

KO’s net operating revenues for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023, rose 5.7% year-over-year to $11.97 billion. Its non-GAAP gross profit increased 6.6% year-over-year to $7.11 billion. The company’s non-GAAP operating income rose 9.1% year-over-year to $3.78 billion.

Also, KO’s non-GAAP net income increased 10.5% year-over-year to $3.39 billion. Its non-GAAP net income per share increased 11.4% from the prior-year quarter to $0.78.

Street expects KO’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, to increase 1.1% and 3.1% year-over-year to $0.70 and $11.44 billion, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past six months, the stock declined 3.1% to close the last trading session at $57.98.

It’s no surprise that KO has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Stability and Sentiment. It is ranked #13 out of 35 stocks in the B-rated Beverages industry. In total, we rate KO on eight different levels. Beyond what we stated above, we also have given KO grades for Growth, Value, and Momentum. Get all the KO ratings here.

Stock to Watch:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

STZ produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer, primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Modelo Especial, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBIT margin, STZ’s 29.89% is 278.6% higher than the 7.89% industry average. Likewise, its 34.05% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 232.9% higher than the 10.23% industry average. However, its 0.38x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 58.3% lower than the 0.91x industry average.

STZ’s net sales for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023, increased 6.4% year-over-year to $2.51 billion. Its gross profit rose marginally from the year-ago value to $1.26 billion. However, the company’s segment operating income narrowed 22.8% year-over-year to $49.9 million. Also, its net income for the period declined 186.9% year-over-year to $139.20 million.

For the quarter ended August 31, 2023, STZ’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 6% and 6.3% year-over-year to $3.36 and $2.82 billion, respectively. Over the past six months, the stock has gained 23.3% to close the last trading session at $260.18.

STZ’s POWR Ratings reflect uncertainty. It has an overall rating of C, which translates to a Neutral in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Growth and Sentiment and a C for Momentum, Stability and Quality. It is ranked #19 in the same industry. To see STZ’s Value ratings, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

KO shares were trading at $58.36 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.08 (-0.14%). Year-to-date, KO has declined -6.85%, versus a 18.28% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: EGAN | News, Ratings, and Charts

What is Jay Soloff's Stock of the Week ???

Applying AI to their business products is where companies can gain an edge in the AI race. eGain (EGAN) is doing just that, and revitalizing its customer knowledge business in the process. Let's take a look at this stock that just released its latest earnings.
Sep 16, 2023 | 6:39am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

The ODD Story Behind Thursday’s BIG Stock Rally

We have all been worried about what high inflation will do to the economy and stock market. And yet on Thursday inflation spiked again, yet amazingly the S&P 500 (SPY) had a great session. Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares the reasons why in his new market outlook with trading plan and top picks. Read on below for more...
Sep 16, 2023 | 6:20am
: PSMT | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Stocks for the Value Conscious Consumer

Any way you slice it, higher gas prices, higher credit card interest rates, higher mortgage rates…economic times are getting a little tougher. These value oriented grocers are here to help out the little guy who may be struggling, and their stock prices reflect their winning ways in tough times. Next time you’re in the grocery store, remember whatever you’re buying may be cheaper at Pricesmart (PSMT), Walmart (WMT) or Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC).
Sep 12, 2023 | 3:20pm
: GOLD | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Gold Mining Stocks to Take Advantage of ASAP

Gold shines as a safe haven in challenging economic times, providing more stability and consistent returns. With the possibility of additional interest rate hikes on the horizon, investors might want to seek sanctuary in robust gold stocks Barrick Gold (GOLD), DRDGOLD (DRD), and Gold Fields (GFI) for consistent returns. Read on...
Sep 13, 2023 | 1:57pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

KISS for the Stock Market

Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to simplify todays stock market picture to discuss when stocks will be ready to break above 4,600 for the S&P 500 (SPY). And what stocks will lead the way to outperformance. Read on for the full story below...
Sep 13, 2023 | 6:19am

Read More Stories

More Coca-Cola Company (KO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KO News