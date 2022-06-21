Grocery Chain Could Be Top Buy While Inflation Stays High

NYSE: KR | Kroger Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

KR – Inflation is expected to remain high despite the rising interest rates. Amid high inflationary pressure, grocery chain companies could offer steady returns because of the inelastic demand for their products. Thus, fundamentally sound grocery chain stocks The Kroger (KR) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) could be solid buys to protect your portfolio against elevated inflation. Let’s discuss.

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Jun 21, 2022


Inflation accelerated in May, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 8.6% from a year ago, marking the highest increase since December 1981. Given the continued supply chain disruptions, inflation is expected to surge further despite the Fed’s interest rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators that she expects the inflation to remain high for the rest of 2022.

Since inflation is expected to remain high in the upcoming months, consumer staples stocks are attractive investments because of the inelastic demand for their products. While several companies are struggling financially amid surging commodity prices, grocery chain companies are well-positioned to pass on high costs to consumers and stay afloat.

Against this backdrop, it could be wise to add quality grocery chain stocks, The Kroger Co. (KR) and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM), to your portfolio. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

KR is a leading retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Additionally, it sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers. KR operates more than 2,726 supermarkets under various names in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

On June 20, 2022, KR expanded customer access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. More than 350 chargers have been implemented in different areas, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. More changes are expected to be installed by the end of 2022.

“Increasing our customers’ access to EV charging stations at convenient Kroger locations supports our collective transition to a lower-carbon economy. We are leveraging technology and innovation to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Yael Cosset, KR’s Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

In the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, KR’s net sales increased 8% year-over-year to $44.60 billion. Its operating profit grew 87% year-over-year to $1.51 billion. The company’s net earnings and net earnings attributable to KR per common share amounted to $664 million and $0.91, registering an increase of 374.3% and 405.6% from the prior-year period, respectively.

Analysts expect KR’s EPS to grow 5.8% year-over-year to $1.62 for the fiscal year 2023, ending January 2023. The $147.29 billion consensus revenue estimate for the current year represents a 6.8% rise from the last year.

Shares of KR have increased 14.3% over the past nine months and 19.23% over the past year to close the last trading session at $146.20.

KR’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

KR has a grade of B for Value, Growth, and Quality. Within the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, it is ranked #7 of 38 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings (Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability) for KR, click here.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

SAFM is an integrated poultry processing company. It produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the U.S. The company sells its products primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators across the U.S.

SAFM’s net sales increased 35.8% year-over-year to $1.54 billion in the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended April 30, 2022. Its operating income rose 230.1% from the prior-year period to $421.49 million. In addition, the company’s net income and earnings per share came in at $321.19 million and $14.39, registering a rise of 231.4% and 231.6% year-over-year, respectively.

The $1.77 billion consensus revenue estimate for the fiscal 2022 third quarter, ending July 2022, represents a 30.8% improvement from the same period last year. Analysts expect SAFM’s EPS for the ongoing quarter to increase 86.7% year-over-year to $13.78. The company has topped the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 9% year-to-date and 33.8% over the past month to close the last trading session at $208.31.

SAFM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall grade of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

SAFM has a grade of A for Growth and Quality. It has a B grade for Value. Within the B-rated Food Makers industry, it is ranked #4 of 87 stocks.

Click here to access additional POWR Ratings (Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum) for SAFM.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KR shares were trading at $48.18 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.98 (+4.29%). Year-to-date, KR has gained 7.35%, versus a -20.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SAFMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Game Plan Revealed!

The bear market has been firmly in place all year long. Just some folks didn’t get the memo til 6/13 when the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke below the 20% decline level at 3,855 to appreciate just how bad things had become. That is the past. We need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Jun 23, 2022 | 4:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Chinese Stocks Worth Monitoring for a Contrarian Trade

Chinese stocks are outperforming after 2 years of underperformance. Regulatory crackdowns on tech companies seem to have abated, and the government is expected to pivot to economic concerns in the fall. Here are 3 Chinese stocks to watch: Alibaba (BABA), NetEase (NTES), and Finvolution (FINV).
Jun 21, 2022 | 6:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy and Watch

The acceleration in digital transformation across industries has been a significant tailwind for tech companies amid the pandemic. Although the Fed tightening monetary policy has kept the tech sector under pressure, analysts are bullish on its long-term prospects. Thus, we think fundamentally strong tech stocks Fair Isaac (FICO), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Photronics (PLAB) might be solid buys now.
Jun 14, 2022 | 3:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am

Read More Stories

More Kroger Co. (KR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KR News