2 Non-Energy Stocks Pushing Up Against Their 52-Week Highs

NYSE: KRO | Kronos Worldwide Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

KRO – Energy prices have risen amid tight supplies and robust demand. The industry tailwinds have helped several energy stocks to gain substantially this year. However, looking beyond the energy sector, a few stocks are pushing up against their 52-week highs. Two such non-energy stocks, Kronos Worldwide (KRO) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) could be worth adding to your watchlist. Read more.

Komal BhattarBy Komal Bhattar

Jun 20, 2022


Energy prices have been skyrocketing, driven by the tight global supply with continued sanctions on Russia and surging worldwide demand. This bodes well for oil and gas producers.

UBS raised its Brent price forecast earlier this month. “Low oil inventories, dwindling spare capacity, and the risk of supply growth lagging demand growth over the coming months have prompted us to raise our oil price forecast,” the bank said.

This year, the energy sector has attracted massive investors’ attention, shooting energy stocks to the moon. However, several non-energy stocks have gained impressive momentum, which they could sustain, given their fundamental strength.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) are two such non-energy stocks pushing up against their 52-week highs. So, these stocks could be good additions to one’s watchlist.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

KRO produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in North America and internationally. The company also provides technical services for its products.

KRO’s net sales increased 21.1% from the prior-year quarter to $562.90 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its gross margin for the quarter came in at 149.30 million, reflecting an increase of 56% year-over-year, while its net income stood at $57.50 million, up 193.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The company’s net income per share for the same quarter came in at $0.50, up 194.1% year-over-over.

Analysts expect KRO’s revenue for the fiscal quarter ending June 2022 to come in at $542 million, indicating an increase of 13.3% year-over-year. Also, the company’s EPS is expected to grow 118.2% year-over-year to $0.48 in the same period. The company surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

KRO’s shares have gained 39.7% over the past nine months and 19.6% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $17.95. KRO is currently trading 9.3% below its 52-week high of $19.78.

KRO’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, translating to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

KRO has a B grade in Growth, Stability, Value, and Sentiment. It is ranked #3 of 92 stocks in the A-rated Chemicals industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated KRO for Momentum and Quality. Get all the KRO ratings here.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

SAFM is an integrated poultry processing company that produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. 

SAFM’s net sales increased 35.8% year-over-year to $1.54 billion in the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022. Its operating income grew 230.1% from the year-ago value to $421.49 million, while its net income improved 231.4% year-over-year to 321.19 million. The company’s EPS increased 231.6% from its year-ago value to $14.39.

The consensus EPS estimate of $13.78 for the fiscal quarter ending July 2022 represents an 86.7% improvement year-over-year. The consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion for the same quarter represents a 30.8% increase from the same period last year. SAFM also beat the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 29.7% over the past year and 9% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $208.31. SAFM is trading just 0.9% below its 52-week high of $210.22.

It is no surprise that SAFM has an overall rating of A, equating to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

SAFM also has an A grade in Growth and Quality and a B in Value. Out of the 86 stocks in the B-rated  Food Makers industry, SAFM is ranked #4.

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades I’ve just highlighted, you can see the SAFM’s ratings for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KRO shares were trading at $17.95 per share on Monday morning, down $0.21 (-1.16%). Year-to-date, KRO has gained 22.34%, versus a -22.73% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Komal Bhattar


Komal's passion for the stock market and financial analysis led her to pursue investment research as a career. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KROGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SAFMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Q&A

The main question of bull or bear market has been answered quite loudly this week. BEAR!!! That is because we have spent 5 straight sessions in bear market territory, with the S&P 500 (SPY) dropping below 3,855. Now more investors are getting the memo and running for the exits at the same time. This begets a slew of other questions which we will ask and answer in this week's commentary. Read on below for more…
Jun 18, 2022 | 9:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 2 Tech Stocks Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Despite the Tech sell-off due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the increased adoption of advanced technologies should help fundamentally sound stocks rebound soon. So, Wall Street analysts believe tech stocks Similarweb (SMWB) and Taboola.com (TBLA), trading under $10, could double in price from their recent dips.
Jun 11, 2022 | 2:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The bear market is here. Let there be no doubt about that. Now we need to explore how low the S&P 500 (SPY) will go in the months ahead along with a trading plan to outperform. (Hint: Shorting stocks is #1 on the list of things to do). 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister will share his trading plan in the fresh commentary below…
Jun 15, 2022 | 6:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defensive Stocks to Outperform in this Bear Market

While the stock market has entered a bear phase following the release of multi-decade high inflation data, the health insurance industry could survive the downturn because of the near-inelastic demand for health coverage. Therefore, investors looking to dodge a market downturn could bet on fundamentally sound health insurance stocks Anthem (ANTM), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Humana (HUM).
Jun 14, 2022 | 2:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The bear market is here. Let there be no doubt about that. Now we need to explore how low the S&P 500 (SPY) will go in the months ahead along with a trading plan to outperform. (Hint: Shorting stocks is #1 on the list of things to do). 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister will share his trading plan in the fresh commentary below…
Jun 15, 2022 | 6:22am

Read More Stories

More Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KRO News