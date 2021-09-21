Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), a Newark, Calif.-based electric car manufacturer led by an ex-Tesla Inc. (TSLA) engineer, recently merged with Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) for a Pro-forma equity value of $24 billion.

The stock began trading on July 26, 2021, and surged 19% in price in its Nasdaq debut.

However, closing yesterday’s trading session at $25.07, LCID’s stock is trading 61.3% below its 52-week high of $64.86, indicating bearish sentiment. In addition, a current class-action lawsuit and concerns related to the global chip shortage plaguing the EV industry could raise investors’ anxiety surrounding the stock. Moreover, given the stock’s steep valuation and weak fundamentals, it could be a risky bet.

Here’s what could influence LCID’s performance in the coming months:

Chip Shortage Could Mar Growth

Concerns about climate change, various government subsidies, and governmental plans to phase out fossil-fuel-powered vehicles pushed EV sales to new highs last year. However, a global semiconductor shortage has emerged as a major impediment to the EV industry’s growth.

EV manufacturers are cutting back their operations as production costs climb dramatically owing to rising processing chip prices. Consequently, revenue and earnings growth for numerous EV companies, including LCID, is expected to remain bleak in the coming quarters.

Ongoing Lawsuit

This month, a class-action lawsuit was filed against LCID and CCIV on behalf of the shareholders for alleged misleading statements and failure to disclose details regarding its business, operations, and prospects. The complaint alleges that the companies failed to disclose that LCID was not prepared to deliver vehicles by the spring of 2021, and that it projected production of 557 vehicles in 2021, less than the 6,000 vehicles announced in the run-up to the merger with CCIV. Because investors remain concerned about the lawsuit, LCID’s stock could take a major hit.

Inadequate Financials

LCID’s operating loss surged significantly year-over-year to $562.194 million for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company reported a $58.88 billion net loss, while its loss per share came in at 11.38 over this period. In addition, its cash balance declined 72.2% from its year-ago value to $1 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021.