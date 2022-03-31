Archaea Energy: Does This Renewable Energy Stock Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

: LFG | Archaea Energy Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

LFG – Renewable natural gas (RNG) and electricity producer Archaea Energy’s (LFG) shares dropped significantly after the company announced an underwritten public offering this month. Also, considering its bleak bottom line, is the stock worth betting on? Keep reading.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Mar 31, 2022


Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) is a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of landfill gas recovery and processing projects, including projects that can produce considerable electric capacity and pipeline quality RNG. The company’s portfolio contains operational RNG and landfill gas to electric projects, operating experience, and a deep inventory of economic, low-risk greenfield RNG development projects.

The company’s shares had dropped significantly after it announced an underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock on March 23. LFG announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,993,603 shares of its Class A common stock by an existing stockholder of the company, Aria Renewable Energy Systems LLC, at $17.75 per share. The offering was expected to close on March 25. However, the company is not expected to receive any proceeds from the offering.

LFG has gained 19.4% year-to-date, 16.8% over the past month, and 2.1% over the past five days to close yesterday’s trading session at $21.83.

Here is what could shape LFG’s performance in the near term.

Bleak Bottom Line

For the fiscal year ended December 31, LFG’s total revenues and other income increased 1,082.4% year-over-year to $77.13 million. However, the total cost of sales also rose 1,178.6% from the prior year to $62.51 million, while operating loss came in at $23.56 million, up 760.8% year-over-year. Net loss stood at $30.92 million, up 1,282.9% from the prior year.

Recent Partnership

On January 27, LFG announced that it would expand its commercial partnership with Fortis, Inc. (FTS) subsidiary FortisBC Energy Inc. by entering into a long-term commercial agreement. The agreement is expected to begin in 2022 after regulatory approvals. However, the full annual quantity is not expected to begin before 2025.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

LFG’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall rating of F, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

LFG has a D grade for Growth, which is justified by its bleak financials.

In the 62-stock Utilities – Domestic industry, LFG is ranked #61. The industry is rated F.

Click here to see the POWR Ratings for LFG (Value, Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Utilities – Domestic industry here.

Bottom Line

The company is expected to benefit from its recent partnerships in the long term. However, its bleak bottom line is concerning. Therefore, we think it might be best to avoid the stock at the moment.

How Does Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While LFG has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peer, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

LFG shares were trading at $21.85 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.02 (+0.09%). Year-to-date, LFG has gained 19.53%, versus a -4.07% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LFGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BIPCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Strong Stock Bounce…What Happens Next?

Recession and stagflation are on the tips of too many investors’ tongues. This is true even as the S&P 500 (SPY) has enjoyed a tremendous two week rally. In fact, we are now closer to the previous highs than the recent lows. Unfortunately it is not yet time to relax. Instead we need to stay on vigilant watch on the upcoming economic reports to make sure they point to healthy growth that should propel stock prices higher. So lets review the key economic reports on the horizon along with what the leading indicators tell us about these announcements. Read on below for the full story…
Mar 30, 2022 | 6:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Value Stocks to Reinforce Your Portfolio in Q2 2022

Due to concerns over the possibility of aggressive interest rate increases and the consequences of a prolonged Ukraine-Russia war, current market volatility has caused many quality stocks to trade at attractive valuations. For example, fundamentally sound stocks Lockheed Martin (LMT), HCA Healthcare (HCA), FedEx (FDX), Enterprise Products (EPD), and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are currently trading at discounts to their peers and hold solid upside potential. So, we think it could be wise to add them to one’s portfolio now. Read on.
Mar 29, 2022 | 9:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cannabis Stocks To Short Now After Getting Too High

Selling defined risk bear call spreads to get paid now to be a seller at higher prices later
Mar 27, 2022 | 12:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am

Read More Stories

More Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LFG News