Buy These 3 Lesser-Known Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio

NYSE: LHX | L3Harris Technologies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

LHX – The United States is expanding its defense budget significantly to stay ahead of China and Russia, which are perceived as national threats. Given this backdrop, lesser-known defense companies L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Textron (TXT) and Huntington Ingalls (HII), which have direct ties with the U.S Defense Department, should deliver solid returns. So, let’s discuss these names.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Jun 2, 2021


The United States’ fraught relationships with China and Russia have driven its rising investments in its defense sector. President Biden recently requested $753 billion for national security funding for his  fiscal 2022 budget (which begins October 1, 2021). The amount is 1.6% higher than the amount spent in the previous year. Of the requested amount, $715 billion is earmarked for the Department of Defense.

With China perceived to be the biggest threat given the size of the nation’s economy and the country’s air drills around neighboring countries, Biden aims to boost the defense budget by 16% to $769 billion. Furthermore,  the United States has also played a major role in defusing the Israel-Palestine conflict, through cash and defense equipment funding support.

Thus, the aerospace and defense industry is likely to grow substantially in the coming months. Given this backdrop, the following lesser-known companies with direct ties with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army and Navy should grow significantly: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), Textron Inc. (TXT) and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII). So, we think these stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)

LHX is a technology-based company that specializes in aerospace and defense equipment. It operates through four segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication System and Aviation Systems. With a global supply chain, the company sells its equipment to federal governments and to commercial customers.

On May 6, LHX collaborated with Air Tractor to build the AT-802U Sky Warden™ aircraft. This affordable aircraft is designed for airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and other missions in extreme combat situations. With LHX’s 10-year-plus experience  in supporting tight missions, and Air Tractor’s expertise in manufacturing aircraft, this collaboration should facilitate LHX’s growth.

In April, LHX teamed up with American Rheinmetall Vehicles to develop the U.S. Army’s new Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) that  will replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle. The new vehicle  is expected to be a big thing in the ground defense vehicle market, thereby boosting LHX’s revenues.

LHX’s non-GAAP organic revenues increased 1.8% year-over-year to $4.57 billion in its fiscal first quarter, ended April 2. Its income from continuing operations before income taxes grew 138.5% from the year-ago value to $527 million. LHX’s net income was $467 million, indicating a 140.2% rise year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP EPS increased 14% year-over-year to $3.18.

The Street expects LHX’s revenues to rise 4.1% year-over-year to $4.63 billion in the current quarter, ending June 2021. A $3.17 consensus EPS estimate  for the current  quarter indicates a 12% improvement year-over-year.

Shares of LHX have gained 10.7% over the past year, and 14.9% year-to-date.

It’s no surprise that LHX has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

LHX has a B grade for Stability and Quality. Among the 65 stocks in the Air/Defense Services industry, LHX is ranked #12. To see LHX’s additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, Value and Sentiment, click here.

Textron Inc. (TXT)

TXT manufactures aircraft and commercial vehicles. The company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. TXT is a manufacturer of business jets and aircrafts. It also offers a wide range of warfare kits and surveillance systems.

On June 1, E-Z-GO, a Textron Specialized Vehicles business, launched its new golf vehicle, the E-Z-GO Liberty. The new vehicle is powered by a high-performance, zero-maintenance Samsung SDI lithium-ion battery system to provide a premium driving experience. E-Z-GO is expected to be highly popular among golf enthusiasts, owing to its premium design and features.

On May 19, Textron Aviation sold a Citation jet to DALaviation Switzerland. This marks the third jet TXT has sold to DALaviation. TXT has been strengthening its operations overseas through such sales, making it a prominent player in this space.

Also in May,  Textron owned Premiair Aviation in Australia announced an  approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to extend its service and support to all in-country Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker turbine aircraft models at its three locations. This should enhance customer satisfaction and convenience. With this service added to its MRO capabilities, the company’s market reach should be expanded prominently.

TXT’s total revenues increased 3.7% year-over-year to $2.88 billion in the first quarter, ended April 3. Its net income grew 242% from its  year-ago value to $171 million over the period. This can be attributed to a 63.4% and 100% rise in its Manufacturing and Finance segment profits, respectively. The company’s EPS increased 240.9% year-over-year to $0.75.

Analysts expect TXT’s revenues to rise 18.2% year-over-year to $2.92 billion in the current quarter, ending June 30, 2021. A  $0.65 consensus EPS estimate for the current  quarter indicates a 400% improvement year-over-year.

Shares of TXT have gained 118.9% over the past year, and 42.9% year-to-date.

TXT has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The stock has a B grade for Growth and Value. It is ranked #4 in the Air/Defense Services industry. To see additional TXT Ratings for Sentiment, Stability, Momentum and Quality, click here.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)

HII is involved in in military ship building and after-sales operations. It is the largest ship building company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), Newport News Shipbuilding (Newport News) and Technical Solutions.

On May 28,  the Naval Sea Systems Command awarded HII a $302.64 million hybrid contract for planning yard support for transport dock ships, assault ships, dock landing ships and command ships. The contract also specifies several options, which if exercised, increases the contract value to $724.27 million. This should boost HII’s revenues significantly in the coming months.

On May 25, HII announced that two of its REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) were ordered by the U.S. Navy. HII has been a government contractor for national security equipment for many years.  This order demonstrates HII’s strong relationship with the U.S. Navy, making it one of the most highly regarded companies in this sector.

HII’s product sales increased 6% year-over-year to $1.72 billion in the fiscal first quarter, ended 31 March. Its non-GAAP segment operating profit grew 22.4% from the year-ago value to $191 million. Its cash and cash equivalents balance rose 1,353.6% from the prior year quarter to $407 million over this period. And its adjusted net earnings came in at $143 million, up 44.4% from the same period last year.

A  $2.18 billion consensus revenue estimate for the fiscal second quarter (ending June 2021) indicates a 2% increase year-over-year. The Street expects the company’s EPS to rise 97.7% from the prior-year quarter to $2.57 in the current quarter. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history also; it beat consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

HII gained 32.6% over the past six months to close yesterday’s trading session at $218.09. The stock has gained 27.9% year-to-date.

HII has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. HII has an A  grade for Value and a grade of B for Quality. It is ranked #11 in the same industry.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated HII for Momentum, Growth, Sentiment and Stability. Click here to view all HII Ratings.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

LHX shares were trading at $218.72 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.53 (+0.70%). Year-to-date, LHX has gained 16.88%, versus a 12.79% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LHXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TXTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HIIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Home Goods Stocks for Summer Improvements

Driven by the pandemic, home improvement gained popularity and this trend isn’t expected to change anytime soon. Home goods stocks should see their shares rise as the summer provides the perfect environment for more home improvements, which is why David Cohne is recommending Home Depot (HD), Lowe's Companies (LOW), and Mohawk Industries (MHK).
Jun 1, 2021 | 9:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Gold and Silver in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

Gold made new, all-time highs in August of 2020. Since then, it's been weak, while other assets have outperformed. Yet, it's likely that gold will remain strong given expectations of increasing inflation. Alamos Gold (AGI), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Yamana Gold (AUY), Gold Fields Limited (GFI), and B2Gold Corp. (BTG) are 5 miners with major upside.
May 28, 2021 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LHX News