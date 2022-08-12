1 No-Brainer Value Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

NYSE: M | Macy's Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

M – The opportunity to invest in a fundamentally sound stock with solid growth prospects at a discounted price is hard to resist, isn’t it? Macy’s (M) meets all the criteria. So, it could be worth investing in the stock and holding it forever. Read on to learn our view…

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Aug 12, 2022


Growth stocks were severely hit since the beginning of the year due to the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. However, the massive market sell-off has made value stocks attractive to investors.

Value stocks are known to perform well in a high-inflationary environment. Fundamentally sound stock Macy’s, Inc. (M) is currently trading at a discount to its peers and holds solid growth prospects.

This omnichannel retailer’s EPS grew at a CAGR of 13.9% over the past three years. Its EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 14% over the past three years. In addition, its net income grew at a CAGR of 13.4% over the past three years.

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, M’s 3.96x is 56.8% lower than the 9.18x industry average. Its forward P/S of 0.22x is 78.1% lower than the 0.98x industry average. Also, the stock’s 5.81x forward EV/EBIT is 53.1% lower than the 12.42x industry average.

M’s stock has gained 14.4% in price over the past month, while it has lost 1.4% over the past year to close the last trading session at $19.53.

Here’s what could influence the performance of M in the upcoming quarters:

Robust Financials

M’s net sales increased 13.6% year-over-year to $5.34 billion for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 44.6% year-over-year to $684 million. Also, its adjusted income increased 150% year-over-year to $315 million. In addition, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.08, representing an increase of 176.9% year-over-year.

Higher-than-industry Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month gross profit margin, M’s 41.08% is 12.4% higher than the 36.53% industry average. Likewise, its 12.11% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 5.1% higher than the industry average of 11.52%. Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio came in at 1.48%, compared to the industry average of 1.03%.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

M has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. M has an A grade for Value, in sync with its discounted valuation.

It has an A grade for Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry profitability.

M is ranked #17 out of 67 stocks in the B-rated Fashion & Luxury industry. Click here to access M’s Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment ratings.

Bottom Line

M is a no-brainer value pick to buy and hold for the long term due to its robust financials, discounted valuation, and high profitability.

How Does Macy’s, Inc. (M) Stack Up Against its Peers?

M has an overall POWR Rating of B, equating to a Buy rating. Check out these other stocks within the Fashion & Luxury industry with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: J.Jill, Inc. (JILL), Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY), and Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

M shares were trading at $19.60 per share on Friday morning, up $0.07 (+0.36%). Year-to-date, M has declined -24.07%, versus a -10.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JILLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BOSSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CHSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

History Lessons Say Stocks About to Head Lower Again

Yes, history has a way of repeating itself. Like how periods of high inflation are followed by recessions and bear markets time and time again. Or how periods of high stock valuations often lead to extended bear markets like 2000 to 2003…and yes that may be repeating now. Before you believe that the next bull market has emerged you may want to read this article to appreciate why the odds point to more downside ahead.
Aug 10, 2022 | 6:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Top Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Buy Now

The U.S. aerospace and defense industry is evolving, supported by lucrative fiscal investments and rapid defense technology advancement. Moreover, given the growing tension between China and Taiwan, it could be wise to add quality aerospace and defense stocks, Lockheed Martin (LMT), L3Harris Technologies (LHX), and Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) to your portfolio now. Continue reading…
Aug 9, 2022 | 4:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

After the Bear Market Rally What Comes Next?

The stock market is in the midst of an impressive and blistering rally. From the mid-June lows, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 14%, while the Nasdaq Composite is closing in on a 20% gain. Some of the factors behind this rally are extreme bearish positioning, better than expected economic data, marginally positive news on inflation, and odds of a 'soft landing' that have increased from implausible to 'pretty unlikely'. In today's commentary, I want to reiterate why I continue to see this as a 'bear market rally' rather than the start of a new bull market. Then, I want to provide some more insight on the thinking behind today's trade alert. We will conclude with an overview of the portfolio. and a couple of quick notes from my recent visit to Iceland. Read on below to find out more…
Aug 9, 2022 | 12:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Momentum Stocks Crushing the Bear Market

Valero Energy (VLO) and Shell (SHEL) have maintained strong momentum amid the highly uncertain market conditions. With recession fears expected to keep the market under pressure in the near term, it could be wise to buy these stocks now to benefit from their momentum, which might continue for some time based on their fundamental strength irrespective of the market conditions. Read on…
Aug 10, 2022 | 1:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

After the Bear Market Rally What Comes Next?

The stock market is in the midst of an impressive and blistering rally. From the mid-June lows, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 14%, while the Nasdaq Composite is closing in on a 20% gain. Some of the factors behind this rally are extreme bearish positioning, better than expected economic data, marginally positive news on inflation, and odds of a 'soft landing' that have increased from implausible to 'pretty unlikely'. In today's commentary, I want to reiterate why I continue to see this as a 'bear market rally' rather than the start of a new bull market. Then, I want to provide some more insight on the thinking behind today's trade alert. We will conclude with an overview of the portfolio. and a couple of quick notes from my recent visit to Iceland. Read on below to find out more…
Aug 9, 2022 | 12:11pm

Read More Stories

More Macy's Inc (M) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All M News