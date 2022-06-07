3 Boating Stocks to Buy as the Weather Heats Up

NASDAQ: MCFT | MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MCFT – The boating market is gaining traction with people’s increasing interest in outdoor activities. With the pandemic-related restrictions at ease, this summer is expected to attract many to this watersport. Given the market’s favorable prospects, the boating stocks MasterCraft (MCFT), BRP (DOOO), and MarineMax (HZO) might be solid additions to one’s summer portfolio.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jun 7, 2022


The recreational boating market is growing with people’s increasing interest and participation, both as an exciting outdoor activity and its fitness-related benefits. The industry is a top contender in luxury leisure activities. There are about 140 million boaters worldwide, with 100 million across the United States and Canada. The market was valued at $27.32 billion in 2021.

According to a study, the global leisure boat market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% until 2025, with 59% of growth to be attributed to North America due to increasing engagement of consumers.

With the boating industry forecasted to reach $36.78 billion by 2027, growing at a 5.1% CAGR, we think MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT), BRP Inc. (DOOO), MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) might be solid buys this summer season.  

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) 

MCFT is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational power-boats through the MasterCraft; NauticStar; and Crest segments. The company’s offerings include recreational performance sports boats, boats for saltwater fishing, and pontoon boats.

In late May, the company announced an exclusive run of 25 limited edition boats, namely, the XStar S Piranha Limited Edition model. George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer at MCFT, said, “We designed this limited edition XStar S to showcase the superior performance and edge that the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine delivers with the most premium boat out on the water.”

In the fiscal third quarter ended April 3, MCFT’s net sales increased 26.3% year-over-year to $186.74 million. Adjusted net income went up 17.4% from the same period last year to $22.42 million, while adjusted net income per common share stood at $1.21, up 19.8% from the prior-year period.

The consensus EPS estimate of $1.49 for the fourth quarter (ending June 2022) indicates a 52.3% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the consensus revenue estimate for the same quarter of $194.52 million reflects a rise of 25.1% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, MCFT has an impressive surprise earnings history, as it has topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 1.9% over the past month and 2.6% over the past five days to close the last trading session at $23.99.  

MCFT’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

MCFT is rated an A for Value and B for Growth.  Within the Athletics & Recreation industry, it is ranked #4 out of 38 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality for MCFT, click here.  

BRP Inc. (DOOO) 

Based in Valcourt, Canada, DOOO manufactures and markets power-sports vehicles and marine products globally. The company operates through two segments: Powersports and Marine. Its products are sold through a network of independent dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.  

In March, DOOO announced the return of the Can-Am brand of motorcycles, with a product line-up that will be completely electric. The new products should add to the company’s revenue stream.

DOOO’s revenues increased marginally year-over-year to CAD1.81 billion ($1.44 billion) in the fiscal first quarter ended April 30. Net income and EPS came in at CAD121 million ($96.23 million) and CAD1.46, respectively. Net cash flows generated from financing activities came in at CAD232.50 million ($184.92 million), up substantially from its negative year-ago value.

Street expects DOOO’s EPS to increase 93% year-over-year to $2.23 for the next fiscal quarter (ending October 2022). Likewise, analysts expect revenue for the same period to rise 50.4% year-over-year to $1.86 billion. In addition, DOOO has topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Over the past three months, DOOO’s stock has gained 3.3% to close yesterday’s trading session at $67.54. 

It is no surprise that DOOO has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our POWR Rating system.

DOOO has a Value and Sentiment grade of B. It is ranked #3 in the Athletics & Recreation industry.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades we’ve stated above, one can see DOOO ratings for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Quality here.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO)

HZO is a recreational boat and yacht retailer and a superyacht service company operating in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing, and sells new and used recreational boats.

In April, HZO declared that it had invested in Boatzon, an online boat and marine retailer. The investment is expected to support the company’s goal of higher-margin business growth and diversification of its portfolio.

Earlier in the same month, HZO announced its acquisition of Superyacht Management, S.A.R.L., a superyacht management company based in Golfe Juan, France. The acquisition is expected to expand HZO’s superyacht brokerage subsidiary Northrop & Johnson’s services offerings.

For the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, HZO’s revenue increased 16.6% year-over-year to $610.11 million, while net income was up 37.4% from the prior-year quarter to $53.51 million. Net income per common share rose 40.2% from the same period last year to $2.37.

Street EPS estimate for the third fiscal quarter (ending June 2022) of $3.03 indicates an improvement of 16.8% from the prior-year period. Street revenue estimate for the third quarter of $763.49 million indicates a 14.6% year-over-year increase. Additionally, HZO has topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

HZO’s shares have gained 1.7% intraday to close yesterday’s trading session at $41.18.

HZO’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, equating to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

HZO has an A grade for Value and Quality and a B grade for Growth. It is ranked #2 in the same industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades I’ve just highlighted, one can see HZO ratings for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

MCFT shares were trading at $24.20 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.21 (+0.88%). Year-to-date, MCFT has declined -14.58%, versus a -12.48% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MCFTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DOOOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HZOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is This the Formation of a Bear Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) staged an impressive rally since hitting a low of 3,810 on May 20th. Unfortunately the more I look at the facts in hand...the more concerned I am that this is the formation of a bear market...the more defensive measures I am making in my newsletter services, Reitmeister Total Return and this one, POWR Value. In this week’s Market Commentary I spell out more details on why the odds of bear market continue to grow. Read on below for more…
Jun 4, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 3 Oversold Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy'

The stock market sell-offs triggered by investor concerns over macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties this year have driven many quality stocks into oversold territory. So, it could be wise to invest in oversold stocks Agilent (A), Hillenbrand (HI), and TriNet (TNET), which have immense upside potential. Also, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s discuss.
Jun 7, 2022 | 12:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy This Month

The better-than-expected May employment report indicates that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively this year. Since the fears of an economic slowdown are expected to keep the stock market extremely volatile, it could be wise to bet on high-quality large-cap stocks McKesson (MCK), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Waste Management, Inc. (WM), given their ability to perform steadily.
Jun 6, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am

Read More Stories

More MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MCFT News