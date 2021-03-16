Hungry for Profits? Consider Adding These 2 Buy-Rated Food Stocks to Your Portfolio

NASDAQ: MDLZ | Mondelez International, Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

MDLZ – Rising food prices together with the inelastic nature of demand for food have been helping food stocks perform well amid current market volatility. As food prices rise further with the Fed holding interest rates steady, we think the shares of Mondelez International (MDLZ) and Sysco Corporation (SYY) should keep soaring. Read on.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Mar 16, 2021


The food industry is considered one of the safest industries on which to bet amid market volatility, given its non-cyclical nature. The inelastic demand for foodstuff ensures stable sales for companies in the food sector.

Food prices have risen 3.6% over the past 12 months, as of February 2021, according to  the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This implies higher revenues and earnings for the food industry because food demand has remained constant. Furthermore, rising inflation rates have incentivized many investors to focus on the non-cyclical industries such as food.

Given this backdrop, we think food companies Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and Sysco Corporation (SYY) should continue to generate stable revenues and their stocks should keep soaring.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Based in Illinois, MDLZ manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products. The company operates through four segments — Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. Its portfolio includes snack brands including  Nabisco, Oreo, Cadbury, Milka and Toblerone chocolate, Trident gum, and Tang powdered beverages. MDLZ sells its products to supermarket chains, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores and retail food outlets, among others.

The company entered an agreement on March 9, 2021 to acquire Gourmet Food Holdings, a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium entertaining food products. Last month,  MDLZ’s innovation and venture hub, SnackFutures, announced the launch of CoLab, which is a new start-up engagement program for early-stage well-being snack brands. Also, MDLZ’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share payable on April 14, 2021.

The company’s net revenues have increased 5.6% year-over-year to $7.30 billion for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. MDLZ’s gross profit has increased 4.1% year-over-year to $2.87 billion. Its operating income came in at $1.15 billion, which represents an improvement of 26.8% year-over-year. Moreover, its net earnings were $1.16 billion, up 57.5% year-over-year. MDLZ’s non-GAAP EPS also increased 9.8% year-over-year to $0.67.

A consensus EPS estimate of $0.65 for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 represents an improvement of 3.2% year-over-year. Also,  MDLZ surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion for the same quarter ending June 30, 2021 represents an 8.4% gain on a year-over-year basis. The stock has gained 12.4% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $57.23.

MDLZ’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a B grade for Sentiment, Stability and Quality. We have also rated MDLZ for Growth, Value and Momentum. Click here to access all MDLZ’s ratings.

MDLZ is ranked #23 of 82 stocks in the B-rated Food Makers industry.

Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Founded in 1969, SYY markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The company operates primarily through three segments—Broadline, SYGMA and Other. It distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, vegetables, canned and dry foods and dairy products,  and non-food items, such as paper plates and cooking utensils. SYY serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, and schools and colleges, among others.

SYY announced on March 10 that it has reduced its outstanding debt by $1.10 billion. The company’s board of directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on April 23. Also, SYY introduced nine innovative concepts through its Cutting-Edge Solutions platform on February 15.

SYY was  affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; the demand for its products and services fell significantly. However, the company has managed to stay afloat. Its operating expenses have decreased more than 17% year-over-year to $1.89 billion for its  fiscal 2021 second quarter, ended December 26, 2020. Moreover, the company’s gross profit from its  SYGMA segment has increased more than 4% year-over-year to $129.30 million.

A consensus EPS estimate of $0.61 for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 represents an improvement of 310.3% year-over-year. Also, the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion for the same quarter represents a 57% gain on a year-over-year basis. The stock has gained 76.8% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $83.24.

SYY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Growth, Value and Quality as well. Click here to see the additional ratings for SYY (Stability, Momentum and Sentiment).

SYY is ranked #11 in the same industry.

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

MDLZ shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, MDLZ has declined -1.18%, versus a 5.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MDLZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

Get this newly updated stock market (SPY) outlook from Steve Reitmeister. He discusses his year end target for the S&P 500 and the formula for success to stay one step ahead of the pack. This includes a peek at his top 11 stocks for 2021. Read on for the full story...
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You’ll Want to Own in 2021

Growth stocks tend to do well during economic recoveries. So, because the U.S. appears to have finally entered its economic recovery phase, supported by a recent federal support package and a turbo-charged coronavirus vaccination drive, we think Align Technology (ALGN), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), and Insperity (NSP), names that possess solid growth attributes, may deliver plenty upside. Let’s look closer at these companies.
Mar 16, 2021 | 4:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Our Stock of the Week is NOT a Stock

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasuries (TBT) is up 30% YTD. This is largely due to long-term Treasuries becoming less attractive as the economic outlook improves. Despite these gains, TBT is poised for further gains as rates remain well-below their historical norms making this one of the best risk/reward investments for the year ahead. Read on for more details...
Mar 15, 2021 | 8:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Buy the Dip Nasdaq Stocks

The stocks of many pandemic winners are now experiencing a correction as investors rotate into potential post-pandemic winners. With that backdrop, we believe the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite’s 4.2% decline over the past month offers good entry points to Adobe (ADBE), Workday (WDAY), Autodesk (ADSK), and Ericsson (ERIC). These names are well-positioned to benefit in the long run because pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue in the post-pandemic world. Let’s discuss.
Mar 16, 2021 | 12:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Our Stock of the Week is NOT a Stock

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasuries (TBT) is up 30% YTD. This is largely due to long-term Treasuries becoming less attractive as the economic outlook improves. Despite these gains, TBT is poised for further gains as rates remain well-below their historical norms making this one of the best risk/reward investments for the year ahead. Read on for more details...
Mar 15, 2021 | 8:49pm

Read More Stories

More Mondelez International, Inc. - (MDLZ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MDLZ News