3 Stocks Bringing AI to the Masses

: META | Meta Platforms Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

META – Like it or not, large companies with a combination of cash and massive databases do have an advantage in the new AI world. These three companies are wielding that advantage to get a leg up in the rapidly changing AI landscape. Keep a close eye on how these companies, Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Yelp (YELP) continue to take advantage of their respective incumbencies to shape the consumer’s interaction with AI.

Steven AdamsBy Steven Adams

Sep 28, 2023


AI applications are evolving rapidly. For companies to make money off of the new technology, they need consumers to accept using AI as part of their daily lives. Meta Platforms (META) took a big step toward making AI user friendly this week, making the AI interaction seem like a chat with a popular celebrity, or just another member of your friend group. 

Don’t get me wrong, ChatGPT and Claude are great applications, but most people aren’t willing to become “Prompt Engineers” just to find out where the best pizza is near them. To capture the large consumer market, companies like Meta have to dumb down (yes, ironic when speaking of AI) the interface so it’s very simple to use. 

Introducing AI bots based on popular media and historic characters to provide both search results, and an AI “buddy” to chat with on Instagram, or via WhatsApp, is a big step in the right direction. As Ahmad Al-Dahle, METAs VP of Generative AI put it, “You don’t have to pull yourself out of context to interact or engage or get the assistant to help you.” It’s what the social media and marketing geeks like to call being “native” to the platform. 

Meta and Zuckerberg have been chastised in the business press as being behind in the AI game. But with this latest announcement it appears they were just taking some time to get it right…making sure they weren’t just blathering about AI for the sake of getting positive press. 

Meta currently has operating margins of almost 29%, and trades at 2.79 times sales. In the latest quarter, revenue increased 11% YoY, and free cash flow was a tick under $11 billion. 

The company is rated a B overall in our POWR Ratings, where it is ranked higher than 81% of the stocks in our database. Not surprisingly it rates an A for Quality.

As the AI race developed this year, a lot of investors were asking why only the large companies were “winning” while there seemed to be a dearth of small AI companies. Here’s why. Companies like Alphabet (GOOGL)…which I still call Google…have what it takes to bring profitable AI products to market. Cash…AI is EXPENSIVE. Large data sets…training AI takes a LOT of information. And, always helpful, a built-in user base.  

Google, while weaving AI into its products, from Gmail to Google Docs, is also focusing heavily on allowing developers to make new AI products (which inevitably will interact with Google products) by putting a large effort into AI development tools, like its LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications. 

Thus, a large part of the Alphabet AI strategy is to provide the picks and shovels that build AI. Which, again, it is very good at because it possesses massive databases and the wherewithal to train AI on those databases. 

Oh, and as to the user base…as Sundar Pichai, CEO, put it in their most recent earnings release, “With fifteen products that each serve half a billion people, and six that serve over two billion each, we have so many opportunities to deliver on our mission.”

GOOGL has an overall B rating in our POWR Ratings database, performing the best in the components of Quality and Sentiment. The company has a PE ratio just under 28 and has operating margins clocking in at a tad under 26% as of the latest quarter. 

Finally, a stock that you may not think of in the same breath as a Meta or Alphabet, but it’s pursuing similar strategies with the massive database it possesses, Yelp (YELP)

As Craig Saldanha, Yelps Chief Product Officer recently wrote, “With the vast amount of rich user-generated content available on Yelp, we’ve long used AI to power solutions across our platform, including dish recommendations, organization of photos and automating content moderation, among others.”

The stock, along with the much larger Meta and Alphabet, has done quite well in 2023, as many smaller companies have missed out on the large cap boom. Yelp has gross margins of over 85%, and trades at 1.68 times sales. It has a 97% overall rating in our POWR ratings and is the number one stock in the Internet category. 

Whether making the interface easier and platform native, META, building out tools for AI developers, GOOGL, or making their product and interface better for their customers, YELP, these three stocks are on their respective AI games. They’re bringing AI to the masses and should continue to be rewarded for their work in this area.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

META shares were trading at $305.38 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $7.64 (+2.57%). Year-to-date, META has gained 153.76%, versus a 13.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steven Adams


After earning a law degree cum laude with a focus on securities law, Steven worked as a Nasdaq market maker for a large broker dealer, and then as a trader for an arbitrage focused proprietary hedge fund. He subsequently worked as a consultant for a Fortune 500 consulting firm serving both government and commercial clients, including the NYSE, Prudential, FDIC, and NASA. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
METAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GOOGLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
YELPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: LINC | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Education Stocks to Buy for an AI World

AI is supposed to remake many areas of the economy, acting as a disruptor of current business operations. It’s becoming clear that one area quickly proclaimed a victim of AI, may actually be a huge beneficiary of the new technology. These three education and training stocks, Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), Perdoceo (PRDO) and Stride (LRN), are humming along in a ChatGPT world.
Sep 27, 2023 | 1:55pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The Fed threw some gasoline on the stock sell off fire last week. With that stocks are exploring new lows with the 200 day moving average in play at 4,195 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Is it time to buy stocks...or run for cover? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights including how low he expects stocks to go. Plus information on his top 11 picks for today’s volatile market. Read on below for more...
Sep 27, 2023 | 6:15am
: BATL | News, Ratings, and Charts

My Favorite Energy Stock Under $10

Oil is back in the headlines as it has rocketed higher on a combination of factors over the past two months. This means oil stocks should definitely be back on your radar. And this under $10 oil stock has popped up on the POWR Ratings radar, Battalion Oil (BATL).
Sep 24, 2023 | 10:03am
: LOAN | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy Rating Issued on THIS 10% Yield Stock

In the current high mortgage rate environment, and with financial instability growing in the commercial real estate market, you want to be extra diligent when investing in mortgage lenders. This lender has a sterling track record of providing short term loans to those needing some quick extra cash. And Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is rewarding investors with a hefty dividend.
Sep 26, 2023 | 4:03pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Alert: Just Another BUY THE DIP Opportunity

Traders threw a tantrum after the Fed shared details on their rate hike plans. This has the S&P 500 (SPY) hitting the lowest level in quite a while. Gladly, things are not as dire as they seem. That is why Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights to explain why a bull market is still in place...and how to target the best stocks and ETFs for the days ahead. Read on for the full story below...
Sep 23, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More Meta Platforms Inc. (META) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All META News