Under $10 POWR Stock of the Week: Medallion Financial (MFIN)

NASDAQ: MFIN | Medallion Financial Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

MFIN – Since the housing bubble in the late 2000’s the U.S. has enjoyed an almost uninterrupted period of easy money. Financing for anything and everything was freely available from a wide variety of lenders. That came to an abrupt end last year as runaway inflation forced the Federal Reserve to rapidly raise interest rates, and forced borrowers to turn to creative lenders like Medallion Financial.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Dec 14, 2023


While the latest “pause” from the Federal Reserve has markets rallying in anticipation of rate cuts next year, for borrowers rates remain high. And, if the Fed does begin cutting next year, it’s highly doubtful that rates will come down anywhere near as fast as they were raised over the past year. 

That leaves a multitude of borrowers still scrambling for creative financing options in the short term, and likely for most of 2024 as well. One company that has shifted its business strategy to address the needs of borrowers in this environment is Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Medallion was originally focused on lending for taxi medallions, thus the “Medallion” moniker. But with the explosion of ride sharing companies like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), it maintains a small medallion business, but now focuses more on recreational lending, home improvement lending, and commercial lending. 

The company has been executing well on its new strategy, reporting record net income in its latest quarter. According to Medallion President Andrew Murstein, “…earnings of nearly $41 million for the first nine months of the year were up 32% compared to last year.” Recreation loans, which make up 61% of Medallion’s loan portfolio, grew 15% in the quarter YoY. 

Net interest income grew 16% to $48 million, compared to $42 million in the prior year’s quarter. And net assets grew to an all time high of $2.6 billion, also a 16% increase in the quarter YoY.

Even with those numbers Medallion, trading around $9, has a very attractive valuation. Shares trade at only 4.1x earnings and 6.8x projected earnings. The price to sales ratio is also a lowly 0.92x sales, and the company trades at an extremely low 1.8x free cash flow. 

Medallion was able to raise its dividend in the latest quarter by 25%, and now has a 4.2% dividend yield. 

Medallion has an overall B rating in our POWR Rating system, outperforming almost 90% of the stocks we track. The stock is particularly strong on the Momentum and Value components in our ratings. 

With interest rates moderating, it will likely still be some time before rates for borrowers return to levels anywhere near where they were prior to the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign. This should keep Medallion on track to continue performing well, offering valuable services to borrowers in need of financing options. 

What To Do Next?

If you like the stock shared above…then you will love this new special report sharing 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential.

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

MFIN shares were trading at $9.30 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.08 (-0.85%). Year-to-date, MFIN has gained 35.92%, versus a 24.68% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MFINGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UBERGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LYFTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2024 Stock Market Outlook

The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? And where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what are the top picks to outperform? Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to answer all these questions. Just read on below...
Dec 9, 2023 | 6:27am
: KN | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks That Could Outpace the Market in December

The increasing demand for IT services and cloud-based solutions are expected to boost the tech industry’s growth. Moreover, given constant advancements, fundamentally strong tech stocks N Knowles (KN), Spirent Communications (SPMYY), and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) look poised to outpace the market in December. Read more...
Dec 12, 2023 | 11:32am
: TRMD | News, Ratings, and Charts

POWR Income Stock of the Week: Torm PLC (TRMD)

Oil markets trade on a variety of factors including geopolitical pressures, government regulation, and country specific output. That’s not to mention simple supply and demand. The best time to look at oil related stocks is in the lower end of a range or cycle, because you know eventually oil will move back to the high end of the range or cycle, as it always has. One stock with a potent dividend that deserves a look at this spot in the range is Torm PLC.
Dec 12, 2023 | 2:56pm
: UPWK | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Company's Strategic Pivot to AI Could Lead to Massive Profit Growth

There are many ways for a company to approach the use of AI. They can integrate it in their products, inform their own strategic business decisions (such as those made in the M&A arena) and they can use it to enhance their customers' experience. But few companies are embracing the new technology as wholeheartedly as Upwork as it has pivoted from potential AI casualty to AI leader.
Dec 12, 2023 | 1:09pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Trading Plan for 12/13 Fed Meeting

There is no denying the bull run for stocks since the last Fed meeting on 11/1. In fact, the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke above the July highs to peak levels for the year above 4,600. The main thing for investors to contemplate is whether the 12/13 Fed announcement will add to those gains...or trigger a correction. That is what Steve Reitmeister covers in his latest market commentary that includes a preview of his top 13 picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Dec 12, 2023 | 6:27am

Read More Stories

More Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MFIN News