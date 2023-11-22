Shares of Israel-based software enterprise monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) have made considerable strides following a robust quarterly performance. The impressive leap in the third quarter revenue for 2023 marked a 38% increase year-over-year to $189.19 million, leading to a non-GAAP EPS of $0.64. This was notably above analysts’ EPS and revenue expectations of $0.21 and $182.50 million. The sturdy financial results are largely attributable to the successful implementation of the company’s multi-product strategy and steady customer demand.

However, it should be noted that MNDY is currently operating amidst tough competition with industry titans, necessitating the need to fortify its portfolio through enhanced product offerings and building a more extensive network.

Despite the promising performance, it’s important to approach MNDY with caution, considering its lofty valuation, which can trigger sizable fluctuations in stock price, particularly amid conflicts in Israel and potential disruption risks. Its forward Price/Sales of 11.50x is significantly higher than the industry average of 2.63x.

Given these considerations, I think it could be best to wait for a better entry point in the stock. Let’s closely analyze some of MNDY’s key financial metrics to better comprehend the overall situation.

Tracking MNDY’s Financial Performance: An Analysis of Net Income, Revenue, and Key Ratios (2021-2023)

On December 31, 2021, MNDY reported a trailing-12-month Net Income of -$129.29 million.

By March 31, 2022, the Net Income had increased in loss to -$157.02 million, indicating increased expenditures or decreased revenues.

In the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, the Net Income further dipped into negative territory, landing at -$173.8 million.

Slight recovery was seen by September 30, 2022, as the Net Income came up to -$167.98 million, and to -$136.86 million by the end of the year.

Notable improvement was seen in the first quarter of 2023 where the Net Income improved substantially to -$84.85 million.

Continuing this same upward trend, by June 30, 2023, the loss was scaled down further to -$46.22 million.

From our first recorded data in December 2021 to the last recorded data in September 2023, MNDY’s Net Income showed declining losses, marking a positive turnaround. On September 30, 2023, the Net Income was at -$15.7 million.

In comparison to the starting value, the Net Income has grown in terms of decreasing losses by $113.59 million from 2021 to 2023, indicating favorable trajectory for the company. Recent trends suggest a consistent decline in losses through 2023, which may indicate management’s effective strategies for cost control, revenue enhancement, or both. However, it is important to continue monitoring the situation to assess MNDY’s economic health.

Reviewing trailing-12-month revenue data reports for MNDY, it’s clear there has been a distinctive upward trajectory in numbers over the recent time frame. Here are the key highlights.

On December 31, 2021, MNDY’s revenue was $308.15 million.

As of March 31, 2022, an impressive surge in earnings to $357.67 million was recorded, marking a substantial increment from the figure noted at the close of the previous year.

This growth trend continued into mid-2022; by June 30, revenue had increased again to reach $410.78 million.

By the end of the third quarter on September 30, 2022, MNDY reported a further increase in revenue, this time to $464.65 million.

To cap off 2022, the company achieved a significant record high, making $519.03 million in revenue as of December 31.

In the first quarter of 2023, the revenue figure rose yet again to $572.79 million on March 31.

MNDY kept this momentum into the second quarter of the year, with a total revenue of $624.75 million as of June 30, 2023.

The series concludes on a high note: As of September 30, 2023, MNDY’s revenue reached an all-time peak of $677.04 million.

Overall, MNDY has demonstrated a consistent growth trend in its revenue figures over this period. From the first reported value of $308.15 million on December 31, 2021, to the last figure of $677.04 million on September 30, 2023, the company has seen an impressive growth rate of approximately 119%. This underscores a solid fiscal performance and a robust capacity to generate increasing revenues.

In 2021, the Return on Assets (ROA) of MNDY showed a slight fluctuation, but no positive improvement. It moved from -0.18 in December to -0.19 by the end of the year.

In the first quarter of 2022, the ROA slightly improved to -0.16. However, there was a dip to -0.17 by June 2022.

A consistent improvement was seen in the ROA from September 2022 to September 2023.The figure stood at -0.14 in December 2022, which further improved to -0.08 in March 2023 and then sharply rose to -0.04 by June 2023. By the end of September 2023, the ROA had improved significantly and was reported to be -0.014.

When measuring growth rate from the first value to the last, we see an improvement of approximately 92%. Despite starting at a negative rate, this shows the company has been successful in minimizing the losses over this period.

The trend for MNDY’s ROA largely shows a decline in losses over time, especially in the last reported year which indicates a positive trajectory towards potential profitability.

The Current Ratio of MNDY has seen considerable fluctuations throughout the series of data provided. Here’s an overview of what has been observed:

In March 2021, the Current Ratio stood at a low of 0.87.

By June 2021, there was a significant increase as the Current Ratio soared to 4.85.

This upward trend saw a slowdown towards the end of 2021. Despite slight fluctuations, the Current Ratio generally showed a declining pattern, closing at 4.00 in December 2021.

As we moved into 2022, the downward trend persisted. The ratio continued on a narrow downward trajectory until the end of 2022, where it slightly increased to 3.10 in December.

Entering 2023, there has been a further drop in the Current Ratio, reaching as low as 2.82 in June 2023 and remained at 2.82 in September 2023.

The trend of Current Ratio shows an overall growth calculated from the initial value to the end of period value, but it seems to have followed a downward trajectory since it peaked in June 2021. Recently, the last observed value in September 2023 was 2.82, which suggests continued pressure on the company’s liquidity management, despite slight fluctuations in the downward trend. Notwithstanding the high rate attained in the mid of 2021, closer observation indicates that MNDY’s Current Ratio has been decreasing steadily over the recent periods. The underlying reasons for these movements would require further investigation.

Analyzing MNDY’s Stock Performance: An Upward Surge, Downward Shift, and Minor Recovery in 2023

The share price of MNDY demonstrates an overall downward trend from May 2023 to November 2023. Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

The share price started at $166.18 on May 26, 2023 and rose gradually to its highest point at $179.91 on July 21, 2023.

From this peak, the price began its decline with some minor fluctuations until it reached its lowest point at $129.28 on November 3, 2023, representing a decrease of about 15 percent from the first recorded price in May.

However, there was a noticeable rebound in the last weeks of November, reaching a value of $171.28 on November 21, 2023. Despite this rebound, the value is still lower than the peak value in July.

The data suggests an initial growth in the earlier months (from May 2023 to July 2023), followed by a decelerating trend that culminated in a dip and subsequent minor recovery towards the end of the period (November 2023). However, it’s important to remember that financial markets can be influenced by many factors and past performance doesn’t necessarily predict future trends. Here is a chart of MNDY’s price over the past 180 days.

Evaluating MNDY’s Notable Growth, Quality, and Sentiment Ratings in 2023

MNDY has an overall C rating, translating to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. It is ranked #51 out of the 132 stocks in the Software – Application category.

Analyzing the provided POWR Rating data, the three most noteworthy dimensions for MNDY are Growth, Quality, and Sentiment.

Growth: The growth dimension showcases the most impressive performance achieving its highest rating of 94 in November 2023. The growth rating remains consistent and high throughout the period from May to November 2023, starting at 87 and gently increasing over time to reach its peak.

Quality: The quality rating also presents a positive trend despite modest fluctuations. The rating begins at 70 in May 2023, remains stable for a while, then shows a marked increase to 80 by November 2023.

Sentiment: The sentiment rating presents some variation but tends to increase overall. It starts at 76 in May 2023, dips to 63 in June, and subsequently rises and reaches its highest value of 73 by November 2023.

These ratings reflect a strong growth trajectory and positive sentiment for MNDY underlined by a quality score that indicates reliability and a good measure of stability in the company’s operations.

How does monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stack Up Against its Peers?

Other stocks in the Software – Application sector that may be worth considering are eGain Corporation (EGAN), Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), and TeamViewer SE (TMVWY) — they have better POWR Ratings.

MNDY shares were trading at $175.00 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $4.40 (+2.58%). Year-to-date, MNDY has gained 43.44%, versus a 20.41% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Subhasree Kar

Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...

