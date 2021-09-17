The potential impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on economic recovery is causing volatility in the major stock market indices. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week and the stock market’s history of weakness in September are making investors cautious.

Amid this uncertainty, low-priced stocks with significant growth potential could be ideal bets versus their overpriced counterparts. In addition, a substantial increase in retail trading activities should help under-the-radar stocks outperform the pricey ones because retail investors tend to dabble in low-priced stocks due to their limited capital and desire to own more shares.

This, along with a low-interest-rate environment, should we think continue to favor financially sound stocks Mechel PAO (MTL), Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY), and RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT), which are currently trading at less than $10. These stocks have a ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Mechel PAO (MTL)

Based in Moscow, MTL is a leading mining company with more than 20 production enterprises that produce coal, iron ore, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat, and electric power. The company also owns three trade ports, transport operators, and a sales and service network. In addition, it provides sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

This month, MTL launched the development of Sivaglinskoye iron ore mining with an approximately two billion rubles ($27.6 million). This iron deposit has a 2.2 square kilometer surface size, with an estimated 21 million tonnes of iron ore reserves for open mining. With this new project, the company is expected to increase its iron ore self-sufficiency by 15 – 20% to 60%.

MTL’s net sales increased 43.1% sequentially to 108.86 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The company’s operating profit grew 134.1% sequentially to 30.38 billion rubles ($419.17 million), while its EBITDA rose 84.9% to 33.73 billion rubles ($465.38 million). Also, the company’s profit increased 202.8% sequentially to 23.91 billion rubles ($329.9 million).

A $4.64 billion consensus revenue estimate for its fiscal period ending December 2021 represents a 28.9% increase year-over-year. Furthermore, the stock has gained 132.4% over the past nine months and 156.4% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $4.23.

MTL’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has an A grade for Momentum, Growth, and Quality. We’ve also graded MTL for Stability, Sentiment, and Value. Click here to access all MTL’s ratings. MTL is ranked #7 of 33 stocks in the A-rated Steel industry.

Note that MTL is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Stocks Under $10 portfolio. Learn more here.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY)