Nike (NKE), Adidas (ADDYY), or Skechers (SKX): Which is the Best Athletic Stock?

NYSE: NKE | Nike Inc. CI B News, Ratings, and Charts

NKE – The surge in global interest in sports and fitness activities is contributing significantly to the growth of the athletic industry. Hence, let us analyze which is the best athletic stock among Adidas (ADDYY), NIKE (NKE), and Skechers (SKX). Read more…

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Sep 29, 2023


The influence of fashion and lifestyle trends has played a pivotal role in the growth of the athletic wear market, boosting the athletic industry. Considering the tailwinds, in this article, I have evaluated three leading athletic stocks, Adidas AG (ADDYY), NIKE, Inc. (NKE), and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX), to determine the better investment. Based on a fundamental comparison of these stocks, SKX appears to be the best for reasons explained throughout this article.

The growing global interest in sports and fitness is driving the demand for athletic footwear, especially specialized shoes for various activities like running and walking. Fashion trends have also made sneakers and sports shoes a popular style choice beyond just athletic use.

As a result, the global athletic footwear market is estimated to reach $189.80 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3%.

Moreover, while sports apparel was initially for athletes, it is now popular with gym-goers and non-athletes. Growth in sports apparel is also driven by rising health awareness, increased fitness activities, women’s participation in sports, celebrity endorsements, and improved living standards in emerging markets.

Hence, the sports apparel market is estimated to reach $410.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032.

In addition, the rise in obesity due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets, coupled with increased awareness of fitness benefits, is driving the global fitness and recreational sports centers market growth.

IMARC Group expects the global fitness and recreational sports centers market to reach $153.0 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%.

With these favorable trends in mind, let’s delve into the fundamentals of the three Athletics & Recreation stock picks, beginning with the third choice.

Stock #3: Adidas AG (ADDYY)

Headquartered in Germany, ADDYY designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide.

The company pays an annual dividend of $0.38, which translates to a yield of 0.45% at the current price level. It has a four-year average dividend yield of 1.14%.

ADDYY’s net sales for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2023, decreased 4.5% year-over-year to €5.34 billion ($5.63 billion). Its net income came in at €95 million ($100.09 million), down 69.3% from the previous-year quarter. However, its marketing and point-of-sale expenses declined 6.9% year-over-year to €617 million ($650.05 million).

ADDYY’s EPS for its fiscal year 2023 is expected to decline 309.9% year-over-year to negative $0.41. However, its revenue for the same quarter is expected to increase 2.8% from the previous-year quarter to $24.41 billion.

The stock has gained 35.8% over the past year but declined 13.4% over the past month, closing the last trading session at $82.74.

ADDYY’s mixed fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Also, the stock has a C grade for Value, Momentum, Sentiment, Stability, and Quality. ADDYY is ranked #22 of 37 stocks in the Athletics & Recreation industry.

Beyond the POWR Ratings stated above, we’ve also graded ADDYY for Growth; click here to access all ADDYY’s ratings.

Stock #2: NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

NKE designs, develops, markets, and sells men’s, women’s, and kids’ athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide.

On August 3, NKE declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on October 2, 2023. The company pays an annual dividend of $1.36, which translates to a yield of 1.51% at the current price level. It has a four-year average dividend yield of 0.94%.

NKE’s revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $12.94 billion in the fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2023. Its gross profit increased 1.9% year-over-year to $5.72 billion. However, its net income declined 1.2% year-over-year to $1.45 billion.

While analysts expect NKE’s EPS to decline 5.9% year-over-year in the current fiscal quarter ending November 2023, its revenue is likely to rise 1.8% from the previous-year quarter to $13.56 billion. Also, it has surpassed revenue and EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has declined 23.5% year-to-date but gained marginally intraday to close the last trading session at $89.63.

The stock has an overall rating of C, which translates to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system.

NKE also has a C grade for Sentiment and Momentum. It is ranked #18 in the same industry.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for NKE (Growth, Stability, Value, and Quality).

Stock #1: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

SKX designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments; Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers products under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, etc.

On September 11, SKX announced that Doja Cat, a Grammy-winning superstar and style icon, had launched her first footwear collaboration with SKX called “Skechers x Doja Cat.”

This collaboration, available exclusively for a limited time on StockX, showcases Doja Cat’s influence on product design and an avant-garde campaign featuring a range of sounds and texture, from pure white to dark and destructive tones.

On September 14, SKX launched the advanced Skechers Football collection with three new boots for women and men.

SKX’s sales increased 7.7% year-over-year to $2.01 billion in the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Its gross profit rose 18.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.06 million and earnings from operations increased 41.2% year-over-year to $217.70 million.

Also, its net earnings grew 69% from the prior-year quarter to $152.80 million and $0.98 per share, respectively.

Analysts expect SKX’s EPS to grow 42.8% year-over-year to $0.79 in the fiscal third quarter ending September 2023. Its revenue is likely to rise 7.9% from the previous-year quarter to $2.03 billion in the same quarter. It has surpassed revenue estimates in each of the four trailing quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 43.6% to close the last trading session at $47.86.

SKX’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Growth, Value, and Sentiment. It is ranked #4 in the same industry.

To see SKX’s additional ratings for Stability, Momentum, and Quality, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

NKE shares were trading at $95.07 per share on Friday morning, up $5.44 (+6.07%). Year-to-date, NKE has declined -17.98%, versus a 13.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NKEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ADDYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SKXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: META | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Bringing AI to the Masses

Like it or not, large companies with a combination of cash and massive databases do have an advantage in the new AI world. These three companies are wielding that advantage to get a leg up in the rapidly changing AI landscape. Keep a close eye on how these companies, Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Yelp (YELP) continue to take advantage of their respective incumbencies to shape the consumer’s interaction with AI.
Sep 28, 2023 | 12:22pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The Fed threw some gasoline on the stock sell off fire last week. With that stocks are exploring new lows with the 200 day moving average in play at 4,195 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Is it time to buy stocks...or run for cover? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights including how low he expects stocks to go. Plus information on his top 11 picks for today’s volatile market. Read on below for more...
Sep 27, 2023 | 6:15am
: BTE | News, Ratings, and Charts

With Oil Soaring, My Under $10 Stock of the Week

The number of oil rigs in the U.S. and Canada has decreased by 170 over the past year. International oil suppliers are cutting output. This opens the door to small oil and gas exploration and development companies like Baytex Energy (BTE).
Sep 28, 2023 | 6:17pm
: LOAN | News, Ratings, and Charts

Income Stock of the Week: Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

In the current high mortgage rate environment, and with financial instability growing in the commercial real estate market, you want to be extra diligent when investing in mortgage lenders. This lender has a sterling track record of providing short term loans to those needing some quick extra cash. And Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is rewarding investors with a hefty dividend.
Sep 27, 2023 | 6:46pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Alert: Just Another BUY THE DIP Opportunity

Traders threw a tantrum after the Fed shared details on their rate hike plans. This has the S&P 500 (SPY) hitting the lowest level in quite a while. Gladly, things are not as dire as they seem. That is why Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights to explain why a bull market is still in place...and how to target the best stocks and ETFs for the days ahead. Read on for the full story below...
Sep 23, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More Nike Inc. CI B (NKE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NKE News