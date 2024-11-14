The technology industry is transforming every day with new advancements. The sector is aiding various industries and contributing to their transition from traditional modes to the modern tech-driven ways. These trends have positioned the tech industry for continued growth and prosperity.

Given the industry’s bright outlook, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong tech stocks Olo Inc. (OLO), Xperi Inc. (XPER), and Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) currently trading under $10 and can soar over 25%.

The technology market is expanding rapidly at unprecedented levels, driven by encouraging trends like AI-integrated systems, advanced software, surging demand for SAAS, and the growing scale of enterprise software solutions that elevate businesses and operations and focus on enhanced efficiency and core competencies.

In the year 2024, the companies mostly attempted to determine how to leverage generative AI, migrate their workloads to the cloud, and adjust to the updated regulatory requirements. Further, the increasing internet penetration accelerated the software application investments as more and more consumers preferred online resources to source what they needed.

With this, the global enterprise software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, resulting in a market volume of $517.26 billion by 2030. Market growth relies on the increasing preference for automated and integrated solutions, the demand for streamlined, reliable software applications, and the need to automate routine tasks.

Besides, owing to the rise in the adoption of public & hybrid cloud-based solutions, integration with other tools, and centralized data-driven analytics, the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is booming. Also, the market is currently observing rising partnerships and collaborations for business development, which will create ample market growth opportunities.

Given these encouraging trends, let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of top tech stocks: OLO, XPER, and EB.

Olo Inc. (OLO)

OLO operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants. The company’s platform allows on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, Engage, and Pay.

In terms of forward EV/Sales, OLO is trading at 2.82x, 9.5% lower than the industry average of 3.12x. Also, its trailing-12-month Price/Book of 1.69x is 48.9% lower than the industry average of 3.31x.

On November 7, OLO expanded its long-standing partnership with ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, for the launch of a new menu integration. The integration is intended to simplify catering menu management by automating menu updates across both tech platforms to save valuable time for restaurant operators.

On July 30, OLO and GRUBBRR, a leading provider of self-ordering technology, entered into a strategic partnership. The collaboration is aimed at elevating the onsite dining experience by combining GRUBBRR’s extensive platform, which includes self-ordering kiosks and dynamic digital menu boards, with Olo’s robust ordering and payment processing capabilities.

OLO’s total revenue increased 24.3% year-over-year to $71.85 million for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2024, and its non-GAAP gross profit was $43.61 million, up 11% from the prior year’s quarter. Also, the company’s non-GAAP net income grew 37.4% and 50% from the year-ago value to $10.39 million and $0.06 per share, respectively.

The company issued its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. OLO expects to report revenue in the range of $72.50 million to $73 million and non-GAAP operating income in the range of $8.70 million to $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year 2024, the company’s revenue is expected to be between $281.40 million and $281.90 million. Also, its non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $30.20 million – $30.50 million.

Street expects OLO’s revenue and EPS for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 15.5% and 33.3% year-over-year to $72.75 million and $0.07, respectively. Furthermore, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of OLO have increased 42.8% over the past six months and 41.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $6.67. The average analyst price target of $8.50 indicates a 27.44% upside potential.

OLO’s robust growth prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Sentiment. It also has a B for Growth. Within the A-rated Software – SAAS industry, OLO is ranked #11 out of 18 stocks.

Click here to access additional ratings of OLO for Quality, Stability, Value, and Momentum.

Xperi Inc. (XPER)

XPER operates as a global consumer and entertainment technology company. The company offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions; IPTV, a cloud-based solution; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service; metadata libraries; personalized content discovery; and technical support service.

XPER’s forward EV/EBIT of 8.26x is 61.1% lower than the industry average of 21.24x. Likewise, the stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 0.75 is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.11. Also, its forward EV/EBITDA of 4.84x is 68.7% lower than the 15.47x industry average.

On September 10, XPER’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TiVo, expanded its footprint across Europe through its personalized content discovery platform for smart TV, operator, and automotive solutions, available in 38 European markets and across 18 major brands.

The expansion broadens XPER’s footprint for content discovery services, enabling TiVo to aid its partners in addressing the continuously growing challenge of discovery in a fragmented streaming landscape.

On September 4, TiVo announced the expansion of its smart TVs Powered by TiVo across its OEM partners, spanning 17 brands, including Bush, Daewoo, Digihome, Panasonic, Sharp, Telefunken, and Vestel.

XPER’s revenue rose 1.9% year-over-year to $132.89 million during the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024. Its non-GAAP operating income grew 463.9% from the year-ago value to $24.52 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the company amounted to $23.31 million or $0.51 per share, against a net loss of $3.30 million and $0.08 per share during the prior year’s quarter.

According to the company’s revised financial outlook for fiscal 2024, XPER expects revenue of $490 million to $505 million.

Analysts expect XPER’s revenue for the first quarter (ending March 2025) to increase 4.5% year-over-year to $124.20 million. For the fiscal year 2025, the company’s revenue is expected to grow 4.1% year-over-year to $515.35 million. Also, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

XPER’s shares have gained 16.6% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $8.28. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $24 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%.

XPER’s sound fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Growth and a B grade for Value and Sentiment. Within the Software – Application industry, XPER is ranked #25 among the 129 stocks.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have XPER ratings for Momentum, Quality, and Stability. Get all XPER ratings here.

Eventbrite, Inc. (EB)

EB operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

In terms of forward EV/Sales, EB is trading at 0.12x, 93.9% lower than the industry average of 2.03x. Also, the stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 1.09 is 17.2% lower than the industry average of 1.31. Similarly, its forward EV/EBITDA of 1.13x is 85.7% lower than the industry average of 7.89x.

On October 28, EB launched a free timed-entry tool, empowering organizers to easily set up and sell multiple daily time slots for their events. This fully customizable solution by EB unlocks new opportunities and is ideal for tours, attractions, excursions, and classes, where attendees can easily book tickets for their preferred time slot.

During the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2024, EB reported net revenue of $77.80 million, and its gross profit came in at $53.26 million for the same period. Also, the company’s adjusted EBITDA was $5.34 million for the quarter.

Furthermore, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $530.96 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $489.20 million as of December 31, 2023.

As per the company’s outlook, it expects revenue in the range of $74 to $77 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year 2024, revenue will be within a range of $322 million to $326 million. Also, at the midpoint of the revenue outlook range, an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10% is projected for the year.

Analysts expect EB’s revenue for the fiscal year (ending December 2025) to increase 4.8% year-over-year to $340.19 million, and its EPS for the same period is expected to be $0.01.

EB’s stock has soared 37.3% over the past month to close the last trading session at $3.59. The average analyst price target of $5.75 indicates a 60.17% upside potential.

EB’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

EB has an A grade for Value. The stock also has a B grade for Quality. It is ranked #6 among the 26 stocks in the Internet – Services industry.

Click here to access additional EB ratings for Stability, Momentum, Growth, and Sentiment.

OLO shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, OLO has gained 13.11%, versus a 26.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

