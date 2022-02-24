Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Palantir?

: PLTR | Palantir Technologies News, Ratings, and Charts

PLTR – Despite robust revenue growth across its core segments, data mining company Palantir (PLTR) suffered a significant sell-off over the past few days. So, let’s evaluate if it’s wise to buy the dip in stock given its premium valuation and negative profit margins? Read on.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Feb 24, 2022


Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) develops and implements software tools for the intelligence community to assist with terrorist investigations and operations. Recently, the company was selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to enhance its role as a trusted technology partner in the federal COVID-19 response by supporting crucial distribution and supply-chain operations.

However, the stock dropped nearly 15% after the company reported a net loss in the recent earnings release and failed to meet the consensus earnings estimate. While the company’s core government segment exhibited solid growth, the lack of profitability and premium valuation continues to impact investor sentiments.

The company’s shares have retreated 61% over the past year and 49.3% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $10.43. The stock is currently trading 64.4% below its 52-week high of $29.29, which it hit on September 17, 2021.

 Here’s what could shape PLTR’s performance in the near term:

Mixed Financials

PLTR’s revenue increased 34.4% year-over-year to $432.87 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Its cash and cash equivalents grew 13.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, to $2.29 billion.

However, its operating loss came in at $58.94 million. The company’s net loss increased 5.3% from the prior-year quarter to $156.19 million, while its loss per share amounted to $0.08 over this period.

Mixed Profitability

PLTR’s trailing-12-months gross profit margin of 77.9% is 57.3% higher than the industry average of 49.6%. Also, its trailing-12-months levered FCF margin of 30.8% is 202.6% higher than the industry average of 10.2%.

However, PLTR’s trailing-12-months CAPEX/Sales multiple of 0.82% is 63.7% lower than the industry average of 2.26%. Also, its trailing-12-months ROA, net income margin and ROC are negative 16%, 33.8%, and 11.3%, respectively.

Stretched Valuations

In terms of trailing-12-months non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 52.67x, 167.8% higher than the industry average of 19.67x. Also, its forward EV/Sales multiple of 9.35x is 162.9% higher than the industry average of 3.56x. Moreover, PLTR’s forward Price/Sales of 10.43x is 214% higher than the industry average of 3.32x.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

PLTR has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. PLTR has a D grade for Value and a C for Quality. The company’s higher-than-industry valuation is in sync with the Value grade. In addition, PLTR’s mixed profitability and financials are consistent with the Quality grade.

Of the 23 stocks in the F-rated Software – SAAS industry PLTR is ranked #13.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, you can view PLTR ratings for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

While the company continues to exhibit solid growth in government contracts and various other collaborative projects, its lack of profitability is a cause of concern. In addition, the company failed to meet analysts’ earnings estimates in the recent quarterly report, which led its stock to witness a significant price decline. Moreover, the stock looks overpriced at current valuations, despite reporting a loss in the last quarter. Therefore, we believe investors should wait before scooping up its shares.

How Does Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While PLTR has an overall C rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, MiX Telematics Ltd. (MIXT), The Sage Group Plc (SGPYY), and Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

PLTR shares fell $0.19 (-1.61%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, PLTR has declined -35.04%, versus a -9.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PLTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MIXTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SGPYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DSGXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Retail Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Retail stocks had an outstanding year in 2021 due to the stimulus payments and pandemic improvement. Find out what's in store for the sector in 2022 and why you should consider high-quality stocks like Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (CVS).
Feb 22, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates several times this year are expected to keep the stock market volatile. So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally sound large-cap solid stocks Centene (CNC), Genuine Parts (GPC), LKQ (LKQ), and Albertsons (ACI) for stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system and have solid growth attributes.
Feb 22, 2022 | 11:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More Palantir Technologies (PLTR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PLTR News