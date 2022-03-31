Is Poshmark a Buy Under $15?

: POSH | Poshmark, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

POSH – POSH’s stock is currently trading at less than $15. But with the company’s guidance for the first quarter coming in below analysts’ expectations, will it be wise to bet on this name? Read on to learn our view.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Mar 31, 2022


Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) is a social marketplace that combines the human connection of a physical shopping experience with the scale, reach, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce. The Redwood City. Calif.-based company curates its marketplace into lifestyle categories, including apparel, accessories, footwear, home, beauty, and pets.

POSH revenue guidance was in the range of $86 – $88 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 – $9 million for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2022. The guidance was  lower than analysts’ expectations.

The stock has declined 72% in price over the past nine months and 65.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $13.36. In addition, it is currently trading 74.5% below its 52-week high of $52.39, which it hit on June 3, 2021.

Here is what could influence POSH’s performance in the upcoming months:

Disappointing Financials

POSH’s adjusted EBITDA for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, was negative $4.66 million, versus  a $4.82 million adjusted EBITDA in the year-ago period. The company’s non-GAAP loss from operations came in at $5.66 million, compared to $4.05 million in operating income in the year-ago period. Also, its non-GAAP free cash flow declined 68.4% year-over-year to $26.67 million.

Low Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio, POSH’s 0.73% is 30.6% lower than the 1.05% industry average. Its 0.58% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 77.8% lower than the 2.63% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month EBITDA and net income margin are negative compared to the 12.63% and 6.61% respective industry averages.

Stretched Valuations

In terms of forward EV/S, POSH’s 1.25x is higher than the 1.20x industry average. Also, its 2.81x  forward P/S is 200.4% higher than the 0.94x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

POSH has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. POSH has a D grade for Value, which is in sync with its 43.10x forward P/CF , which is  286.1% higher than the 11.16x industry average.

Furthermore, the stock has an F grade for Sentiment, which is consistent with analysts’ expectations that its  EPS will remain negative in fiscal 2022 and 2023.

POSH is ranked #52  of 61 stocks in the D-rated Consumer Goods industry. Click here to access POSH’s Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Quality ratings.

Bottom Line

Despite trading below $15, POSH looks overvalued at its current price level. Due to its weak financials and lower than industry profitability, we think it could be wise to avoid POSH now.

How Does Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) Stack Up Against its Peers

POSH has an overall POWR Rating of D, which equates to a Sell rating. Therefore, one might want to consider investing in other Consumer Goods stocks with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating, such as Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX), Société BIC SA (BICEY), and ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

POSH shares were trading at $12.75 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.61 (-4.57%). Year-to-date, POSH has declined -25.13%, versus a -3.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
POSHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTEXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BICEYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Strong Stock Bounce…What Happens Next?

Recession and stagflation are on the tips of too many investors’ tongues. This is true even as the S&P 500 (SPY) has enjoyed a tremendous two week rally. In fact, we are now closer to the previous highs than the recent lows. Unfortunately it is not yet time to relax. Instead we need to stay on vigilant watch on the upcoming economic reports to make sure they point to healthy growth that should propel stock prices higher. So lets review the key economic reports on the horizon along with what the leading indicators tell us about these announcements. Read on below for the full story…
Mar 30, 2022 | 6:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Value Stocks to Reinforce Your Portfolio in Q2 2022

Due to concerns over the possibility of aggressive interest rate increases and the consequences of a prolonged Ukraine-Russia war, current market volatility has caused many quality stocks to trade at attractive valuations. For example, fundamentally sound stocks Lockheed Martin (LMT), HCA Healthcare (HCA), FedEx (FDX), Enterprise Products (EPD), and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are currently trading at discounts to their peers and hold solid upside potential. So, we think it could be wise to add them to one’s portfolio now. Read on.
Mar 29, 2022 | 9:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Cannabis Stocks To Short Now After Getting Too High

Selling defined risk bear call spreads to get paid now to be a seller at higher prices later
Mar 27, 2022 | 12:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am

Read More Stories

More Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All POSH News