Over the past two decades, the cost of gene sequencing has plummeted, turning genomics into a cutting-edge field with enormous potential. Thanks to substantial investments and waves of research funding, the industry is making significant strides in understanding and treating a range of genetic disorders and complex diseases.

In this rapidly evolving landscape, fundamentally sound companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), and Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) are at the forefront of transforming healthcare.

Genomics is not just about unlocking the secrets of DNA; it’s about applying that knowledge to real-world medical treatments. By understanding the unique genetic code of individuals, doctors can now offer more precise diagnostics and personalized treatments for conditions that range from common cancers to rare genetic disorders. It’s an approach that brings us closer to an era of truly personalized medicine, where your DNA guides your healthcare plan.

Sales of next-generation genomic medicines are expected to hit $84 billion by 2028, driven by successful clinical trials and the growing need for new treatments. Moreover, the global genomics market is projected to grow from $39.53 billion in 2024 to $157.47 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Given these encouraging trends, let’s look at the fundamentals of the top Biotech stocks, beginning with the third choice.

Stock #3: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

ALNY focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

On April 30, 2024, ALNY and Medison Pharma, a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies for patients in international markets, announced a further expansion of their existing partnership in Central & Eastern Europe and Israel also to include selected markets in LATAM and APAC and additional international markets.

This partnership is expected to ensure that ALNY’s commercial therapies are available across multiple international markets, thus enhancing their income streams.

ALNY’s trailing-12-month gross profit and EBIT margins of 87% and 4.38% are 50.5% and 64.7% higher than their respective industry averages of 57.81% and 2.66%. Also, its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 18.10% compares to the industry average of 1.60%.

During the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, ALNY’s net product revenues increased 34.1% year-over-year to $410.09 million. Its non-GAAP operating income came in at $137.90 million versus a year-ago operating loss of $154.03 million. Also, the company’s non-GAAP net income amounted to $73.77 million or $0.56 per share, compared to a loss of $201.62 million or $1.62 per share recorded last year.

Analysts predict ALNY’s revenue for the current year (ending December 2024) to increase 20.5% year-over-year to $2.20 billion. Further, its revenues are expected to register a 13.2% growth from the prior year, settling at $2.49 billion. It is no surprise that the company has topped the consensus revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past six months, ALNY’s stock has surged 85.3% to close the last trading session at $273.15.

ALNY’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Quality. ALNY is ranked #28 among 335 stocks in the Biotech industry. Click here to access additional ALNY ratings (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability).

Stock #2: Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

ILMN develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale genetic variation and function analysis. It operates through the Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. It provides sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, NIPT, and product support services.

On July 9, the company acquired Fluent BioSciences, a company known for its advanced single-cell technology. This acquisition strengthens ILMN’s multiomics growth strategy by offering its customers advanced capabilities in single-cell research and enabling them to provide more comprehensive solutions to their customers.

ILMN’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 4.63% is 80% higher than the industry average of 2.57%. Likewise, its 14.34% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 132.7% above the industry average of 6.16%. Also, its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 19.39% compares to the industry average of 1.61%.

In the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, ILMN reported a total revenue of $1.11 billion with a gross margin of 64.8%. Its non-GAAP operating profit rose 2.4% from the year-ago value to $84 million. The company’s non-GAAP net income and EPS came in at $57 million and $0.36, up 14% and 12.5% year-over-year, respectively.

Street expects ILMN’s EPS for the fiscal third quarter (ending September 2024) to increase 164.7% year-over-year to $0.87, while its revenue is forecasted to be $1.08 billion. Moreover, it surpassed the consensus revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has gained 21.2% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $130.97.

ILMN’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has a B grade for Growth, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #24. To see the other ILMN ratings for Value, Momentum, and Stability, click here.

Stock #1: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

REGN discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases. Its product portfolio includes EYLEA, Dupixent, Libtayo, Praluent, REGEN-COV, Kevzara solution, and ARCALYST, among other injections.

On September 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Dupixent® (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adolescent patients aged 12 to 17 years with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). This approval expands the initial June 2019 FDA approval in CRSwNP for patients aged 18 years and older.

The stock’s trailing-12-month EBITDA and levered FCF margins of 33.50% and 15.50% are considerably higher than the industry averages of 6.16% and 1.61%, respectively. Similarly, its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 30.14% compares to the industry average of 2.57%.

REGN’s net revenues for the second quarter (ended June 2024) increased 12% year-over-year to $3.55 billion. Its non-GAAP net income grew 14.3% from the year-ago value to $1.35 billion, while its income from operations stood at $1.07 billion, up 5.2% year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP net income per share came in at $11.56, representing a 12.9% year-over-year growth.

The consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion for the fiscal third quarter (ending September 2024) represents an 8.7% improvement year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $11.76 for the ongoing quarter represents a 1.5% increase from the same period last year. The company has a promising earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of REGN have gained 38.1% over the past year and 29.7% year-to-date.

It is no surprise that REGN has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has a B grade for Value and Quality. Out of 335 stocks in the same industry, it is ranked #8.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I’ve just highlighted, you can see REGN’s Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment ratings here.

REGN shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, REGN has gained 29.66%, versus a 18.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Shweta Kumari

Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...

