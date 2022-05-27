Is RiceBran Technologies a Worthwhile Stock to Invest In?

NASDAQ: RIBT | RiceBran Technologies News, Ratings, and Charts

RIBT – Specialty ingredient company RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has plans to increase its Minnesota pearling mill capacity. And the stock has gained more than 90% in price this year. However, with the company’s bottom line in the red, will the stock be able to maintain this momentum? Read on to learn our view.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

May 27, 2022


Specialty ingredient company RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in Scottsdale, Ariz., produces, processes, and markets value-added and natural nutrient-dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company engages in transforming raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high-value derivative products.

Recently, RIBT announced plans to double the capacity of its pearling mill at its MGI Grain Inc. facility in East Grand Forks, Minn., with the goal of meeting the growing demand for North American-sourced grain-based ingredients. The company reported spending less than $500,000 on the upgrades, which are expected to be completed later this summer season.

But the stock has declined 36.2% in price over the past year and 8.3% intraday to close yesterday’s trading session at $0.67. However, it has gained 91.4% year-to-date and 15.5% over the past month.

Here are the factors that could affect RIBT’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Bottom Line

For its fiscal first quarter, ended March 31, RIBT’s revenue has increased 22.7% year-over-year to $10.56 million. However, its gross profit has decreased 25.3% from the prior-year quarter to $502,000. Its net income and EPS have declined 356.5% and 400%, respectively, from the same period the prior year to negative $1.52 million and  negative $0.03.

Negative Profit Margins

RIBT’s 0.82% trailing 12-month gross profit margin is 97.6% lower than the 34.63% industry average. Its trailing 12-month EBITDA margin and net income margin of a negative 12.94% and 33.42%, respectively, are significantly lower than their 12.60% and 5.32%industry averages.

The stock’s negative 53.53%, 14.86%, and 35.27% respective trailing 12-month ROE, ROTC, and ROA compare to their 13.57%, 6.52%, and 4.88% industry averages.

Bleak Trailing 12-month Financials

RIBT’s trailing 12-month operating income, net income, and EPS came in at a negative $6.77 million, $11.06 million, and $0.22, respectively. And its  net operating cash flow and levered free cash flow stood at a negative $4.01 million and $1.77 million.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

RIBT’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

RIBT has a Quality grade of D, which is in sync with its bleak profitability margins. The stock has a C grade for Sentiment. This is justified because its negative $0.03 consensus EPS estimate for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, indicates  a 25% year-over-year improvement. However, its $8.31 million consensus revenue estimate for the same quarter reflects a 1.9% decrease from the prior-year period.

In the 85-stock Food Makers industry, it is ranked #74.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for RIBT (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability).

View all the top stocks in the Food Makers industry here.

Bottom Line

Although the company generated revenue growth in its last reported quarter, its bottom line remains bleak. Furthermore, while its EPS is expected to improve in the current quarter, it is expected to remain negative. And its topline is expected to decrease. Also, considering its negative profit margins, I think the stock might be best avoided now.

How Does RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While RIBT has an overall POWR Rating of D, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRBMF) and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINY) and Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

RIBT shares fell $0.03 (-4.46%) in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, RIBT has gained 91.98%, versus a -14.40% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RIBTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GRBMFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IBAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AJINYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TSNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RIBT News