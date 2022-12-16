Is Spirit Airlines a Stock You Want to Buy This Holiday Season?

NASDAQ: SAVE | Spirit Airlines, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SAVE – Spirit Airlines (SAVE) recorded solid topline growth in its 2022 third quarter. However, it missed consensus revenue estimates by more than $3 million. Moreover, the airline industry is witnessing slower bookings amid the recessionary concerns. So, let’s find out if SAVE could be an ideal buy this holiday season….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Dec 16, 2022


Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) registered $1.34 billion in total revenues for the 2022 third quarter, up 45.6% year-over-year. However, it missed consensus revenue estimates by $3.10 million.

High airfares and pent-up travel demand in the post-pandemic era have helped the airline industry record significant gains of late. However, amid rising recession odds, demand might falter significantly.

According to JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), its previously projected demand for December “has materialized below expectations.”

Moreover, domestic flight bookings for Thanksgiving 2022 were down around 7% from 2019 and might stay below optimal levels during the Christmas and New Year holidays. “The slower bookings growth indicates that some consumers may be waiting to see if prices come down materially, while others may pursue alternate forms of travel, such as by car or train,” Adobe said in its report.

In addition, investors’ pessimism toward airline stocks is evident from the U.S. Global Jets ETF’s (JETS) 5.6% decline over the past month.

SAVE has lost 7.7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $19.98. It has lost 8.6% year-to-date and 10% over the past year.

Here is what could shape SAVE’s performance in the near term:

Rising Expenses and Weak Balance Sheet

SAVE’s total operating expenses came in at $1.38 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, up 51.8% year-over-year.

Its cash and cash equivalents came in at $953.43 million for the period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.33 billion for the period ended December 31, 2021. Also, its total current assets came in at $1.55 billion compared to $1.84 billion for the same period. Moreover, its total current liabilities came in at $1.67 billion, compared to $1.28 billion.

Mixed Valuations

SAVE’s forward EV/Sales of 1.26x is 22.1% lower than the industry average of 1.62x, while its forward Price/Sales of 0.43x is 65.8% lower than the industry average of 1.25x.

However, its forward EV/EBITDA of 14.47x is 38.7% higher than the industry average of 10.43x.

Negative Profitability Margins

SAVE’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 17.53% is 39.7% lower than the industry average of 29.09%. Its trailing-12-month negative EBITDA and net income margins of 1.03% and 7.95% are lower than the industry averages of 13.03% and 6.75%, respectively.

Furthermore, its trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of negative 18.36%, 2.19%, and 4.27% are compared with the industry averages of 14.19%, 6.76%, and 5.31%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

SAVE has an overall rating of D, equating to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

SAVE has a D grade for Quality, consistent with its negative profitability margins.

It has a C grade for Stability, in sync with its beta of 1.10.

In the 30-stock Airlines industry, SAVE is ranked #28.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for SAVE (Growth, Value, Momentum, Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Airlines industry here.

Bottom Line

SAVE’s balance sheet for its latest reported quarter looks incapacitated. Moreover, it has lost 29.4% since hitting its 52-week high of $28.30 on February 10, 2022. Given the stock’s negative profitability and the uncertain industry outlook, I think SAVE might be best avoided.

How Does Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Stack up Against Its Peers?

While SAVE has an overall POWR Rating of D, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Qantas Airways Limited (QABSY), Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGY), and Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SAVE shares were trading at $19.87 per share on Friday morning, down $0.11 (-0.55%). Year-to-date, SAVE has declined -9.06%, versus a -17.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SAVEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DLAKYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QABSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SINGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AFLYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Did the Tuesday Rally Shrink So Much...So Fast?

Bulls had to slow their roll on Tuesday as the immediate +3.5% rally was shaved by 80% into the close. Why did the rally fritter away? And what does it mean next for the stock market (SPY) going forward? 40 year veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his timely market outlook, trading plan and 8 top picks to generate gains in the weeks ahead.
Dec 14, 2022 | 6:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Poised to Crush the Market Again in 2023

While the moderate inflation rate for November has boosted investor sentiment and may have paved the way for lower interest rate hikes from this month, Fed’s recent comments suggest that the target interest rate may be a bit further ahead. Hence shares of fundamentally strong businesses with robust demand, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and McKesson (MCK), look well-positioned to keep outperforming the broader market. Continue reading…
Dec 14, 2022 | 3:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

November’s CPI was cooler than expected, indicating that inflation is moderating from its highest level in decades seen earlier this year. However, the chances of a recession next year continue to worry investors. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in no-brainer stocks Cisco Systems (CSCO), Unit Corporation (UNTC), and Civeo Corporation (CVEO) before year-end. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 11:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm

Read More Stories

More Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SAVE News