The energy industry is positioned for robust growth, fueled by changing economic dynamics, enhancement in new technologies, and advancing extraction processes, improving the segment’s operations. Further, the energy industry’s dominance around the world will keep its growth prospects strong.

Thus, amid such lucrative trends, it could be wise to add quality energy stocks Energy Transfer LP (ET), Weatherford International plc (WFRD), and Shell plc (SHEL) to your portfolio for impressive dividends.

Energy is inevitable, be it in the form of crude oil and natural gas or electricity; the world sustains and operates on energy. Hence, it is one of the industries that is most talked about around the globe. Last year, the oil and gas space was primarily shaped by shifting demand, escalating geopolitical tensions, and rising production.

While Brent crude struggled to mark and maintain price gains, natural gas prices registered a 55% increase between January and the end of December. According to experts, geopolitical uncertainty, including wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, will continue as a main trend in 2025, supporting oil and gas prices through unsettling trade flows and supply disruption risks.

Also, despite continuous efforts towards developing clean energy and its supply, total primary energy demand has been growing, resulting in a strong dependence on fossil fuels. S&P Global Commodity Insights projects that the primary energy demand will grow by more than eight million boe/d in 2025.

Further, Reuters reported that oil prices hiked last week and were on track for weekly gains, fueled by cold weather in Europe and the U.S. and additional optimistic signs from China’s economy pushing prices, resulting in oil prices touching their highest in more than two months.

Brent crude futures were up 69 cents, or 0.9%, reaching $76.62 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude surged by $1.11, or 1.5%, to $74.24.

With the bright future of the energy market with technological advancements and increased investments in oil extraction, investing in energy stocks with consistent and impressive dividend payouts could be ideal for investors for passive income and long-term gains.

Considering these favorable trends in mind, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the three best Energy – Oil & Gas stocks, starting with number 3.

Stock #3: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

ET provides energy-related services. It owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma, as well as approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also engages in the sale of natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

On December 19, 2024, ET’s subsidiary, Energy Transfer LNG Export, LLC, entered into a 20-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. related to its Lake Charles LNG project. Under the agreement, Energy Transfer LNG will supply Chevron with 2.0 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

On October 28, 2024, ET announced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.3225 per common unit for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of 3.2% from the third quarter of 2023. The cash distribution was paid on November 19, 2024, to unitholders of record as of November 8, 2024.

ET pays a $1.29 annual dividend yielding 6.57% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 7.89%. Moreover, the company’s dividends have increased at a CAGR of 27.9% over the past three years.

For the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, ET’s revenues rose marginally year-over-year to $20.77 billion. Its operating income amounted to $2.18 billion for the same quarter. Also, the company’s net income of $1.43 billion or $0.32 per common unit reflects growth of 37% and 113.3% from the previous year’s quarter, respectively.

In addition, the company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 11.8% from the prior year’s period to $3.96 billion. And ET’s distributable cash flow was up 4.7% from the prior year to $2.63 billion.

Street expects ET’s revenue to increase 5.6% year-over-year to $21.68 billion for the fourth quarter (ended December 2024). For the same period, the company’s EPS is expected to grow 1.3% year-over-year to $0.37. Further, for the fiscal year 2024, its revenue and EPS are expected to grow 5.2% and 30.5% year-over-year to $82.65 billion and $1.42, respectively.

Shares of ET have gained 21.9% over the past six months and 40.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $19.62.

ET’s robust outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Momentum. It also has a B grade for Value and Stability. It is ranked #6 among the 75 stocks in the Energy – Oil & Gas industry.

Click here to access additional ET ratings for Quality, Sentiment, and Growth.

Stock #2: Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

WFRD is an energy services company that provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells globally. It operates in three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

On November 7, WFRD was awarded a three-year contract for providing rigless services as part of the reactivation of ADNOC onshore strings. The project commenced in the fourth quarter of 2024, where WFRD shall deploy multiple intervention solutions, advancing the operational efficiency and reliability of ADNOC’s onshore assets.

Also, on November 5, WFRD announced two contracts in the Middle East, with Kuwait Oil Company and a National Oil Company in Qatar. KOC awarded WFRD a Managed Pressure Drilling services contract focused on improving operational efficiency, enhancing safety, accelerating well-delivery timelines, and reducing costs.

Also, the company secured a five-year contract with an NOC in Qatar to provide fishing and drilling tools, with a five-year extension option.

On October 17, 2024, WFRD’s Board declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the company’s ordinary shares, which was paid on December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2024. The company pays a $1 per share dividend annually, translating to a 1.37% yield on the current price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 0.04%.

For the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, SHEL reported total revenues of $1.41 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year. Its operating income grew 11.5% year-over-year to $243 million. The company’s net income attributable to Weatherford came in at $157 million, indicating an increase of 27.6% from the prior year’s quarter, and its income per share was $2.06, up 24.1% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 16.4% from the year-ago value to $355 million.

Street expects WFRD’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year (ended December 2024) to increase 8.6% and 22.7% year-over-year to $5.57 billion and $6.95, respectively. Moreover, the company surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

WFRD’s shares have declined 7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $73.51.

WFRD’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Value and Quality. Within the Energy – Oil & Gas industry, WFRD is ranked #5 of 75 stocks.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have WFRD ratings for Momentum, Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all WFRD ratings here.

Stock #1: Shell plc (SHEL)

Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, SHEL is an energy and petrochemical company operating across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company functions through Integrated Gas; Upstream, Marketing; Chemicals and Products; and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments.

On October 31, 2024, SHEL’s Board announced an interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2024 of $ 0.344 per ordinary share. The dividend was paid on December 19, 2024, to holders of record as of November 15, 2024. SHEL pays an annual dividend of $2.75, which translates to a yield of 4.27% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.

During the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, SHEL’s total revenue and other income were $72.46 billion, and the company’s income before taxation was $7.27 billion. Additionally, income attributable to Shell plc shareholders rose 22% from the prior quarter to $4.29 billion. Its EPS came in at $0.68, up 23.6% quarter-over-quarter.

Also, the company’s free cash flow increased 6.5% from the quarter-ago value to $10.83 billion.

Analysts expect SHEL’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ended December 2024) to increase 4.4% year-over-year to $82.21 billion. The company’s EPS is expected to be $1.76 for the same period. Further, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimate in all four trailing quarters.

SHEL’s stock has surged 1.9% over the past month and marginally over the past year to close the last trading session at $64.75.

SHEL’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising prospects. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Stability, Quality, Momentum, and Growth. SHEL is ranked #3 of 75 stocks within the Energy – Oil & Gas industry.

To see additional POWR Ratings of SHEL for Value and Sentiment, Click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SHEL shares were trading at $66.10 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.35 (+2.08%). Year-to-date, SHEL has gained 5.51%, versus a 0.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article