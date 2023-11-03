The home improvement industry’s prospects look steady, thanks to increasing urbanization and robust consumer spending. Therefore, I think quality home improvement stocks Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), Masco Corp. (MAS) and Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) might be solid investments now.

The DIY home improvement market in the US is expanding as a result of main vendors’ e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery services. Consumers enjoy a nice shopping experience as well as the convenience of home delivery, which leads to an increase in online purchases. The global DIY home improvement market is expected to reach $128.76 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The global home improvement market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach $575.5 billion by the end of 2030. Increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a greater focus on home restoration and renovation are some of the causes contributing to this growth.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the three best Home Improvement & Goods stocks, starting with number 3.

Stock #3: Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)

SHW engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group; Consumer Brands Group; and Performance Coatings Group.

SHW’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 10.09% is 142.1% higher than the 4.17% industry average. Its trailing-12-month ROCE of 75.85% is 862.7% higher than the 7.88% industry average.

In the fiscal third quarter that ended September 30, 2023, SHW’s net sales increased marginally year-over-year to $6.12 billion. Its gross profit came in at $2.92 billion, up 12.6% year-over-year. The company’s net income and adjusted EPS increased 11.2% and 13.1% year-over-year to $761.50 million and $3.20, respectively.

Analysts expect SHW’s revenue to increase 3.7% year-over-year to $22.98 billion for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow at 17.9% year-over-year to $10.30 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. Shares of SHW have gained 13.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $245.32.

SHW’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

SHW also has an A grade for Quality and a B for Sentiment. It is ranked #14 out of 58 stocks in the B-rated Home Improvement & Goods industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Value, Stability, and Momentum for SHW.

Stock #2: Masco Corp. (MAS)

MAS is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of home improvement and building products. The Company’s segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products.

MAS’ trailing-12-month non-GAAP P/E of 14.50x is 12.9% lower than the industry average of 16.66x. Its trailing-12-month EV/EBIT of 11.60x is 21.2% lower than the industry average of 14.72x.

MAS’ trailing-12-month ROTC of 25.12% is 267% higher than the 6.85% industry average. Its trailing-12-month ROTA of 15.49% is 210.4%% higher than the 4.99% industry average.

During the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2023, MAS’ came in at $1.98 billion. Its gross profit rose 7.1% from its year-ago value to $744 million. The company’s profit for the year increased 14.2% year-over-year to $249 million, while its EPS stood at $1.10, up 13.4% from the prior-year value.

Street expects MAS’ revenue to increase marginally year-over-year to $7.98 billion for the year ending December 2024. Its EPS is expected to grow at 6.5% year-over-year to $3.96 for the same period. The stock gained 22.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $53.87.

It’s no surprise that MAS has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. It is ranked #12 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated MAS for Growth, Value, Momentum and Stability. Get all MAS ratings here.

Stock #1: Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group; Snap-on Tools Group; Repair Systems & Information Group; and Financial Services segments.

SNA’s forward non-GAAP P/E multiple of 14.11 is 15.3% lower than the industry average of 16.66. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 10.79% is 26.7% lower than the industry average of 14.72.

SNA’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 13.80% is 126.6% higher than the industry average of 6.09%. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 19.66% is 220.4% higher than the industry average of 6.14%.

For the fiscal third quarter, which ended on September 30, 2023, SNA’s net sales increased 5.2% year-over-year to $1.16 billion, while its gross profit rose 8.6% from the year-ago value to $578.20 million.

In addition, the company’s attributable net earnings grew 8.6% and 8.9% from the prior-year quarter to $243.10 million and $4.51 per share, respectively.

The consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion for the year ending December 2023 represents a 5.4% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow at 10.9% year-over-year to $18.66 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. SNA’s shares have gained 19.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $263.37.

SNA’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #9 in the same industry. It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Stability and Momentum. To see additional SNA’s ratings for Growth, Value and Sentiment, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

SHW shares were trading at $250.70 per share on Friday afternoon, up $5.38 (+2.19%). Year-to-date, SHW has gained 6.44%, versus a 15.00% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rashmi Kumari

Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article