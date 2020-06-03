SIG – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 are SIG, LTM, SPR, SPG, and MAC.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 are SIG, LTM, SPR, SPG, and MAC. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Daily Price Recap

Signet Jewelers Ltd came into today up 26.28% ($2.97) from the open of the previous day, marking the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 158.93% from the day prior, and up 214.18% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Signet Jewelers Ltd below illustrates.

Its beta is lower than 0.72% of US dividend stocks.

Latam Airlines Group Sa (LTM) Daily Price Recap

Latam Airlines Group Sa closed the previous day up 25.45% ($0.42); this denotes the 4th day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 9.62% from the previous day (Monday), and up 1438.16% from Tuesday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Latam Airlines Group Sa.

As for LTM’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 1.77% US dividend payers.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 28.03 US dollars, up 21.34% ($4.93) since yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 167.62% from the previous day (Monday), and up 189.5% from Tuesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc below illustrates.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 9.19% of US dividend stocks.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Daily Price Recap

Simon Property Group Inc is up 14.86% ($9.43) since the previous day, marking the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 120.27% from the day prior, and up 224.02% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Simon Property Group Inc.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 15.95% of US dividend stocks.

Macerich Co (MAC) Daily Price Recap

Macerich Co closed yesterday up 14.23% ($1.07); this denotes the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 46.06% from the previous day (Monday), and up 103.99% from Tuesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Macerich Co below illustrates.

As for MAC’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 25.13% US dividend payers.

SIG shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SIG has declined -33.43%, versus a -2.44% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

