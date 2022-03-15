3 Electric Vehicle Battery Stocks Wall Street Loves: Solid Power, FREYR Battery, and Flux Power

: SLDP | Solid Power Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SLDP – The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is growing amid emission control initiatives worldwide and growing consumer interest in EVs. In addition, significant government funding, which is expected to be made available in the coming months, should further support the industry’s growth. Given the industry’s positive prospects, Wall Street analysts see significant upside potential in EV battery stocks Solid Power (SLDP), FREYR Battery (FREY), and Flux Power (FLUX). Let’s discuss.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Mar 15, 2022


Growing concerns regarding climate change and emission control targets worldwide have propelled the demand for electric vehicles (EV), leading to the growth of the electric vehicle battery market. Furthermore, the growing emphasis by prominent automakers on entering the EV space and increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles are expected to drive the market’s growth in the coming years. The EV battery market is expected to grow at a 31.6% CAGR to $218.47 billion in 2027, with the lithium-ion battery segment expected to dominate the market over the period.

Furthermore, President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure bill allocates nearly $7 billion to strengthen the U.S. battery supply chain, which should boost the industry significantly. “As electric cars and trucks continue to grow in popularity within the United States and around the world, we must seize the chance to make advanced batteries—the heart of this growing industry—right here at home,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts see significant upside potential in EV battery stocks, Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP), FREYR Battery (FREY), and Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX).

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP)

SLDP in Louisville, Colo., focuses on developing and commercializing all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for electric vehicles and mobile power markets.

Shares of SLDP began trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market on Dec. 9, 2021, following the completion of an SPAC deal. The company received gross proceeds of approximately $542.90 million from the transaction. “Solid Power’s focus continues to be on the commercialization of our next-generation all-solid-state battery cells for automotive applications. We plan to use the proceeds from this transaction to fund our capital-light business model through vehicle integration, which we expect to occur in 2026,” said Doug Campbell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power.

Analysts expect SLDP’s revenue to grow 41.4% year-over-year to $2.97 million in its fiscal year 2022, while its EPS is expected to increase 8.7% year-over-year in the same period.

The stock has gained 3.6% in price over the past five days to close yesterday’s trading session at $7.51. Furthermore,  Wall Street’s 12-month median price target of $13.00 indicates a 73.1% potential upside.

FREYR Battery (FREY)

Based in Luxembourg, FREY designs, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion-based battery cell facilities to stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally.

On Feb. 21, 2022, FREY announced that it received a grant of $11 million through the Norwegian Green Platform initiative along with some other companies. The consortium of companies will work together to reduce their respective environmental footprints along the entire value chain. This should help the company move faster with its sustainability-first agenda-based research and innovation.

Also last month, FREY entered into nine frame agreements with key suppliers to supply battery materials required for the Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) being built in Norway. Given the global supply chain disruptions and shortage of raw materials, this initiative should help secure its supply chain and thus help in improving its operating capability.

Earlier this year, FREY signed an agreement to leverage Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) leading technology offerings to provide smart energy storage solutions to commercial and industrial customers. Honeywell’s 20 years of lithium-ion battery industry know-how and established routes to markets and customers should benefit FREY in multiple verticals.

FREY’s net cash provided by financing activities for its  fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021, increased 3,072.4% year-over-year to $649 million, while its cash and cash equivalents stood at $565.63 million, representing a 3,684.7% increase from the period ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The Street expects the company’s revenue for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, to come in at $7.26 million. Also, FREY’s revenue is expected to increase substantially in the following year to $163.82 million. In addition, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year indicates 33.3% year-over-year growth. Over the past five days, FREY’s shares have gained 2.9% in price to close the last trading session at $8.76. The 12-month median price target of $15.25 indicates a 74.1% potential upside.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)

FLUX designs, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, industrial applications, including airport ground support equipment (GSE), solar energy storage, and other commercial applications. The Vista, Calif.-based company operates in the United States through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc.

On March 9, 2022, FLUX announced that it would participate in the world’s largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show, MODEX 2022, later this month. The company plans to showcase its complete product line and introduce two new products in its industrial and commercial energy solutions for the three-wheel forklift segment and the Autonomous Mobile Robot and Automated Guided Vehicle spaces, thus boosting its product portfolio.

FLUX’s revenues increased 18.9% year-over-year to $7.69 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Also, the company received $19.80 million in new purchase orders during the quarter, with a customer order backlog at a record $31.40 million.

The company’s EPS for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, is expected to improve 1.5% year-over-year. Furthermore, the $34.23 million consensus revenue estimate for the same period represents a 30.4% increase year-over-year.

The stock slumped 4.8% in price intraday to close the last trading session at $2.00. Wall Street analysts’ 12-month median price target of $11.50 indicates a potential 475% upside.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SLDP shares were trading at $8.03 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.52 (+6.92%). Year-to-date, SLDP has declined -8.12%, versus a -10.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SLDPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FREYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FLUXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Inflation, Blockchain, and Bitcoin Futures: An Interview with Anthony Scaramucci

SkyBridge Capital Founder, Anthony Scaramucci, joins Melissa Francis in a discussion about inflation, blockchain, and Bitcoin Futures.
Mar 14, 2022 | 1:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Amid worries regarding the Fed’s tighter monetary policy and other geopolitical issues, the stock market has been experiencing a major downturn of late. However, the recent selloff in growth stocks provides a great opportunity to scoop the shares of strong companies at low prices. Thus, we think it advisable to invest in growth stocks ON Semiconductor (ON), Westlake (WLK), Choice Hotels (CHH), and Ralph Lauren (RL) now. Read on.
Mar 11, 2022 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth More “Hidden Gem” Stocks?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Fundamentally Strong Stocks to Weather a Bear Market

Growing concerns over high inflation, escalating sanctions on Russia, and a surge in oil and commodity prices have pushed major benchmark indexes to correction territory. And analysts expect this string of concerns to culminate in a bear market. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on Anthem (ANTM), Cigna (CI), América Móvil (AMX), Emcor (EME), and Crane (CR). The companies possess solid fundamentals, but their stocks are trading at discounts to their peers. So, let’s take a closer look.
Mar 9, 2022 | 12:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth More “Hidden Gem” Stocks?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am

Read More Stories

More Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SLDP News