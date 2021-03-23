Silver Sentiment Remains Bullish

NYSE: SLV | iShares Silver Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SLV – Silver (SLV) has had a rough start to 2021. However, with interest rates declining, some believe that precious metals may be ready to rally. Taylor Dart breaks down what’s going on in the silver market.

Taylor DartBy Taylor Dart

Mar 23, 2021


It’s been a rough start to March for silver (SLV), with the metal significantly underperforming gold recently and the short squeeze movement not having as much effect as silver bugs had hoped. As of Monday’s close, silver is down 5% for the month, a 400-basis point underperformance vs. gold, with silver now back in negative territory for the year. However, despite this shift from a double-digit year-to-date return to a single-digit year-to-date decline, we haven’t seen any real fear from investors.

In fact, the 3-month sentiment moving average for silver remains above 70% bulls, suggesting that there are nearly three bulls for every one bear amid a 17% decline for the metal. Let’s take a closer look below:

A picture containing text, linedrawing Description automatically generated

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author’s Chart)

As shown in the chart above of bullish sentiment for silver, we still haven’t seen any sign of even moderate fear from investors, even though silver has corrected more than 17% from its highs over the past seven weeks. In contrast, bullish sentiment for gold fell as low as 15% bulls after a similar-sized correction, with the long-term moving average for sentiment currently near 30% bulls. While a reading of 46% bulls for silver as of Monday’s close is not a warning sign by any means, lower readings would be ideal to suggest that investors are beginning to get nervous.

Generally, the most durable rallies for silver have begun from readings below 20% bulls and more than 80% of all occurrences when silver sentiment headed above 90% bulls (as it did on February 1st), sentiment fell below 20% bulls within the next six months. Obviously, this doesn’t have to play out similarly, but the odds suggest we have further to go in this correction, at least from a sentiment standpoint.

This could be achieved by lower prices which cause lower sentiment readings, or pessimism due to boredom even if silver remains above $25.00/oz. The latter scenario occurs less frequently unless we see multi-month consolidations. While a neutral sentiment reading does not mean that silver can’t head to higher prices in the next month or two, it does suggest that the better reward/risk profile is in gold, where sentiment remains in the gutter.

So, how does the technical picture look?

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

(Source: TC2000.com)

Similar to gold, silver has broken out of a multi-year base, but fortunately, silver remains above its base breakout and found immediate support after re-testing this breakout area at $22.00/oz. This has left silver on a bullish reading on its long-term chart, with silver set to remain on this reading as long as the $22.00/oz level is defended. However, bullish long-term readings do not preclude 15% to 30% corrections, with investors suffering through a 27% correction from the August high and a more than 15% correction currently. Therefore, while this bullish reading is helpful and suggests that sharp dips can be bought, it’s generally wiser to wait for at least a 20% pullback before starting new positions, given silver’s volatility. From the recent high at $30.00/oz, this would translate to a pullback below the $24.00/oz level.

So, what’s the best course of action?

With gold’s long-term sentiment moving average at 33% and silver’s long-term moving average at 73%, the reward to risk continues to be much better for investors in gold miners and gold in general. This doesn’t mean that gold miners or gold have more upside, but it suggests that the downside is more limited, with sentiment mostly washed out in the gold space.

Besides, most gold miners are trading for less than 12x FY2021 free cash flow and deals from a value standpoint, while most silver miners are trading for more than 30x free cash flow and nowhere near attractive from a value standpoint. Therefore, I continue to see the gold space as more compelling.

For investors looking to start positions in silver, I would be waiting for further weakness or a leg down in sentiment before rushing to start new positions. For investors looking for the best-valued stocks, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) continues to be the most compelling idea in the gold space at less than 10x free cash flow, with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) being the most compelling idea from a valuation standpoint in the silver space with 75% margins and trading at barely 20x earnings.

Disclosure: I am long KL, GLD

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

 

SLV shares were trading at $23.45 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.49 (-2.05%). Year-to-date, SLV has declined -4.56%, versus a 4.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Taylor Dart


Taylor has over a decade of investing experience, with a special focus on the precious metals sector. In addition to working with ETFDailyNews, he is a prominent writer on Seeking Alpha. Learn more about Taylor’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SLVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GLDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WPMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More iShares Silver Trust (SLV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SLV News